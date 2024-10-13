Key takeaways The ROI on a college degree varies depending on your major, your school's cost of attendance and other factors.

Researching the cost of the college you want to attend and comparing it to the potential salary data in your desired career can help you assess the potential ROI.

Attending a top-ranked school may lead to a higher potential salary.

Paying for college may be one of the biggest investments of your life. Undergraduate tuition, possible graduate degrees and room and board all add up — especially for students taking out loans. Even getting the best student loan rate doesn’t guarantee a manageable repayment cost once you’re out of school, depending on your salary.

Whether a degree is worth it for you depends on the type of degree you get, where you go to college, how long it takes you to finish school and how you use your degree when you graduate. However, a college degree will likely give you a financial return over time.

How to estimate ROI for your college degree

Return on investment (ROI) is a common term used for investing. It tells you the average earnings you can expect when you compare the return to how much you invested. You calculate ROI as follows:

ROI = Net income / cost of investment x 100

Any return higher than 100 percent means you are earning money. A return lower than 100 percent means you are losing money.

To consider ROI for a college degree, consider how much earnings you can expect versus how much the degree costs. You likely won’t earn enough to offset the degree within one year, so let’s consider the potential return over 10 years. The equation looks like this:

ROI on college degree = (Average yearly income for degree x 10) / Total cost of degree and education expenses x 100.

Let’s say you go to college to become a circus performer. The total cost of the degree and all related expenses is $50,000, and you earn $60,000 per year after you graduate. The ROI for your degree is 120 percent. That means you have earned 20 percent more over 10 years than you would have without the degree.

In your calculations, consider the cost of interest you will pay over time if you take out student loans. This can minimize the amount of return you get on your degree.

Use a student loan calculator to understand how much your loans can cost you over time. And if you need to supplement your federal student aid, make sure you shop for the best private student loan rates to keep costs down.

Estimated loan payments based on degree and occupation

We’ve gathered data on estimated annual salary, degree cost and loan payment amounts for several degree types. Monthly payment estimates assume a 6.53 percent interest rate and 10-year term. See how your degree measures up.

Occupation Minimum required years in college, graduate school and professional programs Estimated annual salary Estimated education costs Monthly loan payments under 10-year repayment plan Percentage of monthly income put toward loans Accountant 4 $90,780 $45,040 $464 6.82% Advertising, marketing, promotions, public relations specialist 4 $159,960 $45,040 $512 3.84% Civil engineer 4 $101,160 $45,040 $512 6.07% Dentist 8 $200,870 $212,748 $2,419 14.45% Economist 4 $132,650 $45,040 $512 4.63% English language/literature teacher, postsecondary 6 $87,090 $70,232 $799 11.01% Lawyer 7 $176,470 $133,870 $1,522 10.35% Librarian 6 $68,570 $68,548 $727 13.98% Market research analyst 4 $83,190 $45,040 $512 7.39% Marriage and family therapist 6 $68,730 $70,232 $799 13.95% Microbiologist 4 $93,380 $45,040 $512 6.58% News analyst, reporter, correspondent 4 $101,430 $45,040 $512 6.06% Pharmacist 6 $134,790 $79,426 $903 8.04% Physician: family/general practitioner 8 $263,840 $211,988 $2,410 10.96%% Political science teacher, postsecondary 6 $104,910 $70,232 $799 9.14% Political scientist 6 $132,020 $70,232 $799 7.26% Public relations specialist 4 $77,720 $45,040 $512 7.91% Teacher (elementary and middle school) 4 $70,950 $45,040 $512 8.66% Veterinarian 8 $136,300 $202,580 $2,303 20.28% Zoologist, wildlife biologist 6 $75,740 $70,232 $799 12.66%%

Estimating for in-state vs. out-of-state schools

The main consideration when deciding between an in-state and an out-of-state school is the cost. In-state schools tend to be much less expensive than out-of-state and private institutions.

Type of college Average published yearly tuition and fees Public two-year (in-district) $3,990 Public four-year (in-state) $11,260 Public four-year (out-of-state) $29,150 Private four-year $41,540

If you have difficulty deciding between an in-state and an out-of-state institution, remember that more expensive does not necessarily mean better. Attending an in-state institution is the best financial decision for many students, and earning a degree benefits your future career regardless of the university you attend.

If there’s a specific program you want to attend, or if you’d prefer to live away from home, an out-of-state college could be a good choice. Otherwise, investigate the colleges near you to see if they’d be a good fit.

Estimating ROI if you attend a top college

When it comes to future employment opportunities, there are certainly benefits to attending a top school. While attending any college or university can help you establish valuable skills, top schools can provide benefits like increased networking opportunities and overall higher graduation rates.

Attending a top school may also lead to a higher salary. According to PayScale’s 2024 College Salary Report, students who graduated with a bachelor’s degree from top private schools or Ivy League schools earned higher salaries on average than those who attended state schools.

However, the investment that you get out of your collegiate experience doesn’t depend only on the college you attend, and having a degree from any school is better for your salary potential than having no degree. The major that you pursue and your general academic success while in college, whether at a top school or not, can have a major impact on the ROI of your college degree.

Other factors of college degree ROI besides finances

The cost of your degree is an important factor in determining your ROI, but other factors can also impact your return:

The current economy: If you graduate in an economic crisis, you may have more trouble finding a job and reaching your earning potential initially. This can lessen the return of your degree. Conversely, a healthy economy can help you get a higher return by offering more job opportunities.

If you graduate in an economic crisis, you may have more trouble finding a job and reaching your earning potential initially. This can lessen the return of your degree. Conversely, a healthy economy can help you get a higher return by offering more job opportunities. Length of time in school: Sometimes it takes longer to finish a degree than initially planned. Other times, you can graduate early. Obviously, taking longer means a higher cost for your education, while graduating early means the cost is lowered.

Sometimes it takes longer to finish a degree than initially planned. Other times, you can graduate early. Obviously, taking longer means a higher cost for your education, while graduating early means the cost is lowered. Life decisions: Life is unpredictable and your plans can change. You may need to unexpectedly take time off from work or school. Or, you may decide you want to change careers. Life decisions like these can change the ROI for your degree, both negatively and positively.

There are certain factors out of your control when it comes to how much of a return you can get on your degree. However, staying aware of how different environment and life changes can impact both the cost of your education and your earning potential. Use this information to remain flexible with your plans and adjust when needed.

Bottom line

Attending college, no matter the school, can be a great investment in your future. On top of helping you learn valuable skills, your degree can open doors to future career opportunities.

When considering which college to attend and what to major in, calculate your return on investment to determine if it’s a good financial fit for you. You can do this by searching the average salary of the career you’re going to school for and comparing that to the potential cost of your student loans.