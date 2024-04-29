At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Working capital loans are a type of short-term business loan designed to help businesses cover their regular operating expenses

Working capital is calculated by subtracting current liabilities from current assets

There are many types for working capital loans, including term loans, lines of credit, business credit cards, invoice financing, merchant cash advances and SBA loans

Every business needs cash that it can use to cover day-to-day operating expenses like wages, inventory purchases and rent. A working capital loan could be the answer if you need to borrow money to cover these costs. But make sure you know the benefits and drawbacks before applying.

What is a working capital loan?

A working capital loan is a short-term business loan intended to help a company make sure it has enough cash to pay for its regular operating expenses. They usually have quick funding and short repayment periods. They’re not designed for larger, more long-term purchases.

While some loans are designed explicitly for working capital loans, some types can be used for working capital or long-term financing. These options include term loans and business lines of credit.

How to calculate working capital

Working capital is the amount of money your company has to deal with its daily operating costs and short-term expenses. To calculate working capital and to see how well you’re able to meet your financial obligations, you subtract your current liabilities from your current assets:

Current assets — current liabilities = working capital

Note that it only looks at current assets and liabilities. Long-term assets and debts aren’t included because working capital is concerned with short-term costs. Positive working capital indicates that you have enough money to pay the bills. Negative working capital is a bad sign in most cases.

You can also use the working capital ratio to measure your liquidity and financial health. To do that, divide your current assets by your current liabilities:

Current assets / current liabilities = working capital ratio

Ratios greater than 1 indicate that you have enough money to pay the bills. Depending on your industry, you may aim for a working capital ratio between 1.2 and 2.

How does a working capital loan work?

Working capital loans work similarly to many other types of loans. Your business can borrow money either as a lump sum or as a line of credit. You then pay that money back — typically over a short period of six months to 24 months.

In some cases, the lender will ask for bimonthly, weekly or even daily payments. There are also unique loan types, like merchant cash advances, that make repayment automatic through a percentage of your sales.

You can consider a working capital loan to help bridge the gap during a seasonal business’s slow months, to take advantage of bulk order discounts from suppliers, to finance a short-term project or to avoid a cash crunch.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight

You’ll need good-to-excellent credit to see the lowest interest rates on working capital loans. But if you don’t have time to build credit , there are working capital loans for bad credit. Some lenders are willing to work with business owners with credit scores as low as 500

Types of working capital loans

There are many working capital loans, each with different features and designed for different situations.

Types of working capital loans Description Key details Term loans Traditional loans that offer lump sums upfront with a regular repayment schedule. Lump sum disbursement

Fixed payments

Longer repayment terms SBA loans Government-backed loans with large limits and easier qualification requirements. Large loan limits, upward of $5 million

Simpler qualification requirements

Slow approval and funding Business lines of credit Revolving line of credit. Draw funds multiple times as needed and only pay interest on your balance. Flexible access to cash

May have maintenance fees Business credit cards Revolving line of credit. Designed for everyday purchases. No interest if paid in full. May offer rewards or perks. Helps build business credit

Low maximum rates Invoice financing/factoring Loans secured by the value of your invoices. Get a percentage of the amount you’re owed without waiting for payment. Borrowing limit dependent on your invoiced amounts

Lose a percentage of what you’re owed

Automatic repayment when invoice is paid Merchant cash advances Short-term loans to help cover immediate expenses. Automatic repayment through a percentage of your sales. Cover emergencies and cash shortfalls

Automatic repayment

High rates and fees

Where to get a working capital loan

Many different lenders offer working capital loans. Banks and credit unions are often the first place people look, but some specialized online lenders offer loans. You might also consider an SBA loan if you need to borrow large amounts. Compare different lenders and their features before you choose a working capital loan.

Banks and credit unions

Banks and credit unions often work with businesses to offer financing. They tend to have lower interest rates and fees than online lenders and can often offer longer repayment terms. But they don’t approve and fund loans as quickly as online lenders.

While bank loans, like term loans or business lines of credit, can be useful for working capital, they may not offer some types of alternative financing, like merchant cash advances or invoice factoring, making them a poor choice if you’re looking for that type of loan.

Here are three of the top working capital lenders on the market.

Lender Working capital loans Top features Bank of America Lines of credit

Term loan

Business credit card

SBA loans Terms of 12 to 60 months

Loans start at $10,000

Two years in business, $100,000 to $250,000 in annual revenue and a FICO score above 700 required Wells Fargo Business lines of credit Credit lines from $5,000 to $1 million

Requires a credit score of 680

Automatic enrollment in rewards program for some lines

Businesses with less than 2 years time in business can qualify PNC Bank Term loans

Lines of credit

Business credit cards

SBA loans Secured and unsecured business lines of credit and term loans

Loan amounts start at $20,000

Term loans range from 2 to 7 years

Payments automatically deducted from your PNC business bank account

Online lenders

Online lenders are typically nonbank companies that operate solely on the internet. They offer various types of loans and financing. The application process happens online, so you don’t have to visit a branch or speak to a lender.

These companies often move much faster than banks and credit unions. In some cases, you can get approved for a loan in minutes and see the funds in your account the next day. Many also offer alternative financing, such as invoice factoring. But that speed and flexibility come at a cost. Unless you have stellar credit, you’ll see higher rates and fees. Loan limits are also typically lower.

Consider the following five lenders if you’re looking for an online working capital loan.

Lender Working capital loans Top features OnDeck Term loan

Line of credit Repayment terms up to 24 months

Loans from $5,000 to $250,000

Credit lines from $6,000 to $100,000

Daily or weekly payments

625 credit score, one year in business, $100,000 in annual revenue required National Funding Term loan Repayment terms of 4 to 24 months

Loans from $5,000 to $500,000

Uses factor rates rather than interest rates

6 months in business, $250,000 in annual revenue required SMB Compass Line of credit

Term loan

Inventory financing

Invoice financing Loans from $25,000 to $5 million

Lines of credit from $10,000 to $5 million

Secured and unsecured options

One year in business required for inventory financing Accion Opportunity Fund Term loan Loans from $5,000 to $250,000

Rates ranging from 8.49% to 24.99%

Terms between 12 and 60 months

$50,000 in annual revenue and at least 12 months in business required Triton Capital Term loans

SBA loans Repayment terms from 6 to 24 months

Loans from $10,000 to $250,000

600 credit score, $350,000 in annual revenue required for term loan

SBA loans

The Small Business Administration is a government entity that helps support small businesses across the US. One way it does this is through the SBA loan program. The SBA guarantees loans to businesses, helping them borrow larger amounts with less stringent eligibility requirements.

SBA loans can be great for companies that need a lot of cash, but they often involve a lot of paperwork, meaning they have long approval and funding timelines.

If you’re considering an SBA loan for working capital, you have a few loan types to choose from.

Type of SBA Loan Features SBA 7(a) loans Borrow up to $5 million

Repayment terms of up to 10 years

No collateral required for loans up to $50,000 SBA Express No SBA approval required, so funding timeline can be faster than traditional SBA loans

Line of credit can remain open up to 10 years

Borrow up to $500,000

No collateral required for loans up to $50,000 Export Working Capital Borrow up to $5 million

Terms of 36 months or less CAPLines Lines of credit designed specifically for working capital

Multiple types, each with a different purpose

Terms of 5 to 10 years

Bottom line

Working capital loans give business owners quick access to cash that they can use for day-to-day expenses. If you’re facing a cash crunch, consider your options and apply for the right loan based on your situation. Before applying, compare the rates and fees different lenders offer to get the best deal.

