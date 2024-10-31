Key takeaways Becoming a dentist is generally a well-paying career across the United States, though general dentistry is not the highest-paid medical field on average.

Before investing the time and money in dental school, be sure it’s a career you would like to pursue. Job shadowing and auditing university classes may help you assess whether it’s the right field for you.

Dentists who work in the public sector may qualify for loan forgiveness programs.

Dentistry is a lucrative career, with dentists making an average of $170,910 a year. However, you likely won’t earn the highest-level dentistry pay right out of school. A few different factors affect how much dentists make a year.

If you’re thinking about a career in this high-paying field, here’s what to know about the starting salaries for dentists, incomes for various specialties and whether the pay is worth dental school debt.

Average dentist salaries

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that the mean dentist salary nationally is $170,910. Dentists working at private practices can earn even more; the American Dental Association (ADA) found that the average net income in 2023 was $191,750 for general dentists and $323,780 for specialists. Like other professionals early in their careers, an entry-level general dentist might earn a lower salary than a more experienced one.

What determines a dentist’s salary?

The typical income in this line of work depends on several variables. Below are a few factors that can affect dentistry pay.

Location

The city and state where you practice have a significant effect on how much you’ll earn as a dentist. For example, according to state-level data from the BLS, the mean general dentist salary in Illinois is $165,760, while Wyoming- and Vermont-based dentists earn $188,280 and $260,380, respectively.

Even wages between different areas in the same state can vary considerably. For example, in California, general dentists in the San Francisco metropolitan area earn a mean wage of $256,070 per year, while Los Angeles dentists earn a mean wage of $165,040.

State Annual mean wage Alabama $179,000 Alaska $201,720 Arizona $231,890 Arkansas $168,760 California $181,720 Colorado $149,810 Connecticut $197,910 Delaware $227,200 District of Columbia $190,970 Florida $181,950 Georgia $208,560 Hawaii $154,860 Idaho $171,880 Illinois $165,760 Indiana $200,000 Iowa $186,420 Kansas $175,480 Kentucky $186,480 Louisiana $164,340 Maine $214,810 Maryland $234,670 Massachusetts $196,940 Michigan $198,440 Minnesota $211,100 Mississippi $130,550 Missouri $178,102 Montana $204,980 Nebraska $182,840 Nevada $144,420 New Hampshire $197,450 New Jersey $176,213 New Mexico $190,530 New York $158,130 North Carolina $204,980 North Dakota $182,840 Ohio $186,880 Oklahoma $208,450 Oregon $177,440 Pennsylvania $187,850 Rhode Island $196,540 South Carolina $182,970 South Dakota $142,830 Tennessee $164,410 Texas $220,000 Utah $139,970 Vermont $260,380 Virginia $187,950 Washington $216,280 West Virginia $181,980 Wisconsin $179,260 Wyoming $188,280

Dental specialty

Dental specialties require two to six years of additional residency training. The ADA recognizes 12 dental specialties, all of which have higher salary potential than a career as a general dentist.

Examples of top-paying dental specialties and their median annual wages, according to the BLS, are:

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $239,200.

$239,200. Orthodontist: $239,200.

$239,200. Prosthodontist: $234,000.

Specialists stand to earn among the top dentist incomes, but this requires more years of education and potentially more student loan debt to complete training in an accredited program.

Years of experience

The number of years you’ve practiced as a licensed dentist can also influence your dentistry pay. With more experience, you’ll qualify for more competitive salaries, and you may be able to accept more patients into your practice.

Public sector vs. private practice

The industry you work for affects your income. For example, the annual mean wage for dentists in a dental office is $170,860, according to BLS data, while dentists in government can clear an annual median salary over $200,000.

Do dentists get paid well?

Dentists are well-paid, but if you’re not picky about your career path in healthcare, there are other high-paying opportunities. Here are some examples of other medical professionals who make more on average than dentists:

Anesthesiologist: $339,470.

$339,470. Surgeon: $239,200.

$239,200. Obstetrician and gynecologist: $278,660.

$278,660. Family physician: $213,270.

$213,270. Pediatrician: $205,860.

That’s not to say that becoming a dentist isn’t worth it. , especially If you’re passionate about the field, your career path will likely lead to an above-average salary.

Is becoming a dentist worth it?

The earning potential from a dentistry career is competitive, but you’ll also need to factor in the costs of your education if you’re considering whether this career path is worth it. In addition to earning an undergraduate degree, you’ll need to complete an accredited dental school program and advanced training if you want to specialize.

Dental school graduates from the class of 2022=3 had an average student loan debt of $295,500, according to data from the American Dental Education Association. This debt total accounts for unpaid undergraduate loans and loans during dental school.

Before taking on the costs of becoming a dentist, consider whether it’s the best profession for you. Here are some tips to help you decide:

Shadow a dentist: A shadowing program lets you get a glimpse of what a dentist does day to day, and it’s also a plus on your dental school application.

A shadowing program lets you get a glimpse of what a dentist does day to day, and it’s also a plus on your dental school application. Talk to a dental student: Aside from the potential student loan debt that’ll pile on from going to dental school, you’ll face the hours of daily coursework, studying, lab training and more. Talk to a current dental school student to learn how they manage the demands of dental school.

Aside from the potential student loan debt that’ll pile on from going to dental school, you’ll face the hours of daily coursework, studying, lab training and more. Talk to a current dental school student to learn how they manage the demands of dental school. Ask yourself if you’d work in the public sector: Dentists who serve in the public sector may earn less than those in the private sector, but they may also qualify for federal loan forgiveness, like Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and state repayment programs. If you anticipate taking on a lot of debt, this may be part of your consideration.

Bottom line

Dentistry and its related specialties can be a helpful and lucrative career. Keep in mind that if your main objective is a high salary, though, other fields can pay more.

Your overall earnings potential will depend on where in the country you live and practice, your number of years of experience and what kind of dentistry you plan to pursue. Dentists in private practice sometimes make higher incomes than those in public service but may not be eligible for federal student loan forgiveness such as PSLF.