Skip to Main Content

2025 North Dakota conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Bankrate Staff Suzanne De Vita
Written by
Bankrate Staff,
Edited by
Suzanne De Vita
Published on December 19, 2024 | 1 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Mansion brick house | iStock.com/lillisphotography

Buying a house? Find the 2025 North Dakota conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

North Dakota conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Adams $806,500 $524,225
Barnes $806,500 $524,225
Benson $806,500 $524,225
Billings $806,500 $524,225
Bottineau $806,500 $524,225
Bowman $806,500 $524,225
Burke $806,500 $524,225
Burleigh $806,500 $524,225
Cass $806,500 $524,225
Cavalier $806,500 $524,225
Dickey $806,500 $524,225
Divide $806,500 $524,225
Dunn $806,500 $524,225
Eddy $806,500 $524,225
Emmons $806,500 $524,225
Foster $806,500 $524,225
Golden Valley $806,500 $524,225
Grand Forks $806,500 $524,225
Grant $806,500 $524,225
Griggs $806,500 $524,225
Hettinger $806,500 $524,225
Kidder $806,500 $524,225
La Moure $806,500 $524,225
Logan $806,500 $524,225
McHenry $806,500 $524,225
McIntosh $806,500 $524,225
McKenzie $806,500 $524,225
McLean $806,500 $524,225
Mercer $806,500 $524,225
Morton $806,500 $524,225
Mountrail $806,500 $524,225
Nelson $806,500 $524,225
Oliver $806,500 $524,225
Pembina $806,500 $524,225
Pierce $806,500 $524,225
Ramsey $806,500 $524,225
Ransom $806,500 $524,225
Renville $806,500 $524,225
Richland $806,500 $524,225
Rolette $806,500 $524,225
Sargent $806,500 $524,225
Sheridan $806,500 $524,225
Sioux $806,500 $524,225
Slope $806,500 $524,225
Stark $806,500 $524,225
Steele $806,500 $524,225
Stutsman $806,500 $524,225
Towner $806,500 $524,225
Traill $806,500 $524,225
Walsh $806,500 $524,225
Ward $806,500 $524,225
Wells $806,500 $524,225
Williams $806,500 $524,225

Compare North Dakota mortgage rates

Surrounding state conforming and FHA loan limits

Written by
Bankrate Staff Arrow Right Icon