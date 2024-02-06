How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in North Dakota
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Speeding tickets are one of the most common traffic violations. You might think that a speeding ticket is relatively harmless, but it may have a number of consequences for your immediate and long-term budget. In addition to a fine, having a speeding ticket on your record in North Dakota may also impact your car insurance premium. In North Dakota, the average annual full coverage insurance rate without a speeding ticket is $1,637. Once you get a speeding ticket, the average rate for full coverage goes up to $1,885 per year.
How much is a speeding ticket in North Dakota?
In North Dakota, the fine for a speeding ticket depends on the severity of the violation and the type of road. For example, going 6-10 mph over the limit in a 55 mph zone results in a ticket cost of up to $10, while going 6-10 mph over the limit in a 70 mph zone results in a fine up to $50. ND speeding ticket fines range from as low as $5 to as high as over $180.
In addition, drivers who receive a speeding ticket in North Dakota may have points added to their driving record. The number of points is determined by the severity of the incident. Minor speeding tickets may result in no points, while severe speeding tickets may result in up to 15. Accumulating 12 points may result in license suspension for adults, while those under 18 may have their licenses suspended after just six points.
How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in North Dakota?
Drivers in North Dakota who receive a speeding ticket will likely see an increase in their car insurance premiums. The actual rate hike will depend on the severity of the violation, but the average rate increase in North Dakota is 15 percent. In addition, the driver’s age and gender may also impact the premium increase.
Although men see slightly higher average car insurance rates in North Dakota, the average rates and average premium increase following a speeding ticket are fairly similar between men and women in the state. Men see slightly higher average rates, in part because they are more likely to speed and engage in other risky driving behaviors.
|Age
|Avg. annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket
|Avg. annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|Total average
|$1,637
|$1,885
|15%
How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in North Dakota
Getting a speeding ticket in North Dakota will typically result in a car insurance premium increase, even if you have a perfect driving record otherwise. However, there are ways that you may be able to save money on car insurance after a speeding ticket.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
After a ticket, the amount that your premium could increase is dependent on your insurance company, your driving history and the severity of the infraction. You may benefit from shopping around to see if another carrier could offer you a lower premium based on your new driving history. The table below demonstrates average pre- and post-ticket rates from some of the top carriers in North Dakota.
|Car insurance company
|Avg. annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket
|Avg. annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|Allstate
|$2,008
|$2,240
|12%
|Geico
|$1,235
|$1,269
|3%
|Farmers
|$2,464
|$3,226
|31%
|North Star Mutual
|$1,689
|$1,957
|16%
|Progressive
|$1,488
|$1,859
|25%
*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds
Look for discounts
Even if your driving record isn’t perfect, taking advantage of discounts may help keep your insurance rates down. Many insurance companies offer discounts that are easy to claim, such as savings for paying your premium in full, enrolling in automatic payments and taking a defensive driving course. Other common discounts to keep an eye out for include good student discounts, bundling discounts and telematics programs.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
The best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets on their record will vary. While some carriers offer lower average rates for high-risk drivers than others, your driving record is not the only factor that contributes to your premium. In North Dakota, carriers also consider your age, gender, location, vehicle type and credit history when calculating rates. Comparing personalized quotes for the coverage you need from insurers that meet your customer service and financial strength requirements may be the best course of action to find the top company for you.
-
You don’t have to tell your insurance company about a speeding ticket, but carriers have access to your Motor Vehicle Record (MVR), and they will scan it for any changes before renewing your policy. Any new infractions will likely result in a rate surcharge. Other carriers also have access to your MVR, so if you want to switch companies to get a lower rate, being honest about your driving history during the quoting process will likely show you the most accurate rate estimates.
-
Insurance rates vary by individual, location and coverage needs. The cheapest car insurance company for you may be different from the cheapest one for your neighbor or sibling. Based on Bankrate’s review of average rates, USAA, North Star Mutual and Nodak offer some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in North Dakota, but comparing personalized quotes is likely the most effective way to find the cheapest company for you.
-
In North Dakota, a speeding ticket can remain on a driver’s record for three to five years. This period is crucial for drivers to be aware of, as the length of time a violation stays on a MVR can influence insurance premiums; the longer a violation is on your record, the longer you may experience heightened premiums. It’s also important for drivers to understand that accumulated points from traffic violations, including speeding tickets, may lead to increased scrutiny by insurance companies and could affect their driving privileges.
The specifics of each speeding incident, such as the severity of the offense and the driver’s overall record, might also impact the exact duration a ticket stays on the record. Drivers should be mindful of these factors, as they play a significant role in their perceived risk level and associated implications.
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction and lapse in coverage.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Related Articles
North Dakota first-time homebuyer assistance programs
What to do after a hit-and-run in North Dakota
Is it illegal to drive barefoot?