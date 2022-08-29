Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Minnesota for 2024
Minnesota drivers pay an average rate of $585 for minimum coverage and $1,760 for full coverage car insurance.
How much is car insurance in Minnesota?
Minnesota drivers can typically find more affordable car insurance than drivers in several other states. Minnesota's annual car insurance averages — $585 for minimum and $1,760 for full coverage — are notably lower than the national annual averages, which are $622 for minimum and $2,014 for full coverage auto insurance. Like most states, car insurance premiums in Minnesota are influenced by a number of factors and will vary by driver. Some of these factors include the kind of car you drive, the amount and types of coverage you need, the city you live in, your driving record and your age. Bankrate's insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents with real-world insurance experience, analyzed premium data from Quadrant Information Services to help you find the best rates when looking for auto insurance in Minnesota.
Key takeaways
- In Minnesota's most populous city, Minneapolis, drivers pay an average of $1,809 per year for full coverage and $585 per year for minimal coverage, which works out to monthly payments of $151 and $49, respectively.
- Drivers who pay the most for auto insurance in Minnesota are 18-year-old males with their own policy at an average rate of $5,205 annually.
- Being convicted of a DUI in Minnesota could increase your policy premium by an average of 95 percent.
- Drivers in the North Star State with excellent credit pay an average of $1,544 per year for full coverage — 12 percent less than the state average.
Minnesota car insurance rates by city
Minnesota is a large state with diverse communities that range from urban to rural. Drivers in Minnesota’s bigger cities typically see more expensive premiums than those who live in rural or suburban areas, partly due to the fact that congested traffic can lead to more accidents. We broke down average rates for the 10 most populated cities in Minnesota below to give you an idea of what to expect depending on where you live. Drivers in Minneapolis can expect to pay some of the highest rates in the state — 3 percent above the Minnesota average.
|Minnesota city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from Minnesota avg. annual full coverage premium
|Burnsville
|$144
|$1,724
|-2%
|Cottage Grove
|$143
|$1,711
|-3%
|Eden Prairie
|$139
|$1,665
|-5%
|Lakeville
|$142
|$1,704
|-3%
|Minneapolis
|$151
|$1,809
|3%
|Minnetonka
|$138
|$1,658
|-6%
|Prior Lake
|$140
|$1,681
|-4%
|Saint Cloud
|$140
|$1,677
|-5%
|Saint Paul
|$149
|$1,791
|2%
|Savage
|$144
|$1,726
|-2%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Minnesota
Younger drivers are considered at higher risk because of their lack of experience behind the wheel. Statistically, they are also responsible for more accidents and fatalities than other age groups, making them more expensive to insure. Most drivers will see premiums decrease as they age, as long as they maintain a good driving record and do not file a lot of claims. In many states, including Minnesota, gender also plays a role in determining premiums, with male drivers often paying slightly more than females.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in MN
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in MN
|Age 16*
|$3,630
|$1,252
|Age 18
|$5,205
|$1,642
|Age 20
|$3,996
|$1,150
|Age 25
|$2,228
|$654
|Age 30
|$1,829
|$560
|Age 40
|$1,751
|$554
|Age 50
|$1,612
|$526
|Age 60
|$1,559
|$518
|Age 70
|$1,679
|$567
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in MN
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in MN
|Age 16*
|$3,383
|$1,274
|Age 18
|$4,375
|$1,552
|Age 20
|$3,382
|$1,117
|Age 25
|$2,049
|$688
|Age 30
|$1,819
|$621
|Age 40
|$1,766
|$617
|Age 50
|$1,637
|$581
|Age 60
|$1,577
|$559
|Age 70
|$1,681
|$594
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Like every state besides California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Minnesota allows insurance companies to use gender as a rating factor for car insurance. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), men not only tend to drive more, but they are also more likely to speed, drive impaired and not wear a seatbelt. These behaviors directly impact the risk of accidents, leading to increased insurance premiums for male drivers. However, by age 30, male drivers in Minnesota start paying less for insurance than their female counterparts.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Minnesota
In Minnesota, drivers aged 16 to 17 must be covered by their parents' or legal guardians' car insurance policy. But, if they are able, they may want to consider remaining on that policy even after they turn 18 and are free to purchase their own auto insurance. As you can see from the chart below, average rates are much lower for a young driver on their parents' car insurance than they are if they have a solo policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Minnesota
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Minnesota
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$3,507
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,236
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,980
|$4,790
|61%
|Age 19
|$2,746
|$4,098
|49%
|Age 20
|$2,505
|$3,689
|47%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Minnesota?
Insurance companies, which are in the business of risk management, prefer to insure safe drivers and typically reward them with some of the best car insurance rates. On the other hand, an accident or speeding ticket could raise your premiums considerably. Per the table, a single DUI conviction, one of the most serious traffic violations, could raise your rates by an average of 95 percent, in addition to whatever state-mandated fines or penalties you incur. Additionally, several driving infractions (or even one serious infraction) could mean insurance companies will consider you a high-risk driver, which will make finding affordable car insurance a bit more challenging.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Minnesota
|Percentage increase from Minnesota avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,760
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,156
|23%
|At-fault accident
|$2,494
|42%
|DUI conviction
|$3,440
|95%
*The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Minnesota by credit tier
Insurers prefer working with drivers who have high credit-based insurance scores, because studies show that they tend to file fewer claims. If you have poor credit, your insurer may be concerned that you'll file more claims; to account for this increased risk, drivers whose credit falls into the poor range could pay around 87 percent more than drivers with so-called “good” credit. This average increase is nearly on par with what a driver convicted of a DUI pays on average, so it might be worth working with a certified financial planner to see what steps you can take to improve your credit.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Minnesota
|Percentage change from Minnesota avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$3,287
|87%
|Average
|$1,922
|9%
|Good
|$1,760
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,544
|-12%
Minnesota car insurance rates by vehicle type
The make and model of your car impact your car insurance premium significantly. Cars that have statistically fewer accidents, as well as cars that are cheaper to repair, may see cheaper auto insurance rates. At the same time, a pricey sports car that requires imported parts and has a higher accident rate is likely to be more expensive to insure.
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in Minnesota
|BMW 330i
|$2,255
|Ford F-150
|$1,484
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,536
|Toyota Camry
|$1,760
|Toyota Prius
|$1,854
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Minnesota
Knowing what you can expect to pay for car insurance can be a great place to start when shopping for a new policy. That is why Bankrate created the handy estimation calculator tool below. After entering some basic information, you'll see a rough insurance premium estimate. While this is not an exact quote, it can give you a good idea so you can budget accordingly.
How to save on car insurance in Minnesota
There's nothing you can do about some factors that impact your car insurance rates, like your age and location, but there may be other ways to lower your car insurance rates in Minnesota.
- Get quotes periodically: Make it a habit to check other carriers’ auto insurance rates every six to 12 months. If you periodically get car insurance quotes from other carriers, you may find better rates from a different company and could find it worthwhile to switch carriers.
- Ask for discounts: Nearly all car insurance companies provide discount opportunities that can help you score lower premiums. For example, you may be able to get a rate reduction for setting up automatic payments, bundling your vehicle and home insurance, staying with the same provider over time or switching companies.
- Buy insurance with accident forgiveness: An accident could raise your premiums up to 42 percent in Minnesota, on average. Opting for coverage with an accident forgiveness endorsement could protect you from a steep increase if you are rarely involved in an accident.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.