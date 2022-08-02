Best car insurance in North Dakota for 2024

Best for digital tools4.4 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,243 for full coverage
Why Progressive made our list: From shopping to service, Progressive’s digital tools can help make it easy to handle your insurance needs from the convenience of your home. Using the company’s Name Your Price Tool, you might tailor a coverage package that suits your needs while still fitting into your budget. If you choose a Progressive car insurance policy, you can carry digital ID cards, make payments and update your policy and file a claim using Progressive’s mobile app. Progressive also placed third highest in the service category in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study.
Who Progressive may be good for: Tech-savvy drivers or those new to insurance might find Progressive’s Name Your Price Tool especially helpful when building out their policy.
