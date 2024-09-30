At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Natalie Todoroff knew immediately during her first semester of college that she wanted to major in English. She says she had a “total gut feeling” that it was the right degree for her, even with the knowledge that English majors have a reputation for being unemployable.

However, finding a job after college wasn’t the hard part for Todoroff. She was able to secure not one but two jobs in the publishing industry. Instead, it was her low salary. Those publishing jobs didn’t pay a living wage for New York City, forcing her to get financial help from her family.

“Having an English major certainly helped me get my foot in the door of publishing, but I had no idea that it was such a low-paying industry,” she says. “I knew I had to transition to something else. I didn’t want to wait until my early 30s to have the possibility of making a comfortable living.”

Every year, millions of Americans go to college and declare their majors. Some know exactly what they want to do. But many don’t.

Some, like Todoroff, go with their gut. Some choose their majors based on earnings potential or job prospects. Some switch to different majors after realizing their initial major choice wasn’t for them. But with rising college tuition and a workforce increasingly comprised of college grads, it’s increasingly a high-stakes decision.

Almost half of U.S. adults (49 percent) think it’s less important to have a four-year college degree today to get a well-paying job than it was 20 years ago, according to a May Pew Research survey. Only 22 percent believe that a four-year college degree today is worth the expense if someone has to take out loans, the survey found.

To better understand the return on investment (ROI) of college majors, Bankrate analyzed the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey (ACS) data and ranked 152 bachelor’s degrees based on median annual income, unemployment rate and the percentage of workers with an advanced degree.

We found that not all college degrees are created equally. STEM bachelor’s degrees are most often associated with steady employment and a solid income, while ROI is not as obvious for those with bachelor’s degrees in the arts and humanities.

Picking a major has a lot to do with money, but it isn't just about money. In order to get the return for your degree, you have to make sure that you are choosing a field and a program that aligns with your competitive advantage. — Tatiana Velasco, Senior Research Associate at Community College Research Center

Dollar STEM majors are the most valuable majors Electrical engineering took the No. 1 spot this year with a median annual salary of $115,000 and an unemployment rate of 1.9 percent. Dollar Star Engineering degrees claimed eight of the top 10 spots Some of the top majors include electrical engineering, computer engineering, petroleum engineering and aerospace engineering. Dollar Invest Arts and humanities majors are the least valuable Studio arts ranked last with a median annual salary of $40,000 and an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent.

Most valuable college majors

Workers with STEM bachelor’s degrees were more likely to report higher salaries and lower unemployment rates, and many have secured jobs without advanced degrees.

Bachelor’s degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) dominate the top ranks in Bankrate’s 2024 analysis of the most and least valuable college majors. Our 2021 ranking yielded similar results, an indication that the high rates of return for STEM majors have been a consistent trend over the last several years.

STEM majors secured every one of the top 10 spots in our ranking, with engineering degrees claiming eight of the top 10 spots. The top 10 majors in our ranking have median salaries that range between $95,000 and $115,000 annually and unemployment rates that range between 0.9 percent and 2.3 percent.

In comparison, full-time, year-round workers with bachelor’s degrees earned a median salary of $64,911 and had an unemployment rate of 2.2 percent, according to 2022 Census Bureau and BLS data.

Our ranking favored college degrees if graduates also reported higher salaries and lower unemployment rates. Meanwhile, we downgraded majors if a high percentage of graduates reported that they also pursued advanced degrees before employment, given that the extra step takes additional time and money to accomplish. We further limited our analysis to exclude majors reported by fewer than 250 people, and we considered bachelor’s degree holders who were in the labor force and either employed or seeking work.

The 10 most valuable college majors are:

Electrical engineering Median salary: $115K

Unemployment rate: 1.9%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 47.6%

Computer engineering Median salary: $112K

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 38.8%

Petroleum engineering Median salary: $100K

Unemployment rate: 0.9%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 39.2%

Aerospace engineering Median salary: $105K

Unemployment rate: 1.9%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 48.9%

Materials science Median salary: $100K

Unemployment rate: 1.1%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 63.7%

Mechanical engineering Median salary: $100K

Unemployment rate: 1.9%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 38.9%

Electrical engineering technology Median salary: $100K

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 31.7%

Engineering mechanics, physics, and science Median salary: $100K

Unemployment rate: 1.5%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 59.1%

Chemical engineering Median salary: $100K

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 46.7%

Actuarial science Median salary: $95K

Unemployment rate: 1.9%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 20%

Electrical engineering took the No. 1 spot this year on the ranking with a median annual salary of $115,000 and an unemployment rate of 1.9 percent. It has the highest median salary of all the majors we analyzed. Compared to the median salary of the last major on our ranking (studio arts at $40,000), full-time workers with electrical engineering degrees earned $75,000 more annually in 2022.

Nearly 48 percent of electrical engineering graduates earned advanced degrees, which is lower than that of grads with other high-earning degrees such as engineering mechanics, physics and science and pharmacy. This suggests that more than half of electrical engineering graduates have been working in jobs that don’t require advanced degrees.

Computer engineering is the second-most valuable major, followed by petroleum engineering. Workers who earned bachelor’s degrees in computer engineering and petroleum engineering had median incomes of $112,000 and $100,000 per year, respectively. These fields also appear to be competitive for workers (unemployment rates of 2.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively). Nearly 2 in 5 workers (38.8 percent and 39.2 percent, respectively) in those majors have advanced degrees.

Least valuable college majors

Arts and humanities degrees landed at the bottom of our ranking, with arts majors claiming six of the bottom 10 spots. The bottom 10 majors in our ranking have median salaries that range between $40,000 and $53,000 annually and unemployment rates that range between 2.9 percent and 5.5 percent.

The 10 least valuable college majors are:

Studio arts Median salary: $40K

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 28.1% Drama and theater arts Median salary: $44K

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 29% Visual and performing arts Median salary: $40K

Unnemployment rate: 3.8%/li>

Percentage with advanced degrees: 28.7% Film, video and photographic arts Median salary: $46K

Unemployment rate: 5.5%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 13.8% Miscellaneous fine arts Median salary: $45K

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 15% Clinical psychology Median salary: $45.5

Unemployment rate: 2.9%/li>

Percentage with advanced degrees: 69.1% Communication technologies Median salary: $50K

Unemployment rate: 5.3%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 11.9% Library science Median salary: $48K

Unemployment rate: 3.2%/li>

Percentage with advanced degrees: 69.2%< Fine arts Median salary: $45K

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 25% Other foreign languages, except for French, German, Latin and other common foreign languages Median salary: $53K

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Percentage with advanced degrees: 45.2%

Studio arts landed in last place in our ranking, mainly because the median annual income for workers with that degree was $40,000. Additionally, 4.6 percent of workers with a studio arts degree were unemployed and 28 percent were working with advanced degrees.

Drama and theater arts and visual and performing arts also ranked poorly due to lower median salaries and higher unemployment rates. These majors had unemployment rates of 4.9 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

The median income for workers with drama and theater arts degrees was $44,000 per year, while workers with visual and performing arts degrees brought home a median annual income of $40,000 in 2022. Workers in both majors earned significantly less than full-time, year-round workers with bachelor’s degrees ($64,911), according to 2022 Census Bureau data.

The data for bachelor's degrees in liberal arts and more general fields tend to show lower earnings, but there's a lot of complexity to that. These may be paths that require more time and investment for you to see the economic benefits. — Tatiana Velasco, Senior Research Associate at Community College Research Center

The cost of college is high — here’s how to maximize your ROI

College tuition has become more expensive in the last few decades, and at some universities, students (or their parents) pay well over $50,000 per year to attend. That’s the equivalent of a 12 percent down payment on a typical U.S. home ($416,700 as of August 2024) to earn a four-year degree.

In the 2022–23 academic year, the total average cost of attending college was higher at four-year private nonprofit institutions ($58,600) than at four-year private for-profit institutions ($33,600) and four-year public institutions ($27,100), according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

As a result, more Americans have taken on student loan debt, amounting to a total of $1.7 trillion in the U.S., according to Federal Reserve data. A majority of undergraduates borrow money for college from the federal government.

So, how can students (or students’ parents) maximize their investment in higher education? Your college major in undergraduate school impacts your earnings potential and job prospects, and it may influence whether or not you need to pursue an advanced degree to secure a job.

But most students don’t pick their college major solely based on those three factors — nor should they. According to Tatiana Velasco, a senior research associate at Community College Research Center, students will be most successful when pursuing a field that aligns with their interests and competitive advantages.

“It’s what’s going to keep you motivated in choosing your field, overcoming challenges and staying committed to building a career in the area that you’ve chosen,” Velasco says.

She adds that a key part of success is getting access to advisors who can help you determine what field motivates you to invest time, resources and money. “It has a lot to do with how prepared and supported you are when choosing a major and starting a major,“ she says.

If you’re struggling to pick a college degree, Lumina Foundation Strategy Director Chris Mullin suggests ruling out what you don’t want to major in first.

There's a lot of stress and pressure behind choosing a college major, so let's get rid of everything you don't want to be first. — Chris Mullin, Ph.D., Lumina Foundation Strategy Director

How to reduce college costs

Our study didn’t adjust for factors such as the selectivity of the colleges that workers attended or the amount they paid for their degrees. However, the cost of attending college, from tuition to housing to books, is an integral part of the ROI equation.

For example, earning an engineering degree at an affordable in-state college is likely to guarantee a solid investment. Attending a private college with high tuition costs for a fine arts degree may be riskier.

Velasco says one way to lower the upfront costs of college is by attending community college for general education classes, especially if you’re unsure of what college degree you want to pursue. Students can eventually transfer those courses to a four-year university to complete their bachelor’s degrees, she says.

“Community colleges are uniquely positioned to bring in students that have the potential to reach whatever path they choose with a very low entry cost,” she says. “Community colleges are relatively cheap and free in many states.”

Students looking for ways to keep down college costs should also be strategic about their housing. Room and board — or campus-based housing — is one of the largest expenses in college, but you may be able to save money by living further away from campus if that’s an option. Or, if you’re attending a college that’s near your family, you may want to consider living at home to save money. In addition to that, consider taking up a part-time job or side hustle while in college to help pay for day-to-day expenses, housing or even tuition.

Despite cost concerns, earning a bachelor’s degree can pay off. In 2023, full-time workers between ages 22 and 27 who held a bachelor’s degree earned a median annual wage of $60,000, compared with $36,000 for full-time workers of the same age with a high school diploma, according to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“Bachelor’s degrees continue to be worth it,” Velasco says. “On average, earnings are higher with a bachelor’s degree, even if you see a lot of variation with entry earnings across different bachelors.”

Loan Student Take these five steps during your college years to help start your financial journey on solid footing: Start building your credit by getting on a parent’s credit card as an authorized user or applying for a student credit card and using it responsibly.

Invest early through an IRA.

Open a high-yield savings account and set up automatic contributions.

Make a budget and track your spending.

Consider pursuing a side hustle, whether it’s your own business or being a waitress at your local college restaurant.

3 graduates on why they chose their college majors

Ryan Cheng, a 23-year-old appraiser based in San Mateo County, majored in economics at the University of California, Berkeley. He had always planned to major in either economics or business, mainly because he thought it was important to understand those subjects after founding a failed startup in high school. He said the degree also offered strong salary potential.

“I have always been a curious person, more a jack of all trades rather than a specialist type,” he says. “Economics, to me, is a very useful degree to fit into many industries that I might be interested in, not to mention that the salary expectations are much higher than a majority of other majors.”

Similarly, Jessa Lyn Lizama, an associate product designer at Bankrate, says she always knew she wanted to pursue an arts degree. After moving to the U.S. from the Philippines to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, she settled on graphic design as her major because she found it was the most popular job title at U.S. companies for workers with arts degrees.

“It was definitely a huge decision for me because I lived across the globe and we didn’t have the money for it,” she says. “I was doing a lot of research online and felt like graphic design was a happy medium. It fulfills my passion and pays a good wage.”

Jason Braucht, an engineering manager at Bankrate, went to college to study computer science with the intent to eventually go to medical school. After a couple of years of school, he realized that he was better at computer programming than biology and chemistry and decided to enter the workforce after graduating in 1999 — right when the internet was coming of age.

“There was a ton of opportunity in technology,” he says. “And I had met my wife while in school which had some influence on my decision to enter the workforce.”

Having a bachelor’s degree in computer science “almost certainly made it easier” to land his first job in that field, he says.

Braucht spent 10 years in the workforce before pursuing a master’s degree in software engineering. Nearly 32 percent of workers with a computer science bachelor’s degree have gone on to get a master’s degree or doctorate, according to Bankrate’s analysis.

“I decided to pursue an advanced degree in hopes it would unlock additional opportunities in that industry,” he says.

Most and least valuable college majors in 2024, ranked Caret Down Declared Degree Overall Rank Median Salary Unemployment Rank Percent with Advanced Degree Rank Electrical Engineering 1 $115,000 1.9% 47.6% Computer Engineering 2 $112,000 2.1% 38.8% Petroleum Engineering 3 $100,000 0.9% 39.2% Aerospace Engineering 4 $105,000 1.9% 48.9% Materials Science 5 $100,000 1.1% 63.7% Mechanical Engineering 6 $100,000 1.9% 38.9% Electrical Engineering Technology 7 $100,000 2.3% 31.7% Engineering Mechanics, Physics, and Science 8 $100,000 1.5% 59.1% Chemical Engineering 9 $100,000 2.1% 46.7% Actuarial Science 10 $95,000 1.9% 20.0% Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Administration 11 $100,000 1.8% 62.2% Computer Science 12 $100,000 2.9% 31.5% Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering 13 $95,000 1.8% 41.3% Transportation Sciences and Technologies 14 $90,000 1.6% 22.2% Applied Mathematics 15 $100,000 3.0% 52.8% Materials Engineering and Materials Science 16 $96,000 2.2% 52.2% Management Information Systems and Statistics 17 $93,000 2.5% 24.8% Civil Engineering 18 $90,000 1.7% 36.9% Information Sciences 19 $93,000 2.6% 28.4% Construction Services 20 $85,000 2.0% 9.7% General Engineering 21 $90,000 2.3% 40.7% Finance 22 $86,500 2.2% 29.8% Genetics 23 $85,000 0.8% 71.0% Economics 24 $90,000 2.8% 43.7% Miscellaneous Engineering 25 $85,000 2.1% 34.6% Chemistry 26 $88,000 1.9% 64.9% Health and Medical Preparatory Programs 27 $90,000 2.0% 78.2% Mechanical Engineering Related Technologies 28 $80,500 1.8% 20.0% Physics 29 $90,000 2.7% 67.3% Biomedical Engineering 30 $85,000 1.9% 55.9% Computer and Information Systems 31 $83,000 2.6% 26.8% Business Economics 32 $83,500 2.7% 31.9% Statistics and Decision Science 33 $81,000 1.8% 46.6% Environmental Engineering 34 $79,000 1.6% 45.2% Engineering and Industrial Management 35 $80,000 2.2% 35.0% Biochemical Sciences 36 $84,000 2.3% 66.0% Nursing 37 $75,000 1.4% 30.4% Public Policy 38 $80,000 2.0% 52.5% Molecular Biology 39 $82,000 2.2% 63.2% Mathematics 40 $79,000 2.2% 51.6% Operations, Logistics and E-Commerce 41 $74,500 2.1% 22.8% Miscellaneous Engineering Technologies 42 $79,000 3.1% 22.1% Industrial Production Technologies 43 $75,000 2.3% 20.2% Accounting 44 $75,000 2.1% 32.8% Political Science and Government 45 $78,000 2.3% 53.9% Architecture 46 $75,000 2.1% 40.6% International Relations 47 $80,000 3.2% 52.7% Zoology 48 $74,000 1.7% 65.3% Medical Technologies Technicians 49 $69,000 1.8% 23.5% Engineering Technologies 50 $73,000 2.7% 22.2% Food Science 51 $70,000 1.6% 38.7% Biology 52 $74,000 1.9% 60.5% Microbiology 53 $78,000 2.7% 62.4% Computer Networking and Telecommunications 54 $75,000 3.2% 25.2% General Business 55 $70,000 2.2% 25.3% Computer Information Management and Security 56 $76,000 3.7% 21.9% Computer Programming and Data Processing 57 $73,000 3.3% 16.4% Biological Engineering 58 $70,000 1.9% 47.5% Business Management and Administration 59 $68,000 2.5% 25.1% Geography 60 $67,000 1.9% 36.7% Cognitive Science and Biopsychology 61 $70,000 2.3% 49.5% Treatment Therapy Professions 62 $64,000 1.2% 50.3% Miscellaneous Social Sciences 63 $70,000 2.5% 52.3% Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology 64 $70,000 2.6% 50.6% Marketing and Marketing Research 65 $66,000 2.7% 18.1% International Business 66 $70,000 3.2% 33.0% Human Resources and Personnel Management 67 $65,000 2.3% 30.5% Physiology 68 $68,000 2.1% 62.7% Public Administration 69 $69,000 2.8% 46.9% Agricultural Economics 70 $60,000 1.5% 25.2% Multi-disciplinary or General Science 71 $65,000 2.3% 37.1% Geology and Earth Science 72 $68,000 3.1% 46.5% Miscellaneous Biology 73 $64,000 1.9% 56.8% Miscellaneous Business and Medical Administration 74 $63,000 2.7% 21.8% Natural Resources Management 75 $60,000 1.8% 32.5% Advertising and Public Relations 76 $61,000 2.4% 19.9% Educational Administration and Supervision 77 $65,000 1.3% 93.0% Criminal Justice and Fire Protection 78 $60,000 2.3% 23.2% Agriculture Production and Management 79 $55,000 1.5% 13.2% Nutrition Sciences 80 $60,000 1.6% 46.3% Forestry 81 $60,000 2.2% 26.0% Medical Assisting Services 82 $55,000 1.1% 26.6% Intercultural and International Studies 83 $64,500 2.7% 44.3% Journalism 84 $62,000 2.7% 26.5% History 85 $65,000 2.6% 52.7% Area, Ethnic, and Civilization Studies 86 $62,000 2.1% 51.9% French, German, Latin and Other Common Foreign Language Studies 87 $60,000 1.8% 54.7% Botany 88 $60,000 1.9% 50.8% Health and Medical Administrative Services 89 $59,000 2.3% 31.7% Mathematics Teacher Education 90 $56,000 0.9% 58.5% Criminology 91 $58,000 2.3% 26.9% Communications 92 $60,000 2.9% 24.8% Communication Disorders Sciences and Services 93 $60,000 1.5% 78.4% Pre-Law and Legal Studies 94 $61,000 2.9% 36.8% Animal Sciences 95 $52,000 0.9% 37.6% Hospitality Management 96 $55,000 2.3% 12.8% General Medical and Health Services 97 $56,000 1.7% 41.9% Secondary Teacher Education 98 $55,000 1.2% 54.2% Plant Science and Agronomy 99 $55,000 1.9% 29.3% Miscellaneous Education 100 $55,000 1.6% 46.0% General Social Sciences 101 $56,000 2.1% 38.2% Environmental Science 102 $58,000 2.7% 32.9% Philosophy and Religious Studies 103 $60,000 2.6% 59.6% General Agriculture 104 $50,000 1.4% 24.9% Special Needs Education 105 $55,000 1.4% 61.6% English Language and Literature 106 $60,000 2.9% 48.5% Teacher Education: Multiple Levels 107 $52,000 1.2% 49.9% Physical Fitness, Parks, Recreation, and Leisure 108 $55,000 2.4% 34.1% Educational Psychology 109 $60,000 2.3% 76.7% Neuroscience 110 $61,000 3.3% 56.8% General Education 111 $52,000 1.6% 51.6% Interdisciplinary Social Sciences 112 $57,000 2.9% 44.5% Liberal Arts 113 $55,000 2.8% 31.7% Elementary Education 114 $50,000 1.2% 47.8% Science and Computer Teacher Education 115 $55,000 2.2% 54.5% Art History and Criticism 116 $58,000 3.1% 46.2% Sociology 117 $56,000 2.8% 40.8% Interdisciplinary and Multi-Disciplinary Studies (General) 118 $50,000 1.9% 30.7% Social Science or History Teacher Education 119 $54,000 2.2% 54.0% Physical and Health Education Teaching 120 $52,000 2.0% 44.8% Ecology 121 $52,000 2.2% 39.0% Art and Music Education 122 $50,000 1.5% 48.3% Anthropology and Archeology 123 $56,000 2.8% 48.5% Psychology 124 $55,000 2.8% 49.6% Language and Drama Education 125 $52,000 2.0% 57.3% Community and Public Health 126 $53,000 2.8% 42.1% Miscellaneous Health Medical Professions 127 $52,000 2.4% 51.0% Human Services and Community Organization 128 $48,000 2.0% 34.2% Social Work 129 $50,000 2.0% 53.5% Family and Consumer Sciences 130 $47,000 2.0% 34.3% Early Childhood Education 131 $45,000 1.4% 41.2% Theology and Religious Vocations 132 $45,000 1.4% 44.6% Commercial Art and Graphic Design 133 $50,000 3.6% 11.5% Mass Media 134 $54,000 4.4% 20.7% Miscellaneous Psychology 135 $53,000 3.4% 51.6% Counseling Psychology 136 $50,000 2.2% 74.3% Linguistics and Comparative Language and Literature 137 $52,000 3.3% 51.7% Humanities 138 $50,000 3.2% 41.5% Industrial and Organizational Psychology 139 $60,000 5.3% 49.3% Cosmetology Services and Culinary Arts 140 $43,000 2.8% 16.1% Music 141 $43,000 2.2% 47.2% Composition and Speech 142 $50,000 4.4% 32.6% Other Foreign Languages, Except for French, German, Latin and Other Common Foreign Languages 143 $53,000 4.8% 45.2% Fine Arts 144 $45,000 3.7% 25.0% Library Science 145 $48,000 3.2% 69.2% Communication Technologies 146 $50,000 5.3% 11.9% Clinical Psychology 147 $45,500 2.9% 69.1% Miscellaneous Fine Arts 148 $45,000 4.8% 15.0% Film, Video and Photographic Arts 149 $46,000 5.5% 13.8% Visual and Performing Arts 150 $40,000 3.8% 28.7% Drama and Theater Arts 151 $44,000 4.9% 29.0% Studio Arts 152 $40,000 4.6% 28.1%