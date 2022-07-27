Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Minnesota for 2024

The best home insurance policies in the North Star State are being written by Allstate, Auto-Owners, Country Financial, American Family and North Star Mutual.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 15, 2024
What to know about insuring your Minnesota home

It's important to understand what your Minnesota home insurance covers and why you pay the price you do. With Bankrate's help, you can find the best — and cheapest — Minnesota homeowners insurance companies. Explore ways to lower your rate and learn about the factors that may impact your insurance experience.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Minnesota home insurance companies

Bankrate's research narrowed down the companies writing the best policies in the state.

Compare the best home insurance companies in Minnesota

By analyzing data from Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate's insurance team determined the 2023 average annual premium for Minnesota home insurance is $1,930, or $161 a month, for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is 35 percent above the 2023 national average, which is $1,428 or $119 a month.

We also looked at each company's customer satisfaction scores in the 2023 J.D. Power Insurance Study and assessed financial strength by looking at AM Best ratings. Using this information and other metrics, we assigned each company a Bankrate Score out of a possible 5.0 points to help readers get a quick assessment on the strengths of each company.

Based on our research, the five best home insurance carriers in Minnesota are Allstate, Auto-Owners, Country Financial, American Family and North Star Mutual.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Auto-Owners
4.6
A++
825
/1,000
$84
$1,003
 Get a quote
Allstate
4.2
A+
815
/1,000
$251
$3,007
 Get a quote
American Family
3.1
A
842
/1,000
$126
$1,514
 Get a quote
Country Financial
3.2
A+
830
/1,000
$214
$2,563
 Get a quote
North Star Mutual
A+
Not rated
$102
$1,226
 Get a quote
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

The top 5 home insurance companies in Minnesota

Auto-Owners

Best for cheaper average rates

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 825/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,003 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Of the Minnesota homeowners insurance companies in our analysis, Auto-Owners has some of the cheapest rates for home insurance coverage. But that does not mean homeowners have to sacrifice on coverage with Auto-Owners to maintain a low premium. Policyholders can choose several optional coverage types to expand their policy, such as special personal property, home cyber protection, water backup of sewer or drains and equipment breakdown. Most notable is its inland flood coverage, an endorsement which offers broad coverage for homeowners in low-to-moderate flood zones without the requirement of a separate National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) flood insurance policy. However, if you are a shopper who values tech, there may be better options — while Auto-Owners does have a mobile app, customers don’t rate it very highly in the App Store.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you are working with a tight budget, but still want solid coverage, you may want to get a quote from Auto-Owners. It has the lowest average rates of any company on our list, and may be able to write a policy for low-cost Minnesota homeowners insurance for you.

Allstate

Best for bundling

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 3,007 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Insuring your home and auto with Allstate could net you a discount of up to 25 percent. In addition to the multi-policy discount, you could save even more for being claims-free and by paying your premium on time. Allstate offers homeowners insurance with several coverage options available to personalize a policy, like coverage for sports equipment and identity theft. Allstate also offers a green improvement endorsement, which will pay the additional cost to replace damaged or destroyed property with greener alternatives. Although Allstate offers multiple discount options, its average rates are much higher than the Minnesota average.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you're looking to save money on your policy by bundling your auto and homeowners policies together, it might be worth getting a quote from Allstate.

American Family

Best for customer satisfaction

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 842/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,514 for $250k dwelling coverage
American Family Review Get a personalized quote

Why American Family made our list: American Family is another carrier option with an average rate below Minnesota’s statewide average for home insurance. It has fewer complaints than the baseline per the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). You may also be interested in adding optional coverage types to meet your home insurance needs, like matching siding protection, equipment breakdown for appliances and sump pump and water backup coverage. Although AmFam has fewer discount options than other Minnesota insurers, the cheap rates could make up for the lack of potential discounts.

Who American Family may be good for: If your top priority in an insurer is being able to build a relationship with professional, efficient agents, American Family may be a good choice for you. The company has one of the highest Bankrate Scores on our list, meaning it performs well across multiple key categories for consumers including coverage options, third-party ratings and customer accessibility.

Country Financial

Best for premier coverage

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 830/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,563 for $250k dwelling coverage
Country Financial Review Get a personalized quote

Why Country Financial made our list: Country Financial offers three options for home insurance coverage: basic, premier and a combination policy. With the combination policy, Country Financial offers broader coverage for direct physical loss to the home’s structure, while the premier policy adds additional broad coverage for damage to your belongings. Besides the basic policy coverage, Country Financial offers several coverage options, like scheduled personal property, earthquake, sump pump and sewer backup and ID theft. While it may not always be the cheapest, Country Financial offers a few discounts you may qualify for to lower your homeowners insurance cost in Minnesota. It may be worth noting that Country Financial is only available in 19 states. Homeowners who plan on moving out of Minnesota may want to ensure that Country Financial serves their new location.

Who Country Financial may be good for: This carrier may be a good choice for you if you want coverage that's a step above the average. The company's premier coverage might be a good option if you have extensive electronics or other belongings that may be damaged in ways that are not covered by basic insurance.

North Star Mutual

Best for customization

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,226 for $250k dwelling coverage
North Star Mutual Review Get a personalized quote

Why North Star Mutual made our list: North Star Mutual, the only Minnesota-headquartered company on our list, offers Minnesota homeowners many ways to build out their home insurance policy to meet their specific needs. For instance, homeowners can add multiple types of liability coverage, related private structures, refrigerated food products and endorsements for high-value items, such as recreational vehicles, jewelry, guns and portable tools. As a smaller, regional insurer that operates in eight Midwest states, North Star Mutual is not rated by J.D. Power and does not have a Bankrate Score. However, its robust policy options may be the right choice for certain Minnesota homeowners, although it should be noted that policies are only available through its statewide network of independent agents.

Who North Star Mutual may be good for: If you do not want a standard cookie-cutter policy, you may want to consider North Star. The company's average rates are among the lowest of any insurer we reviewed and their extensive breadth of coverage options allow you to pick endorsements that work for you.

Additional Minnesota home insurance companies to consider

State Farm

State Farm

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for above-average customer service

State Farm Insurance review

State Farm is the largest writer of homeowners insurance policies in the U.S., with more than 18 percent of the market share, and there are some good reasons for its popularity. With more than 200 agents in Minnesota, you are likely to find a company representative no matter where you live in the state. It has an above-average ranking from J.D. Power for overall customer satisfaction. If you prefer to do your insurance business online, State Farm has a robust, informative website and mobile app that allows you to view and manage your policies, pay your bill and more. One nice perk: homeowners may qualify for a free fire hazard monitoring device when they purchase a policy.

If you’re interested in a policy, read more about State Farm’s coverage.

Travelers

Travelers

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who wish to personalize their policy

Travelers Insurance review

Travelers may be a good choice for homeowners who want solid policy options that allow them to craft their coverage to fit their circumstances. In addition to standard coverage types for your dwelling, property and liability, the company offers a range of add-ons that may be appealing, including a green home endorsement that provides additional protection to cover the costs of repairing or rebuilding with environmentally-sensitive materials after a covered loss. You may want to get quotes from a range of carriers if customer service is your highest priority, though. Travelers ranked near the bottom of J.D. Power's 2023 Home Insurance Study for customer service, and also scored below average for claims satisfaction.

See how a Travelers’ home insurance policy stacks up in our review.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Minnesota

There are a number of cheap home insurance companies in Minnesota. Finding the right one for you starts by asking for quotes from several companies to see who can offer you the lowest rate. It can also be beneficial to work with a knowledgeable agent who can help you make sure you are utilizing all possible discounts without sacrificing coverage. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Minnesota

Although the state's average rate for home insurance is above the national average, it is possible to find affordable coverage by looking at companies that are known for writing the best cheap home insurance in Minnesota. Bankrate's team has already done the legwork for you, sifting through the insurers writing policies in the state to see who has the most affordable coverage. The following five companies have the lowest average home insurance cost in Minnesota, and may be a good place to start your search.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Avg. monthly premium Avg. annual premium Saving vs. state average
Auto-Owners
4.6
$84
$1,003
- $927
 Get a quote
Farmers
2.9
$125
$1,496
- $434
 Get a quote
American Family
3.1
$126
$1,514
- $416
 Get a quote
Chubb
4.3
$127
$1,521
- $409
 Get a quote
Travelers
4.1
$145
$1,744
- $186
 Get a quote
*Based on $250K dwelling coverage

How to get cheap Minnesota home insurance

Although it's important to have robust insurance coverage in Minnesota to protect your investment in your home and property, no one wants to pay more than they need to for their policy. Fortunately, there are several strategies you can use to save money while ensuring that you are purchasing the best Minnesota homeowners insurance.

  1. Shop around: As you can see from the average rates above, each insurer has its own methodology for determining rates, and two insurers may give you completely different rates for the exact same coverage. So it makes sense to request quotes from several insurers to see who offers you the best rate for your policy.
  2. Consider your deductible: If you can afford to do so, you may want to consider raising your deductible, which should immediately lower your premium. Keep in mind, however, that you would need to pay this amount in the event of a covered peril, so you will want to ensure that whatever deductible you choose is an amount that you are comfortable paying on short notice.
  3. Review your coverage: Understanding how much home insurance you should purchase can be a little tricky. If you're not sure you have the right amount, it could be time for a conversation with a knowledgeable agent. Perhaps there are optional coverage types you can eliminate if you are trying to save money, or you may want to lower your basic coverage limits. An agent can help you understand what you actually need to protect your finances.

Best home insurance discounts in Minnesota

Taking advantage of discounts is another way to save money on your Minnesota homeowners insurance. Almost all insurers offer at least a few discounts, and they can be easy to earn. Consider the following common discounts when you are looking for the best Minnesota home insurance:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Minnesota

Once you have purchased affordable coverage in Minnesota, you will undoubtedly want to ensure that your rate stays low each time you renew. Here are some tactics that may lead to your insurer not raising your rates at renewal time.

  • Limit claims. Insurers may increase your rate if you have filed one or more claims in the previous year. Too many claims may even lead them to refuse your renewal. If you have a loss that is not too costly —  near your deductible or only slightly above it — consider footing the bill yourself rather than filing a claim to avoid an increase.
  • Maintain your credit rating. Statistics show that individuals with high credit scores are less likely to file claims. This makes high-credit homeowners desirable policyholders for insurers, and they are likely to earn lower rates than those who have low credit ratings. If you can improve your credit rating even by a small amount, you may be eligible for a lower premium rate.
  • Raise your deductible. The deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket while your policy takes over to pay the rest. If you can afford a higher deductible, you will likely see a lower premium, since it means your insurer will be paying less after a covered claim. Be careful that you don't raise your deductible so high that you would have difficulty paying it, however, if you need to file a claim.
  • Review your policy annually. An informal annual policy audit, either on your own or with the help of an agent, can highlight changes that could be made to lower your premium rate. You may want to change your coverage limits, for example, if a building on your property has depreciated in value or you no longer own it. An audit may also uncover any new discounts that your company has implemented in the past year.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Minnesota

A range of factors may influence the price of your homeowners insurance in Minnesota, from increasing winter storms caused by climate change to local regulations and laws that impact how you rebuild following a disaster. It's important for homeowners to understand the considerations that play a role in determining their coverage, so they can be sure they are prepared for any possible damage, no matter what the cause. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Minnesota?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Minnesota is $1,930 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. For comparison, the average American homeowner pays $1,428 per year for home insurance.

Minnesota home insurance is more expensive than the national average, and also more expensive than homeowners insurance in neighboring states. In Wisconsin, the average annual home insurance premium is $890, and in Iowa, the average rate is $1,318 per year. Minnesota homeowners insurance rates may be higher than the national average because of the state’s unpredictable winter weather.

Minnesota homeowners insurance rates by city

Even within the same state, insurance rates may vary depending on where you live. Regions in the northern part of the state that see more severe winter weather, for example, may have somewhat higher premium rates because of the increased risk of claims related to snow and hail. Areas with higher crime rates may also see increased rates.

Insurers take your city and ZIP code into account when determining your rate for Minnesota homeowners insurance. Regions where there are historically less claims filed are likely to see lower rates than those where claims are common. Here are some of the more inexpensive cities for homeowners insurance in Minnesota. All feature average home insurance rates* that are 9 to 10 percent below the state average.

  • Brownsville: $1,742 per year
  • Winona: $1,749 per year
  • Rollingstone: $1,752 per year
  • Spring Grove: $1,752 per year
  • Stockton: $1,752 per year

In ZIP codes that are known for filing claims — either because they are prone to natural disasters or because they have a higher crime rate — premiums may be higher. Keep in mind, however, that your own rate will be based primarily on factors that are unique to you and to your property. These cities all feature average home insurance premiums* six to eight percent above the Minnesota average.

  • Delano: $2,086 per year
  • Montrose: $2,057 per year
  • Winsted: $2,057 per year
  • Howard Lake: $2,056 per year
  • New Germany: $2,053 per year

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage

House Icon

Insuring your Minnesota home

Common insurance claims in Minnesota include those for damage from wind and hail, and damage from frozen pipes and water damage. Most of this is likely to be covered by a basic HO-3 policy, but consider adding an endorsement for sump pump and water backup if you're concerned about damage to your sewer pipes caused by freezing or flooding. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Minnesota?

Standard home insurance policies cover your home and belongings in two different ways. Your personal property, from clothing to appliances, is covered on a named perils basis, which means you are covered for 16 common "perils." These include the following:

  • Wind and hail: This is the most common claim by homeowners in the U.S., and may include damage caused by winter storms.
  • Water damage and freezing: Minnesota homeowners are likely to be familiar with the potential damage caused by freezing pipes that may crack and cause water damage.
  • Fire and lightning: The third-most common claim in the U.S., damage caused by fires and lightning strikes accounted for nearly 25 percent of claims in 2021, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Your home and any other structures are covered under an open peril basis, which means that damage to them is covered as long as the damage is not caused by something that is specifically excluded from the policy.

One important fact to know is that flooding is not generally covered in a basic home insurance policy. If you live in a flood plain, or are concerned about flooding from a local waterway, you may want to consider a separate flood insurance policy.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota, you may want to look for an insurance policy that includes coverage tailored to your state’s common causes of loss. In addition to the standard offerings on your policy, your insurer is likely to offer optional add-ons, called endorsements, or even additional policies, that provide more complete coverage for your property. Some common endorsements or policies worth considering in Minnesota include the following:

  • Flood insurance: Although flooding can occur in all parts of Minnesota, there are certain parts of the state, like near the Mississippi River, that tend to see more flooding than other areas. Typically, flood damage is not covered in standard home insurance policies. If you’re interested in buying a separate flood insurance policy, you can contact the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private company that sells flood insurance.
  • Scheduled personal property coverage: If you own precious or expensive items, scheduled personal property coverage could be beneficial. This coverage allows you to increase your coverage limits for specific items, like jewelry, art, furs or collections.
  • Identity theft insurance: Many home insurance companies offer identity theft coverage, which can help pay for identity restoration services, like credit monitoring and legal fees.
  • Sewer and sump pump backup: This is generally not covered in standard HO-3 policies, the most common type of homeowners insurance. If you have issues with your plumbing or rely on a sump pump to keep your basement dry, it may be worth adding to your policy.

Does homeowners insurance cover snow damage?

How to prevent your home from flooding

palm trees blowing in the wind

Windstorm insurance

Common Minnesota home insurance problems

The insurance industry is increasingly challenged to write affordable policies for homeowners, because of the increase in severe weather brought about by climate change. An increase in winter storms, wildfires and more has led to an uptick in the number of claims files in many states. Although this is most pronounced in states that are coastal, such as Florida and California, even Minnesota homeowners may find themselves paying more for their policies.

Here are a few of the challenges Minnesota residents may have with their insurance:

  • Supply chain issues: Homeowners faced with repairs or rebuilding after a covered claim may notice that supplies such as lumber and other building materials have increased greatly in price since the pandemic. Because of this, insurers are raising their rates to counter the effect of claims that are more expensive than they were a decade ago.
  • Coverage exclusions: Standard policies may have holes in their coverage that could leave homeowners vulnerable to out-of-pocket repairs. One of the most common instances of this is flood damage, which is not covered by HO-3 policies.
  • Limited availability: Homeowners who live in areas of the state that see a higher number of claims may find insurers who are reluctant to write policies. This may leave them with fewer options for coverage, and correspondingly higher premiums for basic insurance policies.

!

Recent news in Minnesota homeowners insurance market
  • According to the Minnesota Department of Health, wildfires are becoming larger and more frequent in the state, in part due to the effects of climate change. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), meanwhile, recommends that homeowners clean up all yard waste quickly and take extra care when lighting campfires to avoid sparking a fire. Fires are most common during the spring and summer seasons, and the DNR maintains online fire danger and burning restrictions maps that can help homeowners prepare for any possibility of danger in their local region.
  • The Minnesota Department of Commerce issued an alert for homeowners to be aware of limitations to their homeowners insurance policies, due to an increased number of complaints following winter storms. Some insurers, the alert noted, are now including a separate and higher deductible for hail and wind damage. This has caused an increased number of coverage denials or unexpectedly high out-of-pocket costs after damage from wind or hailstorms.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Score

Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.

  • Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech  and the NAIC, were analyzed.
  • Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
  • Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute