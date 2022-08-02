Best car insurance in Minnesota for 2024

Based on Bankrate's research, Geico, Auto-Owners and State Farm are writing some of the best Minnesota car insurance policies.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Jan 08, 2024
Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Minnesota

According to data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average annual premium for a full coverage car insurance policy in Minnesota is $1,982 per year, with minimum coverage averaging $637. However, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team knows that drivers looking for the best car insurance in Minnesota aren’t always looking for the cheapest. To help you in your search, we also analyzed customer satisfaction scores from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, financial strength ratings from AM Best, discount availability and more. Geico, Auto-Owners, State Farm, American Family and Farmers emerged as standout carriers.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,818
$536
Auto-Owners
4.2
$1,555
$455
State Farm
4.2
$1,137
$483
American Family
3.8
$1,106
$507
Farmers
3.8
$1,377
$686
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Best for discounts

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 847/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,818 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Although Geico’s average premiums in Minnesota aren’t the lowest, the company offers a long list of savings opportunities that could help drive your base rate down. In fact, the company was named one of the 2024 Bankrate Award winners for Best Budget Auto Insurance Company, as well as Best for Young Drivers. You could get a discount for being a military member or government employee or through an affiliation with a professional group, fraternity or sorority. Eligible drivers who complete a defensive driving course might also see some savings. Additionally, Geico’s telematics program, DriveEasy, is available in Minnesota, which could earn good drivers savings by using a mobile app to track their driving habits.

Who Geico may be good for: Geico’s coverage options are relatively basic, so it may be a good choice for drivers looking to save money on a no-frills car insurance policy.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for bundling

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,555 for full coverage
Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners coverage is sold through a network of independent agents, which could make it appealing to those who prefer the personal touch that a brick-and-mortar agency can provide. It may also offer the best auto insurance in Minnesota if you want to bundle your homeowners insurance. Policyholders who bundle their home and auto with Auto-Owners may only have one deductible across both policies if their home and auto are damaged in the same loss. The company also offers a multi-policy discount to potentially help you save.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: Minnesotans in the market for auto and home insurance who prefer to do business in person with a local agent might find it worthwhile to contact Auto-Owners for a quote.

Read full Auto-Owners Insurance review

Best for households with teen and young drivers

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 833/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,137 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm offers more than one way for teens and young drivers to save on car insurance in Minnesota. State Farm’s Steer Clear program could help eligible drivers under 25 earn a discount on their policy for enrolling and completing a self-study driving improvement program. In addition to helping young drivers save money, Steer Clear could help these newer drivers solidify safe driving habits. State Farm’s telematics program, Drive Safe & Save, could also help good drivers lower their premiums, and unlike some other telematics programs, State Farm will not add a surcharge to your policy if the company’s mobile app determines you are a risky driver.

Who State Farm may be good for: Minnesota families with licensed teens in their house might be interested in learning more about the discount opportunities State Farm offers for younger drivers.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for cheap rates

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 837/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,106 for full coverage
Why American Family made our list: Based on our premium data, American Family offers some of Minnesota's cheapest rates for full coverage car insurance. In addition to cheap rates, American Family has several discounts that may help you save even more. Some of these savings opportunities include the early bird discount, which you can earn by simply requesting an American Family quote at least a week before your current renewal date. Just because American Family has cheap rates doesn't mean it skimps on customer service, though. In fact, the carrier won second place for overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in the Central region.

Who American Family may be good for: American Family could be optimal for budget-conscious drivers who also value customer service and coverage add-ons such as diminishing deductibles, emergency road service and gap insurance.

Read full American Family Insurance review

Best for coverage add-ons

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 819/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,377 for full coverage
Why Farmers made our list: Farmers offers a wide range of add-ons that you might not find with other carriers. You may be able to augment your policy through several endorsements. Some of Farmers’ stand-out options include original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts coverage, which could cover the additional cost of using OEM parts rather than aftermarket parts to repair your vehicle after a loss. Hobby mechanics and those who own classic cars might be interested in adding Farmers’ spare parts coverage, which can pay up to $750 to replace spare parts damaged in a covered loss.

Who Farmers may be good for: Farmers might be a good option for Minnesotans willing to pay a little extra for robust coverage options.

Read full Farmers Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Minnesota

To identify top companies in the state, Bankrate first studied average premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services for some of the largest auto insurance companies in Minnesota by market share. We then rounded out our study by ranking each company using our proprietary Bankrate Scores.

Bankrate Scores (ranging from 0.0 to 5.0) measure a company across a range of metrics, including third-party customer service scores, nationwide availability, coverage options, digital tools and more. With this information, we hope to give our readers an easy way to evaluate a company accurately and holistically.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Minnesota drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Minnesota

Pinpointing the best car insurance in MN depends on you and your unique circumstances. Since car insurance premiums are highly personalized, the best car insurance for you might not be the best option for your neighbor. Here are some things you should think about when shopping for car insurance:

How much is car insurance in Minnesota?

In the North Star State, the average cost of auto insurance is about $1,982 per year for a full coverage policy. This is cheaper than the national average rate of $2,542 for a full coverage policy. Minimum coverage in Minnesota is $637 per year, which is also lower than the national average of $740.

While Minnesota's average premiums may be lower than the national average, its rates are rather high when compared to some nearby states. For instance, Iowa's average full coverage premium is $1,680 per year. North Dakota has a similar average full coverage premium at $1,619. Minnesota's rates may be higher because of the amount of snow the state gets, thanks to Minnesota's proximity to Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. Lots of snow leads to slippery roads and an increase in car insurance claims, which could lead to higher rates.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Minnesota

Average rate data is a helpful starting point in finding the best car insurance for you, but comparing personalized quotes is the best way to see which carriers could fit within your budget. Use the tool below to help you get started with personalized rates in Minnesota.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

