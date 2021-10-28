Best working capital business loans in February 2024

A closer look at our top working capital business loans

Accion Opportunity Fund: Best for low interest

Overview: Accion Opportunity Fund is a nonprofit offering alternative lending for small businesses that can’t gain funding in the traditional market. The majority of its clients come from underserved communities, such as businesses in low-income areas. Why Accion Opportunity Fund is best for low interest: This alternative lender focuses on microloans with low interest rates from 8.49 percent. These are low rates usually reserved for businesses with the best credit, but Accion works with businesses that are considered high risk. It also doesn’t charge a prepayment penalty if you pay off the loan early. As a nonprofit, Accion Opportunity Fund can keep rates low because it doesn’t aim to turn a profit from its loans. Who Accion Opportunity Fund is good for: Accion Opportunity Fund is an option for small businesses needing fast funding and low loan amounts. Since it weighs many factors outside of credit score to determine creditworthiness, it works well for businesses that have difficulty getting funding elsewhere.

American Express: Best for fair credit

Overview: American Express provides a business line of credit that’s accessible to many small business owners because of its eligibility requirements. It offers a credit limit ranging from $2,000 to $250,000 if your business qualifies. Why American Express is best for fair credit: American Express’s business line of credit is available to businesses whose owners have a minimum FICO credit score of at least 660 at the time of application. In some cases, you may need a higher FICO score based on your relationship with American Express, credit history and other factors. You must have started your business at least a year ago and have an average monthly revenue of at least $3,000. But all businesses are unique and are subject to approval and review. These are fair requirements considering that many lenders consider 680 a good FICO score. Lenders also typically look for an annual revenue of over $100,000. Who American Express is good for: American Express works well for businesses that are still building revenue and credit history.

Fora Financial: Best for startups

Overview: Founded in 2008, Fora Financial has helped thousands of small businesses secure short-term funding. It works with businesses that have less-than-perfect credit, providing access to term loans or revenue advances. Businesses can secure working capital loans for as little as $5,000 or up to $1.4 million. Why Fora Financial is best for startups: Fora Financial approves businesses with as little as three months’ time in business, while most lenders require one to two years under the experience belt. The online lender also has a minimum credit score of 500 for term loan applicants, lending a helping hand to businesses that have a hard time getting funding. Who Fora Financial is good for: Startups with at least three months in business and whose owners have a credit score of 500 can apply for a term loan. The revenue requirement for term loans is low too: $12,000 monthly average, $144,000 annually, for the past three months, according to a spokesperson. That said, the website states $15,000 monthly average for the past six months, $180,000 annually.

National Funding: Best for unsecured working capital loans

Overview: Since 1999, National Funding has provided funding to over 75,000 small businesses with a focus on term and equipment loans. It’s known for its quick online applications, with approvals in as little as 24 hours. Why National Funding is best for unsecured working capital loans: National Funding offers high loan amounts up to $500,000 with the flexibility to use the funds for any business expense. Unlike many lenders, it doesn’t require you to back your loan with collateral. It also doesn’t charge a prepayment penalty, so you can save money on interest by paying off your loan early. Who National Funding is good for: National Funding works well for startups with at least 6 months in business and established businesses that don’t want to put up business assets as collateral. Borrowers with a personal credit score as low as 600 are eligible, though you need an annual business revenue of at least $250,000.

OnDeck: Best for fast funding

Overview: OnDeck is an online lender providing fast, short-term loans and business lines of credit to fair credit businesses. It has helped businesses secure over $15 billion in funding over the last 17 years, giving it a leg up on experience over new fintech lenders. Why OnDeck is best for fast funding: With OnDeck, you get your loan decision within minutes of applying online. Many approved loans get funded within the same business day or within two to three business days. Get approved for loans anywhere from $5,000 to $250,000. Who OnDeck is good for: OnDeck is a good fit for businesses with fair credit that need a low amount of funds quickly. Businesses need at least $100,000 in annual revenue.

SMB Compass: Best for bridge loan

Overview: SMB Compass is an online lender that’s funded millions of dollars in small business loans over the last 25 years. It provides an impressive selection of nine business loans with low starting rates to boot. Why SMB Compass is best for bridge loan: SMB Compass offers bridge loans that go up to $5 million, a high loan amount compared to other lenders. It’s also transparent about interest rates. Expect to pay somewhere between 12.00 percent and 29.99 percent APRs. These are solid rates for a loan with short terms from six to 36 months. Who SMB Compass is good for: The SMB Compass bridge loan works best for business owners with a personal credit score of 650 and a debt-to-income ratio of less than 36 percent, who need fast funding within 24 to 48 hours. The lender also offers other types of loans that can be used as working capital, including business lines of credit, which only require a minimum personal credit score of 600.

Wells Fargo: Best for business line of credit