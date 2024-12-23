Skip to Main Content

2025 Maine conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Find the 2025 Maine conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Maine conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Androscoggin $806,500 $524,225
Aroostook $806,500 $524,225
Cumberland $806,500 $600,300
Franklin $806,500 $524,225
Hancock $806,500 $524,225
Kennebec $806,500 $524,225
Knox $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
Oxford $806,500 $524,225
Penobscot $806,500 $524,225
Piscataquis $806,500 $524,225
Sagadahoc $806,500 $600,300
Somerset $806,500 $524,225
Waldo $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $524,225
York $806,500 $600,300

