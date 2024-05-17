At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Key takeaways PIP insurance is a mandatory part of minimum coverage requirements in ND.

Drivers must purchase $30,000 worth of PIP coverage.

PIP covers medical expenses and may also provide coverage for lost wages and home expenses.

PIP does not cover non-monetary losses such as pain and suffering.

North Dakota auto insurance requirements include personal injury protection, or PIP, coverage. All drivers in the state must have at least $30,000 of PIP insurance included in their policy in order to drive legally on public roads. As is true in most no-fault states, the PIP requirement gives drivers and their passengers timely access to a payout for lost wages, medical costs and more following an accident. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team created this guide to help residents understand what they need to know about PIP insurance in North Dakota.

What is PIP insurance?

PIP insurance, or personal injury protection, is a coverage available and sometimes required in “no-fault” accident states like North Dakota. In a no-fault state, your own PIP insurance coverage can be used to cover injury-related expenses, regardless of who caused the motor vehicle accident. While PIP coverage is optional in some states, it is mandatory in North Dakota.

A car insurance policy is typically broken down into three parts: coverage for another party when you are liable, physical damage coverage for your vehicle and coverage for your injuries. Bodily injury liability insurance is also mandatory in North Dakota, but only provides coverage for another party when you or someone driving your vehicle causes an accident. Collison and comprehensive are the two main coverages designed to provide compensation for damage to your vehicle and cover the cost of repairs.

PIP insurance is the coverage designed to financially protect you and your passengers for medical costs. It can be compared to medical payments, or MedPay, coverage available in other states, although it has broader coverage than MedPay, as will be discussed in a later section.

How does North Dakota PIP work?

North Dakota vehicle owners are required to purchase a car insurance policy to drive legally on public roads. That policy will automatically include liability coverage as well as PIP coverage of at least $30,000 per person. Following an accident, the policy owner can file a claim on their PIP coverage if there are injuries or other costs associated with the accident, regardless of who was at fault in the accident.

PIP claims tend to be payable quickly, which can help meet immediate financial needs for the driver and their passengers. In addition to medical costs, PIP can pay for lost wages related to the accident, as well as other costs such as childcare or house cleaning services. Because of its broader scope, PIP is not the same thing as MedPay, which only covers medical costs.

Medical expenses that may be covered under PIP insurance include, but are not limited to, ambulance and emergency services, imaging, diagnostic care, surgery, hospital stays, prescriptions and rehabilitation services.

Is PIP required in North Dakota?

PIP is required of all drivers in North Dakota. If you ask an insurance agent for a quote, they should include the cost of PIP coverage in their quote. PIP is generally a requirement in states that are considered no-fault, which means that your own insurance will pay the immediate costs after an accident, regardless of fault. No-fault status is meant to avoid lengthy lawsuits, except in special cases.

Like almost all states, North Dakota also requires you to carry liability coverage. According to the North Dakota Insurance Department, the state’s regulations require you to have at least $25,000 bodily injury liability per person; $50,000 bodily injury total per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability. The state also requires the same levels of uninsured motorist coverage, as well as $30,000 in PIP per person.

Although PIP may seem like an added expense on your premium, this insurance is a vital part of a robust car insurance policy. In the event of an accident and your approved claim, your insurance payout should be available in a timely manner so you can pay medical bills and more as needed.

How much does PIP cost in North Dakota?

PIP does not have a single standard cost in North Dakota, since every insurer tailors their premiums to the policy owner, and each uses its own proprietary algorithms to determine what they will charge.

Multiple factors play a role in determining your policy costs. Your insurer may take into account your credit-based insurance score, driving record, age and location, as well as your car’s make, model and age — all these will be factored in when determining your premium rate.

On average, North Dakota drivers pay less than the national averages for their coverage. ND drivers pay an average of $364 for minimum coverage each year, as opposed to the national average of $644; the North Dakota average for full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance, is $1,722, while nationally, the average is $2,314.

When looking for the most affordable rate for your own policy, consider asking for quotes from several insurers, using the same limits and types of coverage with each, to help you find the cheapest possible coverage. It may be a good idea to account for all possible discounts available from your chosen carrier, as these can help you save significantly on your policy.

