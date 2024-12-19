2025 Montana conforming and FHA loan limits by county
Published on December 19, 2024 | 1 min read
Preparing to buy a home in Montana? Find the 2025 Montana conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
|County
|FHFA limit
|FHA limit
|Beaverhead
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Big Horn
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Blaine
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Broadwater
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Carbon
|$806,500
|$754,400
|Carter
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Cascade
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Chouteau
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Custer
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Daniels
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Dawson
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Deer Lodge
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Fallon
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Fergus
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Flathead
|$806,500
|$572,700
|Gallatin
|$806,500
|$718,750
|Garfield
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Glacier
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Golden Valley
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Granite
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Hill
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Jefferson
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Judith Basin
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lake
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lewis And Clark
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Liberty
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lincoln
|$806,500
|$524,225
|McCone
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Madison
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Meagher
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Mineral
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Missoula
|$806,500
|$560,050
|Musselshell
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Park
|$806,500
|$563,500
|Petroleum
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Phillips
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Pondera
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Powder River
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Powell
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Prairie
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Ravalli
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Richland
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Roosevelt
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Rosebud
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Sanders
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Sheridan
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Silver Bow
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Stillwater
|$806,500
|$754,400
|Sweet Grass
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Teton
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Toole
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Treasure
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Valley
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Wheatland
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Wibaux
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Yellowstone
|$806,500
|$754,400