Best car insurance in Minnesota for 2024

Why Geico made our list: Although Geico’s average premiums in Minnesota aren’t the lowest, the company offers a long list of savings opportunities that could help drive your base rate down. In fact, the company was named one of the 2024 Bankrate Award winners for Best Budget Auto Insurance Company, as well as Best for Young Drivers. You could get a discount for being a military member or government employee or through an affiliation with a professional group, fraternity or sorority. Eligible drivers who complete a defensive driving course might also see some savings. Additionally, Geico’s telematics program, DriveEasy, is available in Minnesota, which could earn good drivers savings by using a mobile app to track their driving habits.
Who Geico may be good for: Geico’s coverage options are relatively basic, so it may be a good choice for drivers looking to save money on a no-frills car insurance policy.
