Is dental school worth the student debt?

Key takeaways The average cost to attend dental school is $312,700, according to the American Dental Education Association.

How much you earn varies depending on where you live.

The average dentist salary is $191,750.

Dentistry students know that dental school will lead them to higher earnings, but first, they have to pay for one of the most expensive degrees in the U.S. With the average dental school student graduating with over $300,000 in debt, you may be wondering whether you’ll get a strong return on investment.

Average dental school debt

Though the average dental school graduate in 2024 took out $312,700 in student loans, the exact amount you borrow will depend on factors such as whether you attended a public or private dental school. In addition to tuition and fees, other factors that could impact your student debt include the cost of dental equipment, textbooks and on- or off-campus housing.

To put this loan in perspective, the American Dental Association (ADA ) lists the average tuition and fees of public dental schools in the first year as $44,608 for residents and $75,163 for nonresidents in the 2023-24 school year. In comparison, the average tuition and fees for private dental schools was $84,842.

Traditional dental school programs are four years long, which means that it can take up to eight years to become a dentist if you include your bachelor’s degree, but some schools offer accelerated three-year programs. This option may save you time and money, but the program will be more intense and demanding.

Lightbulb Icon Is dental school worth it? One point to consider is that being in dental school will prevent you from earning income you could be contributing elsewhere.

How long does it take to repay dental school loans?

How long it takes depends on many factors, including the total debt after dental school, how much you earn as a dentist and how much you can afford to pay each month. Dental school may require substantial debt for most people, but the average annual salary for dentists is $191,750, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Another factor to consider is whether you want to open up your own practice versus working at a dental office or hospital. Creating your own practice could set you back $350,000 to $500,000, according to Planet DDS. While building your own practice can lead to a higher annual salary, you have to consider expenses, such as building expenses, labor costs, dental supplies and worker salaries.

That said, your starting pay right after graduation could be slightly lower than the average salary, and pay varies depending on where you live. Employment for new dentists is expected to grow by 5 percent by 2033, according to BLS, which is about average for all occupations. The following table shows how a dental school graduate’s income could rise over time.

Compensation growth for dentists

Years of experience Average total compensation 1-4 years $147,097 10-19 years $161,587 20+ years $178,164 Source: Payscale

How to reduce dental school debt

Dentists have plenty of opportunities to pay down school debt after they’ve graduated. It’s even possible to get help from outside sources.

Income-driven repayment

Borrowers with federal student loans may lower their student loan payments through income-driven repayment plans. With income-driven repayment plans , like Pay As You Earn, Revised Pay As You Earn, Income-Based Repayment and Income-Contingent Repayment, your monthly payment will be limited to a percentage of your discretionary income . If you have a balance left over at the end of your repayment period, it’ll be forgiven.

Lightbulb Icon In the news As of late February 2025, applications for all income-driven repayment (IDR) plans are unavailable on the Federal Student Aid website. This relates to a recent federal court ruling in ongoing litigation over the SAVE plan. Watch this FSA page for further updates.

Student loan forgiveness

If you have federal student loans, you may qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. The program will discharge your debt after you make 120 qualifying monthly payments on an income-driven repayment plan while working full time for qualifying government agencies or not-for-profit organizations.

Student loan repayment assistance

While not considered forgiveness, since it’s not coming from the Department of Education, student loan repayment assistance is available from select government agencies, including the Armed Forces.

The ADEA maintains a list of student loan repayment programs for dentists on its website, organized by state and federal agencies.

Student loan refinancing

You typically need federal student loans to qualify for forgiveness or repayment assistance, but if you’re not eligible for these programs for other reasons or you took out private student loans, you may consider refinancing your student loans instead.

Student loan refinancing is the process of replacing one or more existing student loans with a new one through a private lender. Depending on your finances and credit, as well as the rates on your current debt, student loan refinance rates can be lower than what you’re paying now, which can save you money.

You can also use refinancing as a way to get a longer repayment term, which can make your monthly payment more affordable.

Are dentists happy?

Most dentists experience a high degree of job satisfaction — 86 percent said they were satisfied with their dental practice, according to a 2021 Dentist Health and Well-Being Survey Report from the American Dental Association (ADA). Plus a lot of dentists work under 40 hours a week, according to the BLS, which could provide some work-life balance.

One major drawback is that over 90 percent of dentists report experiencing significant job-related stress and burnout, according to the ADA. That said, it’s still possible for dentists to maintain a good quality of life despite the high debt and demands of the job by doing the following:

Checking in with a mental health professional

Prioritizing self-care

Lowering your student loan debt

Lightbulb Icon Interview a dentist If you’re interested in learning more about what the day in the life of a dentist looks like and whether you’ll enjoy the career, consider interviewing dentists in your area in person or via online forums.

Bottom line

Dentistry is a highly lucrative field, but the financial burden of becoming a dentist is high. If you like the idea of helping people keep their teeth healthy and don’t mind facing debt in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, dental school can be a good path to take.

Take steps to keep the cost of your education low, such as applying for grants or scholarships, and make sure your debt is manageable by using strategies such as income-driven repayment and working toward loan forgiveness.