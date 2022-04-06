Ashlee Valentine

Is your car payment too expensive for your monthly budget?
Vehicle prices remain high, making your budget all the more important.
5 min read Feb 11, 2025
Ashlee Tilford is a contributing writer for Bankrate. Ashlee writes about insurance and loans.
Vehicle prices remain high, making your budget all the more important.
Ever heard of a neobank? If not, here’s what you need to know.
Remodeling your home’s underground space can boost its value, but beware of the price.
Here’s how to estimate what a new paint job will cost, and tips to save.
Here are some of the most effective (and affordable) safety solutions and tips.