Best homeowners insurance in Minnesota for 2024

Average annual premium$ 1,003 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Auto-Owners made our list: Of the Minnesota homeowners insurance companies in our analysis, Auto-Owners has some of the cheapest rates for home insurance coverage. But that does not mean homeowners have to sacrifice on coverage with Auto-Owners to maintain a low premium. Policyholders can choose several optional coverage types to expand their policy, such as special personal property, home cyber protection, water backup of sewer or drains and equipment breakdown. Most notable is its inland flood coverage, an endorsement which offers broad coverage for homeowners in low-to-moderate flood zones without the requirement of a separate National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) flood insurance policy. However, if you are a shopper who values tech, there may be better options — while Auto-Owners does have a mobile app, customers don’t rate it very highly in the App Store.
Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you are working with a tight budget, but still want solid coverage, you may want to get a quote from Auto-Owners. It has the lowest average rates of any company on our list, and may be able to write a policy for low-cost Minnesota homeowners insurance for you.