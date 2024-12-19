Skip to Main Content

2025 Montana conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Preparing to buy a home in Montana? Find the 2025 Montana conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Montana conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Beaverhead $806,500 $524,225
Big Horn $806,500 $524,225
Blaine $806,500 $524,225
Broadwater $806,500 $524,225
Carbon $806,500 $754,400
Carter $806,500 $524,225
Cascade $806,500 $524,225
Chouteau $806,500 $524,225
Custer $806,500 $524,225
Daniels $806,500 $524,225
Dawson $806,500 $524,225
Deer Lodge $806,500 $524,225
Fallon $806,500 $524,225
Fergus $806,500 $524,225
Flathead $806,500 $572,700
Gallatin $806,500 $718,750
Garfield $806,500 $524,225
Glacier $806,500 $524,225
Golden Valley $806,500 $524,225
Granite $806,500 $524,225
Hill $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson $806,500 $524,225
Judith Basin $806,500 $524,225
Lake $806,500 $524,225
Lewis And Clark $806,500 $524,225
Liberty $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
McCone $806,500 $524,225
Madison $806,500 $524,225
Meagher $806,500 $524,225
Mineral $806,500 $524,225
Missoula $806,500 $560,050
Musselshell $806,500 $524,225
Park $806,500 $563,500
Petroleum $806,500 $524,225
Phillips $806,500 $524,225
Pondera $806,500 $524,225
Powder River $806,500 $524,225
Powell $806,500 $524,225
Prairie $806,500 $524,225
Ravalli $806,500 $524,225
Richland $806,500 $524,225
Roosevelt $806,500 $524,225
Rosebud $806,500 $524,225
Sanders $806,500 $524,225
Sheridan $806,500 $524,225
Silver Bow $806,500 $524,225
Stillwater $806,500 $754,400
Sweet Grass $806,500 $524,225
Teton $806,500 $524,225
Toole $806,500 $524,225
Treasure $806,500 $524,225
Valley $806,500 $524,225
Wheatland $806,500 $524,225
Wibaux $806,500 $524,225
Yellowstone $806,500 $754,400

