Best car insurance in North Dakota for 2024

Geico, Nationwide and Allstate write some of the best car insurance in North Dakota.

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 22, 2023
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in North Dakota

According to premium data from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of full coverage car insurance in North Dakota is $1,302 annually. Minimum coverage costs an average of $269. However, the cheapest option isn’t necessarily the best. That’s why we evaluated other metrics, such as third-party customer service scores issued in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, financial strength ratings from AM best, digital tool availability and more. Our research found that Progressive, Nationwide, Allstate, Farmers and North Star Mutual write some of the best car insurance in North Dakota.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Progressive
4.4
$1,243
$356
Nationwide
4.0
$1,019
$315
Allstate
3.9
$1,545
$485
Farmers
3.8
$1,091
$200
North Star Mutual
$1,367
$195
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best for digital tools

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 803/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,243 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Progressive made our list: From shopping to service, Progressive’s digital tools can help make it easy to handle your insurance needs from the convenience of your home. Using the company’s Name Your Price Tool, you might tailor a coverage package that suits your needs while still fitting into your budget. If you choose a Progressive car insurance policy, you can carry digital ID cards, make payments and update your policy and file a claim using Progressive’s mobile app. Progressive also placed third highest in the service category in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study.

Who Progressive may be good for: Tech-savvy drivers or those new to insurance might find Progressive’s Name Your Price Tool especially helpful when building out their policy.

Read full Progressive insurance review

Best for cheap average rates

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 792/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,019 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Nationwide made our list: Out of the North Dakota auto insurance companies we analyzed, Nationwide offers some of the state's cheapest car insurance rates. Drivers might save even more by taking advantage of Nationwide's many discount opportunities, like savings for being accident-free, ticket-free or bundling auto and home insurance. In addition, Nationwide offers SmartMiles, a pay-per-mile insurance program that could lower your premium if you don’t drive very often.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Nationwide could be a great choice for drivers more concerned with cheap rates than they are with customer service.

Read full Nationwide insurance review

Best for robust coverage options

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 806/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,545 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Allstate made our list: Although far from the cheapest car insurance in North Dakota, Allstate’s rates could be worth its robust coverage options. Outside of the standard coverage types you’d expect, Allstate offers Extended Vehicle Care, a program similar to an extended car warranty. This may provide financial protection for some of the most important operating systems in your vehicle, including the steering, suspension and powertrain. You might also add a la carte coverage for paint, fabric, tires, wheels and more. Extended Vehicle Care starts as low as $19 a month.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be ideal for North Dakotans willing to pay higher-than-average rates to access coverage options that are usually unavailable with other carriers.

Read full Allstate insurance review

Best for households with young drivers

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 819/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,091 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Farmers made our list: Many parents wince at the thought of their teen getting their license — insurance companies charge teens some of the highest premiums because of their accident frequency rates. To help, Farmers offers multiple savings opportunities for eligible young drivers, including discounts for good students, students away at school and teens sharing a family car.

Who Farmers may be good for: Parents or guardians looking to lower their premium after insuring a newly licensed teen or young adult child might want to request a quote from Farmers.

Read full Farmers insurance review

Best for local agencies

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,367 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why North Star Mutual made our list: North Star Mutual is a regional insurer available in North Dakota and seven other Midwestern states. While the company doesn’t offer digital tools, its services might be appealing to those who prefer to have a one-on-one relationship with an agent. Some experts say that local agents may be more aware of the needs of the drivers they insure if they also live in that area.

Who North Star Mutual may be good for: North Star Mutual might be for you if you prefer to handle your insurance needs in person at a local agency.

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in North Dakota

To pinpoint the best auto insurance in North Dakota, Bankrate started by evaluating average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. We then hand-selected a group of insurers that offer competitive average rates for a variety of driving profiles. To narrow down our selections, we also reviewed other metrics such as third-party financial strength ratings, product availability,  customer service ratings from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and policy management capabilities — to name only a few. We then awarded each insurer a proprietary Bankrate Score out of 5.0 based on these categories so you can get the gist of a company at a glance. Our picks for the best auto insurance in North Dakota each have a Bankrate Score of 3.5 or higher.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help North Dakota drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in North Dakota

Our list of North Dakota car insurance companies provides a good place to start your search, but ultimately, the best car insurance company for you will depend on what you need from your policy. Price is important, but when you are collecting car insurance quotes, keeping other considerations in mind can help you zero in on the best policy.

Related content:

What happens if you get caught driving without insurance?

How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in North Dakota

North Dakota PIP insurance

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in North Dakota

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in North Dakota?

Compared to the national average, North Dakota car insurance is cheap. The average cost of car insurance in North Dakota is $1,302 per year for full coverage and $269 for minimum coverage. North Dakota car insurance is also cheap compared to some of its neighboring states; drivers in Minnesota, for instance, pay an average of $1,760 per year for a full coverage car insurance policy. Montana drivers pay even more, an average of $1,889 for full coverage.

North Dakota’s low average rates could be due to multiple factors, one of which is the state’s sparse population. Places with higher population density generally see more fender benders and accidents, which typically translate to higher insurance rates. Road congestion, lower than average vehicle theft and vandalism rates, and lower costs of repairs may also play into this as well.

Estimate your car insurance cost in North Dakota

Want to know how much you should be paying for North Dakota auto insurance? Use Bankrate’s calculator to estimate your premium using a few basic personal details.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute