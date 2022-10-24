Montana Mortgage and Refinance Rates

Current mortgage rates in Montana

As of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, current mortgage interest rates in Montana are 7.09% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.46% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Mortgage rates rose in 2022, and are now aligned more closely with average historical mortgage rates. Like much of the U.S., Montana’s housing market has seen home prices climb in recent years. You might have less buying power now, making it all the more important to shop at least three mortgage lenders for the best rate.

Refinance rates in Montana

Refinance rates are now much higher than the rock-bottom levels of the past few years. Still, you might consider a cash-out refinance on your Montana home to pay for renovations or other expenses. If you want to use your equity but don’t want to refi, a home equity line of credit (HELOC) is another option.