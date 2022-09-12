Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Maine for 2024
According to Bankrate’s analysis, Geico, Vermont Mutual and Countryway Insurance offer some of the cheapest car insurance in Maine.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The cheapest car insurance companies in Maine
In the Pine Tree State, the average cost of full coverage car insurance is $941 per year, while the average cost of minimum coverage stands at $225 per year. When hunting for cheap car insurance in Maine, note that individual rating factors can influence the rates you're offered. Regardless, several carriers consistently provide lower-than-average rates for diverse driver profiles in ME.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Geico
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Geico
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: Geico, Vermont Mutual and Countryway Insurance Co.
- Cheapest companies for young drivers: Geico
Cheapest car insurance in Maine for minimum coverage
Opting for a liability-only or minimum coverage policy might seem like a cost-effective approach for Maine drivers. While doing so can be lighter on the wallet, it’s important to point out that these policies offer limited financial protection. For drivers keen on paying the lowest possible price, Geico stands out as one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Maine for minimum coverage.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$16
|
$195
|
- $30
|
$19
|
$223
|
- $2
|
$21
|
$254
|
+ $29
|
MMG Insurance
|
$22
|
$269
|
+ $44
|
$23
|
$270
|
+ $45
Minimum coverage requirements for Maine drivers
Car insurance laws in Maine mandate that all licensed drivers have a minimum amount of coverage so other road users are protected financially in the event of an accident you cause. Here's a breakdown of the state's requirements:
- $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage
- $25,000 in property damage liability coverage
- $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
- $2,000 per person in medical payments coverage
Interestingly, despite Maine's somewhat extensive minimum requirements, its average car insurance rates are notably lower than many other U.S. states. As such, many insurance experts advise drivers to consider adding more coverage if financially feasible.
Investing in full coverage car insurance, for instance, provides broader financial protection in the event of an accident and could amount to significantly lower out-of-pocket costs for vehicle repairs or replacements, medical bills and other damage. That’s because minimum insurance only covers damage other drivers incur if you cause an accident, whereas full coverage helps pay for damage and injuries you incur.
Cheapest car insurance in Maine for full coverage
Securing cheap Maine auto insurance doesn’t mean you’ll be stuck with a minimum coverage policy. Many drivers here have access to lower-than-average premiums for full coverage, as well.
Full coverage typically includes comprehensive and collision insurance on top of your state’s minimum insurance requirements to cover a wider array of potential risks on the road. Geico is among the cheapest insurance in ME in this segment, consistently offering competitive average rates for full coverage.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$50
|
$604
|
- $337
|
MMG Insurance
|
$70
|
$842
|
- $99
|
Countryway Insurance
|
$71
|
$850
|
- $91
|
$73
|
$880
|
- $61
|
$76
|
$908
|
- $33
Cheapest car insurance in Maine for drivers with prior incidents
Drivers with prior incidents often face heightened insurance rates due to the perceived risk in insuring them. Whether it's an at-fault accident, a speeding ticket or a DUI, blemishes on a driver's record can significantly impact premiums for several years. Given this fact, it's especially important for affected drivers to research and identify insurers that still offer competitive pricing despite past infringements. Luckily, there are a few options available for cheap Maine auto insurance for drivers with prior incidents.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Vermont Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Countryway Insurance Co.
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Maine with a speeding ticket: Geico
A speeding ticket conviction in Maine will likely increase your car insurance rates, even if you switch carriers. Car insurance companies typically see speeding tickets as an indication of risky driving behavior and increase rates accordingly. If you do have a recent speeding ticket on your record, you might find low rates with these five carriers:
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$195
|$604
|Vermont Mutual
|$254
|$975
|USAA
|$257
|$1,007
|State Farm
|$308
|$1,032
|Auto-Owners
|$326
|$971
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Maine with an at-fault accident: Vermont Mutual
Car accidents can lead to costly claim payouts for car insurance companies, so they typically charge higher rates for drivers who have been involved in accidents — especially at-fault accidents. The following five companies may offer low rates for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Vermont Mutual
|$254
|$975
|Geico
|$298
|$928
|Auto-Owners
|$326
|$971
|State Farm
|$347
|$1,147
|USAA
|$347
|$1,334
Cheapest car insurance in Maine for high-risk drivers: Countryway Insurance Co.
High-risk drivers see some of the highest average car insurance rates. You might be considered a high-risk driver if you have a DUI conviction (also called an OUI in Maine). Other potential high-risk infractions include multiple speeding tickets, multiple accidents or driving without insurance. We analyzed rate data for a driver with a single DUI conviction to find the cheapest companies for high-risk drivers. Note that not all carriers will extend coverage to a driver with a DUI, though.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Countryway Insurance Co.
|$335
|$1,168
|MMG Insurance Co.
|$444
|$1,403
|USAA
|$469
|$1,816
|Geico
|$505
|$1,582
|Bristol West
|$508
|$1,460
Bankrate’s take: After a DUI conviction, navigating car insurance can become a complex process in Maine. It's crucial for drivers to ensure they meet specific criteria set by the state. One such requirement is an SR-22 — a certificate of financial responsibility that proves a driver carries the mandated insurance coverage. It's not exclusive to DUI convictions but is often required following serious violations. Failure to maintain an SR-22 when required can result in further legal consequences, potentially deepening the financial burden. Alongside this, drivers should be aware of other stipulations or considerations post-DUI. It's always wise to consult with an insurance expert to make sure all requirements are met and to avoid additional legal complications.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Maine
As in many states, age plays a significant role in determining car insurance rates. Young adults, especially those in their teens and early 20s, often face higher premiums due to their inexperience on the road. Statistics indicate that younger drivers are more prone to accidents and risky driving behaviors, leading insurers to categorize them as high-risk. As a result, insurance companies charge higher rates to mitigate potential payouts. However, as young drivers age and gain more driving experience — especially if they maintain clean driving records — they can expect their premiums to gradually decrease.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Countryway Insurance Co.
Cheapest Maine car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
While youth brings vitality and energy, it often comes with steeper car insurance costs in Maine. Insurers typically view teen drivers as high-risk due to their limited time behind the wheel. The brighter side? Many insurance companies offer discounts for students who maintain good grades or complete driver education programs. By taking advantage of these teen discounts and demonstrating responsible driving habits, teen drivers can work toward more favorable rates as they mature into seasoned motorists.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$379
|$1,129
|Allstate
|$521
|$2,905
|Vermont Mutual
|$586
|$2,549
|Auto-Owners
|$637
|$1,915
|USAA
|$660
|$2,483
Bankrate’s take: Adding a teen driver to an insurance policy invariably results in higher premiums, and there's a logical reason why. Insurers use a combination of historical data and risk analysis to determine rates. Due to their limited experience on the road, teenagers naturally face situations that seasoned drivers can navigate with ease. Teens’ inexperience tends to result in a higher probability of mishaps. The rates you see above, especially when adding a 16-year-old to a policy, reflect this heightened risk. It's not just about age; it's about the cumulative experience and the statistical likelihood of an incident occurring. That's why when a teen is added to their parents' policy, their premium ticks up. However, with time and a clean driving record, these rates can eventually taper off.
Cheapest Maine car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
For teen drivers in Maine, receiving a speeding ticket not only serves as a hard lesson on road safety but also significantly impacts their insurance premiums. Given their already elevated risk profile due to age and inexperience, a traffic violation exacerbates insurers' concerns. Consequently, insurance companies tend to hike rates substantially after such incidents.
However, amidst this, some carriers offer more affordable options. In the realm of post-ticket insurance for teens, USAA stands out as some of the cheapest auto insurance in Maine, providing a silver lining for parents looking to manage costs after such an event.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$726
|$2,854
|Geico
|$753
|$2,230
|Auto-Owners
|$822
|$2,477
|Vermont Mutual
|$823
|$3,594
|Allstate
|$847
|$6,512
Cheapest Maine car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
In Maine, an at-fault accident on a teen's driving record can lead to a substantial rise in insurance costs. As previously mentioned, young drivers already face elevated rates due to their inexperience and perceived high risk. Adding an accident intensifies this. However, there's some relief. Auto-Owners offers comparatively affordable rates for teens with at-fault accidents, making them a top choice for cheap car insurance in ME.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Auto-Owners
|$822
|$2,477
|Vermont Mutual
|$823
|$3,594
|USAA
|$909
|$3,499
|Allstate
|$952
|$6,918
|Geico
|$959
|$2,860
Bankrate’s take: Maine operates under a tort system, also known as a "fault" system, when it comes to car accidents and insurance claims. Under this system, the driver who is determined to be at fault for an accident is responsible for the damage and injuries caused. This determination of fault can influence insurance claim payments, legal responsibilities and the rates an individual may pay for car insurance in the future.
Cheapest Maine car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Countryway Insurance Co.
A DUI conviction for young drivers significantly hikes insurance premiums due to their inherent elevated risk profile. This infraction pushes them further into the high-risk category in insurers’ eyes. Despite this challenge, Countryway Insurance Co. stands out as the most budget-friendly option for young drivers with a DUI on their record. Although it may feel like your back is against the wall, it’s important to shop wisely and consider future behavior, as maintaining a clean record can gradually reduce your insurance costs over time.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Countryway Insurance Co.
|$534
|$1,758
|Allstate
|$725
|$4,586
|Geico
|$747
|$2,305
|USAA
|$793
|$3,044
|MMG Insurance Co.
|$898
|$2,559
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Maine
Where you live can impact your rates, too, as different ZIP codes have different average rates. Population density, crime rates, accident frequency and local weather patterns can all influence how two cities differ in their average car insurance costs. These relationships are complex enough that the cheapest city for minimum insurance is not always the cheapest for full coverage. Below are the cheapest average cities in Maine for minimum and full coverage, respectively.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Bangor
|$240
|Geico
|$211
|Lewiston
|$260
|Geico
|$204
|Portland
|$253
|Geico
|$209
|South Portland
|$239
|Geico
|$200
|Auburn
|$260
|Geico
|$204
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Canaan
|$197
|Geico
|$182
|East Machias
|$197
|Geico
|$172
|Monroe
|$197
|Geico
|$182
|Newry
|$195
|Geico
|$214
|Vassalboro
|$196
|Geico
|$214
Car insurance discounts in Maine
Every insurer has its own discount opportunities and eligibility requirements, but most auto insurers offer ways to save on your premium. Experts recommend speaking with an agent to find out what’s on offer. Below are some of the more commonly available car insurance discounts in Maine:
- Young driver discounts: Students and young drivers may earn a discount with certain carriers if they take a safe driving course, earn good grades or leave their car at home while away at college.
- Safe driver discounts: You might save as a safe driver by taking a driver safety course or demonstrating safe habits through a telematics program.
- Claims-free discounts: Some insurance companies offer discounts to drivers who have gone a specified amount of time without filing a claim.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Maine due to state regulations.