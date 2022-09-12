Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Average cost of car insurance in North Dakota for 2024

The average cost of car insurance in North Dakota is $1,302 for full coverage and $269 for minimum coverage per year.

Mandy Sleight
Mariah Posey
Updated May 10, 2023
How much is car insurance in North Dakota?

The average car insurance cost in North Dakota is lower than the national average. The national annual average cost of car insurance is $2,014 for full coverage, while North Dakota drivers pay an average of $1,302. Additionally, the national average for minimum coverage is $622 annually, while the same coverage averages just $269 per year in North Dakota. Several factors, including age, gender, ZIP code, driving record, vehicle, coverage choices and driving record will determine how much each driver pays for car insurance in North Dakota.

Average minimum coverage premium in North Dakota Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota
$269 $1,302
North Dakota car insurance rates by city

Average car insurance rates in North Dakota can vary significantly between cities and sometimes within cities. Based on population size, some of the state’s top cities were compared by average auto insurance rates. These rates were then compared against the state average car insurance rate.

North Dakota city Average annual full coverage premium Percentage change from North Dakota average annual full coverage premium
Bismarck $1,247 -4%
Dickinson $1,263 -3%
Grand Forks $1,149 -13%
Minot $1,262 -3%
Williston $1,322 +2%

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in North Dakota 

Two contributing factors to car insurance rates are age and gender, so you have to consider them when asking, “How much is car insurance in North Dakota?” Although these factors are not used in all states, they are in North Dakota for rating purposes. On average, young drivers and drivers aged 70+ are more likely to experience auto incidents or commit traffic violations. As a reflection of this, providers typically charge these age groups more based on how risky they are to insure. In the rates by gender tables below, rates are based on drivers on their own policy, while the young drivers tables show rates when listed as drivers on their parents’ policy.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in North Dakota Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota
Age 16* $221 $2,647
Age 18 $344 $4,131
Age 20 $234 $2,813
Age 25 $137 $1,645
Age 30 $115 $1,384
Age 40 $110 $1,314
Age 50 $98 $1,180
Age 60 $94 $1,130
Age 70 $100 $1,197

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in North Dakota Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota
Age 16* $195 $2,342
Age 18 $290 $3,483
Age 20 $202 $2,418
Age 25 $125 $1,496
Age 30 $113 $1,351
Age 40 $108 $1,290
Age 50 $97 $1,164
Age 60 $93 $1,114
Age 70 $98 $1,176

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Cost considerations for young drivers in North Dakota 

Older teen drivers may consider getting their own policy, but it’s important to understand the financial impact. While 16- and 17-year-old drivers must be included on their parents’ policies  and don’t have an option to get their own, drivers aged 18 and older can choose. However, staying on a parents’ policy can provide substantial savings on average.

Age Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in North Dakota Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in North Dakota
Age 16 $2,495 N/A*
Age 17 $2,310 N/A*
Age 18 $2,125 $3,807
Age 19 $1,903 $2,850
Age 20 $1,836 $2,615

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in North Dakota?

North Dakota drivers can help reduce car insurance costs by maintaining a clean driving record and practicing safe driving habits to avoid tickets and at-fault accidents. Having a speeding ticket violation increases rates by about 15 percent compared to the average cost of car insurance in North Dakota. A DUI conviction, which is one of the most serious driving violations, causes a 48 percent average increase.

Driving incident Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota Percentage increase from North Dakota average annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $1,302 0%
Speeding ticket $1,527 +17%
Accident $1,729 +33%
DUI $2,496 +92%

Car insurance rates in North Dakota by credit tier

North Dakota also allows creditworthiness as a factor in car insurance rates. If you have excellent credit, you could save an average of 16 percent compared to drivers with good credit, who pay around the average. But if you have poor credit, your average rates can be around 88 percent more than drivers with good credit.

Credit tier Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota Percentage change from North Dakota average annual full coverage premium
Poor $2,445 +88%
Average $1,461 +12%
Good $1,302 0%
Excellent $1,089 -16%

North Dakota car insurance rates by vehicle type

The make and model of the car you drive can also affect your North Dakota car insurance rates. While Toyota Camry drivers typically pay around the average for the state, Ford F-150 or Honda Odyssey drivers usually pay less. However, driving a BMW 330i or Toyota Prius could mean paying more for the same coverage.

Vehicle Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota
Toyota Camry $1,302
Ford F-150 $1,075
Honda Odyssey $1,111
BMW 330i $1,693
Toyota Prius $1,410

How to save on car insurance in North Dakota

Beyond choosing where you live, there are often several ways to save on car insurance. When trying to find the best cheap car insurance in North Dakota, it helps to combine multiple strategies for savings. Everything from discounts to policy details to the kind of driver you are can play a role in reducing costs.

  • Pursue discounts: Many auto insurance providers offer discounts. These savings can be attached to different requirements. Rewards for paperless billing, safe driving history, policy bundling and vehicle safety features are some common examples. The more discounts you qualify for and use, the more you may save on your rates.
  • Reduce coverage: If you have more than the legally required amount of car insurance, you can reduce your coverage limits. Doing so will reduce your premiums, but it is essential to note that it comes at the cost of reduced financial security around your vehicle.
  • Increase deductibles: Higher deductibles can often lead to lower rates, but this can be a risky method if you don’t consider your full financial picture. Your deductible is the amount you’re responsible for out of pocket, while your insurance company covers the rest, up your limits. So, a higher deductible could reduce rates, but will cost you more out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
  • Drive safe: Your driving record is one of the main factors that contributes to auto insurance rate calculations. By going a significant amount of time (generally three to five years) without having any traffic violations or insurance claims, you can often reduce your costs.

Estimate your car insurance cost in North Dakota

Frequently asked questions

Mandy Sleight
Mandy Sleight has been a licensed insurance agent since 2005. She has three years of experience writing for insurance websites such as Bankrate, MoneyGeek and The Simple Dollar. Mandy writes about auto, homeowners, renters, life insurance, disability and supplemental insurance products.

Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance