North Dakota PIP insurance
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Key takeaways
- PIP insurance is a mandatory part of minimum coverage requirements in ND.
- Drivers must purchase $30,000 worth of PIP coverage.
- PIP covers medical expenses and may also provide coverage for lost wages and home expenses.
- PIP does not cover non-monetary losses such as pain and suffering.
North Dakota auto insurance requirements include personal injury protection, or PIP, coverage. All drivers in the state must have at least $30,000 of PIP insurance included in their policy in order to drive legally on public roads. As is true in most no-fault states, the PIP requirement gives drivers and their passengers timely access to a payout for lost wages, medical costs and more following an accident. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team created this guide to help residents understand what they need to know about PIP insurance in North Dakota.
What is PIP insurance?
PIP insurance, or personal injury protection, is a coverage available and sometimes required in “no-fault” accident states like North Dakota. In a no-fault state, your own PIP insurance coverage can be used to cover injury-related expenses, regardless of who caused the motor vehicle accident. While PIP coverage is optional in some states, it is mandatory in North Dakota.
A car insurance policy is typically broken down into three parts: coverage for another party when you are liable, physical damage coverage for your vehicle and coverage for your injuries. Bodily injury liability insurance is also mandatory in North Dakota, but only provides coverage for another party when you or someone driving your vehicle causes an accident. Collison and comprehensive are the two main coverages designed to provide compensation for damage to your vehicle and cover the cost of repairs.
PIP insurance is the coverage designed to financially protect you and your passengers for medical costs. It can be compared to medical payments, or MedPay, coverage available in other states, although it has broader coverage than MedPay, as will be discussed in a later section.
How does North Dakota PIP work?
North Dakota vehicle owners are required to purchase a car insurance policy to drive legally on public roads. That policy will automatically include liability coverage as well as PIP coverage of at least $30,000 per person. Following an accident, the policy owner can file a claim on their PIP coverage if there are injuries or other costs associated with the accident, regardless of who was at fault in the accident.
PIP claims tend to be payable quickly, which can help meet immediate financial needs for the driver and their passengers. In addition to medical costs, PIP can pay for lost wages related to the accident, as well as other costs such as childcare or house cleaning services. Because of its broader scope, PIP is not the same thing as MedPay, which only covers medical costs.
Medical expenses that may be covered under PIP insurance include, but are not limited to, ambulance and emergency services, imaging, diagnostic care, surgery, hospital stays, prescriptions and rehabilitation services.
Is PIP required in North Dakota?
PIP is required of all drivers in North Dakota. If you ask an insurance agent for a quote, they should include the cost of PIP coverage in their quote. PIP is generally a requirement in states that are considered no-fault, which means that your own insurance will pay the immediate costs after an accident, regardless of fault. No-fault status is meant to avoid lengthy lawsuits, except in special cases.
Like almost all states, North Dakota also requires you to carry liability coverage. According to the North Dakota Insurance Department, the state’s regulations require you to have at least $25,000 bodily injury liability per person; $50,000 bodily injury total per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability. The state also requires the same levels of uninsured motorist coverage, as well as $30,000 in PIP per person.
Although PIP may seem like an added expense on your premium, this insurance is a vital part of a robust car insurance policy. In the event of an accident and your approved claim, your insurance payout should be available in a timely manner so you can pay medical bills and more as needed.
How much does PIP cost in North Dakota?
PIP does not have a single standard cost in North Dakota, since every insurer tailors their premiums to the policy owner, and each uses its own proprietary algorithms to determine what they will charge.
Multiple factors play a role in determining your policy costs. Your insurer may take into account your credit-based insurance score, driving record, age and location, as well as your car’s make, model and age — all these will be factored in when determining your premium rate.
On average, North Dakota drivers pay less than the national averages for their coverage. ND drivers pay an average of $364 for minimum coverage each year, as opposed to the national average of $644; the North Dakota average for full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance, is $1,722, while nationally, the average is $2,314.
When looking for the most affordable rate for your own policy, consider asking for quotes from several insurers, using the same limits and types of coverage with each, to help you find the cheapest possible coverage. It may be a good idea to account for all possible discounts available from your chosen carrier, as these can help you save significantly on your policy.
Frequently asked questions
-
You should file a PIP claim in North Dakota if you have been involved in a motor vehicle accident where you or your passengers sustained an injury and you are seeking coverage for medical expenses. A PIP claim can be filed regardless of who is at fault. To file a PIP claim, simply follow the claim filing procedures through your insurance carrier — claims can typically be filed over the phone, online or on a mobile application.
-
PIP and medical payments — MedPay — are two types of car insurance coverage with a few similarities, but they are not the same thing. As the name suggests, MedPay covers medical costs for you and your passengers, up to your coverage limit, in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. It can also pay out if you are hit by a car while walking or biking. PIP, meanwhile, pays more broadly: in addition to medical costs, it may cover lost wages as well as other costs associated with your accident, such as childcare services. Both are designed to be payable in a timely manner, and may help pay expensive co-pays or other costs that could take a while to be paid through health insurance. Unlike MedPay, PIP is generally mandatory if you live in one of the no-fault states in the U.S.
-
No single company is always going to be the best option for everyone, all the time. To find the best company for your needs, consider your priorities. If keeping costs down is your top priority, consider a company known for writing affordable policies. If you work from home or are retired, on the other hand, you may benefit from a company that writes low-mileage plans. If you have a few dings on your driving record, you may need a company that writes high-risk policies. You may also consider customer service ratings from J.D. Power and factors such as the number of available discounts and types of optional coverage available. Once you’ve identified some potential companies, ask for quotes on the same types and levels of coverage to see who offers you the lowest premium rate.
-
Yes, North Dakota is one of 12 states in the U.S. that are considered no-fault states. In no-fault states, PIP coverage is required. PIP benefits drivers because it is available quickly, and can be used for immediate needs following the crash. It’s worth noting that PIP insurance does not pay for medical expenses incurred by the other driver or their passengers, and it will only pay for costs up to the limit of your policy. In no-fault states, fault is still assigned for an accident, and the at-fault driver is still financially responsible for damage, but PIP kicks in to provide immediate coverage while fault is still being determined.
Related Articles
How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in North Dakota
North Dakota first-time homebuyer assistance programs
2024 North Dakota conforming and FHA loan limits by county
What to do after a hit-and-run in North Dakota