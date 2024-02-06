At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Speeding tickets are one of the most common traffic violations. You might think that a speeding ticket is relatively harmless, but it may have a number of consequences for your immediate and long-term budget. In addition to a fine, having a speeding ticket on your record in North Dakota may also impact your car insurance premium. In North Dakota, the average annual full coverage insurance rate without a speeding ticket is $1,637. Once you get a speeding ticket, the average rate for full coverage goes up to $1,885 per year.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

How much is a speeding ticket in North Dakota?

In North Dakota, the fine for a speeding ticket depends on the severity of the violation and the type of road. For example, going 6-10 mph over the limit in a 55 mph zone results in a ticket cost of up to $10, while going 6-10 mph over the limit in a 70 mph zone results in a fine up to $50. ND speeding ticket fines range from as low as $5 to as high as over $180.

In addition, drivers who receive a speeding ticket in North Dakota may have points added to their driving record. The number of points is determined by the severity of the incident. Minor speeding tickets may result in no points, while severe speeding tickets may result in up to 15. Accumulating 12 points may result in license suspension for adults, while those under 18 may have their licenses suspended after just six points.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in North Dakota?

Drivers in North Dakota who receive a speeding ticket will likely see an increase in their car insurance premiums. The actual rate hike will depend on the severity of the violation, but the average rate increase in North Dakota is 15 percent. In addition, the driver’s age and gender may also impact the premium increase.

Although men see slightly higher average car insurance rates in North Dakota, the average rates and average premium increase following a speeding ticket are fairly similar between men and women in the state. Men see slightly higher average rates, in part because they are more likely to speed and engage in other risky driving behaviors.

Age Avg. annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Avg. annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase Total average $1,637 $1,885 15%

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in North Dakota

Getting a speeding ticket in North Dakota will typically result in a car insurance premium increase, even if you have a perfect driving record otherwise. However, there are ways that you may be able to save money on car insurance after a speeding ticket.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

After a ticket, the amount that your premium could increase is dependent on your insurance company, your driving history and the severity of the infraction. You may benefit from shopping around to see if another carrier could offer you a lower premium based on your new driving history. The table below demonstrates average pre- and post-ticket rates from some of the top carriers in North Dakota.

Car insurance company Avg. annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Avg. annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase Allstate $2,008 $2,240 12% Geico $1,235 $1,269 3% Farmers $2,464 $3,226 31% North Star Mutual $1,689 $1,957 16% Progressive $1,488 $1,859 25%

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds

Look for discounts

Even if your driving record isn’t perfect, taking advantage of discounts may help keep your insurance rates down. Many insurance companies offer discounts that are easy to claim, such as savings for paying your premium in full, enrolling in automatic payments and taking a defensive driving course. Other common discounts to keep an eye out for include good student discounts, bundling discounts and telematics programs.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down The best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets on their record will vary. While some carriers offer lower average rates for high-risk drivers than others, your driving record is not the only factor that contributes to your premium. In North Dakota, carriers also consider your age, gender, location, vehicle type and credit history when calculating rates. Comparing personalized quotes for the coverage you need from insurers that meet your customer service and financial strength requirements may be the best course of action to find the top company for you.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down You don’t have to tell your insurance company about a speeding ticket, but carriers have access to your Motor Vehicle Record (MVR), and they will scan it for any changes before renewing your policy. Any new infractions will likely result in a rate surcharge. Other carriers also have access to your MVR, so if you want to switch companies to get a lower rate, being honest about your driving history during the quoting process will likely show you the most accurate rate estimates.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down Insurance rates vary by individual, location and coverage needs. The cheapest car insurance company for you may be different from the cheapest one for your neighbor or sibling. Based on Bankrate’s review of average rates, USAA, North Star Mutual and Nodak offer some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in North Dakota , but comparing personalized quotes is likely the most effective way to find the cheapest company for you.

How long does a speeding ticket stay on your record in North Dakota? Caret Down In North Dakota, a speeding ticket can remain on a driver’s record for three to five years. This period is crucial for drivers to be aware of, as the length of time a violation stays on a MVR can influence insurance premiums; the longer a violation is on your record, the longer you may experience heightened premiums. It’s also important for drivers to understand that accumulated points from traffic violations, including speeding tickets, may lead to increased scrutiny by insurance companies and could affect their driving privileges. The specifics of each speeding incident, such as the severity of the offense and the driver’s overall record, might also impact the exact duration a ticket stays on the record. Drivers should be mindful of these factors, as they play a significant role in their perceived risk level and associated implications.

