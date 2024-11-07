How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Maine

Speeding tickets can raise the cost of auto insurance no matter where you live. In Maine, drivers with a clean driving record pay an average of $1,554 per year for full coverage and $410 per year for minimum coverage. After a ticket, Maine drivers pay an average of $1,842 per year for full coverage and $481 per year for minimum insurance. Even if you have a recent speeding ticket, you may be able to save on coverage by shopping around and comparing quotes.

How much is a speeding ticket in Maine?

Speeding ticket costs in Maine depend on how far over the speed limit you get clocked. The state also has an “imprudent speed” ticket that costs $134 and may be given if you’re driving too fast for current conditions, such as in the rain or on icy roads.

Speeding infractions in Maine are associated with the following fines:

1 to 9 mph over the limit: $114

$114 10 to 14 mph over the limit: $129

$129 15 to 19 mph over the limit: $170

$170 20 to 24 mph over the limit: $230

$230 25 to 29 mph over the limit: $278

$278 Speeding up while being passed: $154

However, speeding tickets in Maine can exceed $278 in certain circumstances. These include:

Driving in a construction zone: $203 to $531 (depending on speed)

$203 to $531 (depending on speed) Driving in a school zone: $203 to $531 (depending on speed)

$203 to $531 (depending on speed) Driving in an emergency zone: $325

Note that, under Maine ticket laws, driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit is a class E criminal offense, which carries a maximum fine of $1,000 plus a license suspension of up to 30 days. This type of offense could even carry probation or jail time. The punishment will factor in the driver’s previous driving record.

The cheapest car insurance for Maine drivers with a speeding ticket

If you’ve recently received a speeding ticket, you may not have seen your car insurance premium go up — but at your next renewal, you could see an increase of 18 percent or more. To minimize the impact of a speeding ticket on your insurance rates, it may be worth comparing new quotes from a range of companies. The carriers listed below are those that Bankrate identified as the most affordable insurance providers, on average, for Maine drivers with a single speeding ticket.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket USAA $893 $1,024 15% Vermont Mutual $1,129 $1,129 0% MMG $1,475 $1,953 32% Electric $1,976 $2,085 6%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Maine

A speeding ticket is a costly reminder to check your driving habits. Practicing safe driving strategies, such as giving yourself more time to get to work, can help you avoid subsequent tickets. In the meantime, you may want to take steps to reduce your car insurance rates.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

After you receive a speeding ticket, take a look at your renewal rate and get quotes for the same coverage from other insurance providers. While pretty much any insurer will charge a higher rate to a driver with a speeding ticket, not all insurance companies assign the same weight to minor violations like this. If you find more affordable quotes from another trusted auto insurer, you may want to switch insurance companies.

Keep in mind that your insurance rates won’t increase immediately after you receive a ticket. Instead, you’ll see a higher rate when you go to renew your policy.

Look for discounts

Drivers with a recent speeding infraction can still take advantage of auto insurance discounts. Many providers offer better prices to people who insure multiple cars, for instance. You may also qualify for a discount if you work in certain industries or your vehicle has certain safety features. These discounts could offset some or all of your speeding ticket increase:

Bundling discounts : If you have a renters, homeowners or motorcycle insurance policy, look into combining policies from the same provider to potentially earn a discount on each.

If you have a renters, homeowners or motorcycle insurance policy, look into combining policies from the same provider to potentially earn a discount on each. Low-mileage discount : If you don’t drive often, your insurer might offer you a better rate since you’re at a lower risk of getting into an accident.

If you don’t drive often, your insurer might offer you a better rate since you’re at a lower risk of getting into an accident. Telematics discount : Most major providers offer telematics programs that track your driving habits through an app or company device. You could see a discount for showing safe driving habits – but you’ll need to share your location and other data with your insurer.

Most major providers offer telematics programs that track your driving habits through an app or company device. You could see a discount for showing safe driving habits – but you’ll need to share your location and other data with your insurer. Defensive driving course discount: You might be able to earn a discount by taking a provider-approved defensive driving course or driver improvement program.

Frequently asked questions

How long will a speeding ticket impact my insurance in Maine? Caret Down Icon The surcharge for a speeding ticket will typically stay on your auto insurance policy for three to five years in Maine. However, you might see the amount of the surcharge shrink over time as the ticket ages.

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down Icon There’s no single car insurance company writing the best policies for all drivers with a speeding ticket, because car insurance is highly personalized. To help you find the best insurance provider for you, request quotes from multiple insurers. When going through the quote process, be sure to specify that you have a speeding ticket on your record to ensure you get an accurate quote. Keep in mind that some providers might not offer coverage if they deem you a high-risk driver. If you have multiple Maine speeding tickets on your record, you may be perceived as high-risk.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down Icon No, you do not need to notify your insurance company if you are issued a speeding ticket. The company will most likely find out about the ticket when your updated driving record is pulled during a renewal. There are also cases where the Main Bureau of Motor Vehicles notifies insurance companies directly after certain traffic violations.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down Icon The cheapest car insurance company varies from person to person since every driver has unique personal factors and each insurance provider weighs personal factors differently to determine premiums. To find the cheapest car insurance for you, consider requesting quotes from several companies known to write affordable rates. Don’t forget to use the same coverage types and amounts so you can do an even comparison.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze October 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.