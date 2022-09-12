Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in North Dakota for 2024
The average cost of car insurance in North Dakota is $1,302 for full coverage and $269 for minimum coverage per year.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our
What To Know First
North Dakota car insurance rates average $1,302 per year for full coverage and $269 per year for minimum coverage. Knowing the average rates of car insurance in your state can help you decide on an insurance company based on how competitive its premiums are. Bankrate’s editorial team, which includes licensed insurance agents industry professionals, has analyzed data from Quadrant Information Services to provide average car insurance rates in North Dakota for multiple situations and for various driving profiles.
- The average cost of full coverage car insurance in North Dakota is about 35 percent cheaper than the national average.
- 18-year-old North Dakota drivers save an average of 44 percent by being listed on their parents’ policy versus being on their own policy.
- Drivers with an at-fault accident pay an average of 33 percent more for car insurance in North Dakota than drivers with a clean driving record.
- Having poor credit can increase North Dakota car insurance rates by an average of about 88 percent versus having good credit.
On This Page
- How much is car insurance in North Dakota?
- North Dakota car insurance rates by city
- Average car insurance costs by age and gender in North Dakota
- How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in North Dakota?
- Car insurance in North Dakota by credit tier
- North Dakota car insurance rates by vehicle type
- How to save on car insurance in North Dakota
- Estimate your car insurance cost in North Dakota
- Frequently asked questions
What would you like to do today?
How much is car insurance in North Dakota?
The average car insurance cost in North Dakota is lower than the national average. The national annual average cost of car insurance is $2,014 for full coverage, while North Dakota drivers pay an average of $1,302. Additionally, the national average for minimum coverage is $622 annually, while the same coverage averages just $269 per year in North Dakota. Several factors, including age, gender, ZIP code, driving record, vehicle, coverage choices and driving record will determine how much each driver pays for car insurance in North Dakota.
|Average minimum coverage premium in North Dakota
|Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota
|$269
|$1,302
North Dakota car insurance rates by city
Average car insurance rates in North Dakota can vary significantly between cities and sometimes within cities. Based on population size, some of the state’s top cities were compared by average auto insurance rates. These rates were then compared against the state average car insurance rate.
|North Dakota city
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from North Dakota average annual full coverage premium
|Bismarck
|$1,247
|-4%
|Dickinson
|$1,263
|-3%
|Grand Forks
|$1,149
|-13%
|Minot
|$1,262
|-3%
|Williston
|$1,322
|+2%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in North Dakota
Two contributing factors to car insurance rates are age and gender, so you have to consider them when asking, “How much is car insurance in North Dakota?” Although these factors are not used in all states, they are in North Dakota for rating purposes. On average, young drivers and drivers aged 70+ are more likely to experience auto incidents or commit traffic violations. As a reflection of this, providers typically charge these age groups more based on how risky they are to insure. In the rates by gender tables below, rates are based on drivers on their own policy, while the young drivers tables show rates when listed as drivers on their parents’ policy.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in North Dakota
|Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota
|Age 16*
|$221
|$2,647
|Age 18
|$344
|$4,131
|Age 20
|$234
|$2,813
|Age 25
|$137
|$1,645
|Age 30
|$115
|$1,384
|Age 40
|$110
|$1,314
|Age 50
|$98
|$1,180
|Age 60
|$94
|$1,130
|Age 70
|$100
|$1,197
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in North Dakota
|Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota
|Age 16*
|$195
|$2,342
|Age 18
|$290
|$3,483
|Age 20
|$202
|$2,418
|Age 25
|$125
|$1,496
|Age 30
|$113
|$1,351
|Age 40
|$108
|$1,290
|Age 50
|$97
|$1,164
|Age 60
|$93
|$1,114
|Age 70
|$98
|$1,176
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Cost considerations for young drivers in North Dakota
Older teen drivers may consider getting their own policy, but it’s important to understand the financial impact. While 16- and 17-year-old drivers must be included on their parents’ policies and don’t have an option to get their own, drivers aged 18 and older can choose. However, staying on a parents’ policy can provide substantial savings on average.
|Age
|Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in North Dakota
|Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in North Dakota
|Age 16
|$2,495
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,310
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,125
|$3,807
|Age 19
|$1,903
|$2,850
|Age 20
|$1,836
|$2,615
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in North Dakota?
North Dakota drivers can help reduce car insurance costs by maintaining a clean driving record and practicing safe driving habits to avoid tickets and at-fault accidents. Having a speeding ticket violation increases rates by about 15 percent compared to the average cost of car insurance in North Dakota. A DUI conviction, which is one of the most serious driving violations, causes a 48 percent average increase.
|Driving incident
|Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota
|Percentage increase from North Dakota average annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,302
|0%
|Speeding ticket
|$1,527
|+17%
|Accident
|$1,729
|+33%
|DUI
|$2,496
|+92%
Car insurance rates in North Dakota by credit tier
North Dakota also allows creditworthiness as a factor in car insurance rates. If you have excellent credit, you could save an average of 16 percent compared to drivers with good credit, who pay around the average. But if you have poor credit, your average rates can be around 88 percent more than drivers with good credit.
|Credit tier
|Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota
|Percentage change from North Dakota average annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,445
|+88%
|Average
|$1,461
|+12%
|Good
|$1,302
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,089
|-16%
North Dakota car insurance rates by vehicle type
The make and model of the car you drive can also affect your North Dakota car insurance rates. While Toyota Camry drivers typically pay around the average for the state, Ford F-150 or Honda Odyssey drivers usually pay less. However, driving a BMW 330i or Toyota Prius could mean paying more for the same coverage.
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in North Dakota
|Toyota Camry
|$1,302
|Ford F-150
|$1,075
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,111
|BMW 330i
|$1,693
|Toyota Prius
|$1,410
How to save on car insurance in North Dakota
Beyond choosing where you live, there are often several ways to save on car insurance. When trying to find the best cheap car insurance in North Dakota, it helps to combine multiple strategies for savings. Everything from discounts to policy details to the kind of driver you are can play a role in reducing costs.
- Pursue discounts: Many auto insurance providers offer discounts. These savings can be attached to different requirements. Rewards for paperless billing, safe driving history, policy bundling and vehicle safety features are some common examples. The more discounts you qualify for and use, the more you may save on your rates.
- Reduce coverage: If you have more than the legally required amount of car insurance, you can reduce your coverage limits. Doing so will reduce your premiums, but it is essential to note that it comes at the cost of reduced financial security around your vehicle.
- Increase deductibles: Higher deductibles can often lead to lower rates, but this can be a risky method if you don’t consider your full financial picture. Your deductible is the amount you’re responsible for out of pocket, while your insurance company covers the rest, up your limits. So, a higher deductible could reduce rates, but will cost you more out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
- Drive safe: Your driving record is one of the main factors that contributes to auto insurance rate calculations. By going a significant amount of time (generally three to five years) without having any traffic violations or insurance claims, you can often reduce your costs.
Estimate your car insurance cost in North Dakota
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?