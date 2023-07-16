SMALL BUSINESS LOANS REVIEWS
American Express® Business Line of Credit: 2024 Review

Allison Martin
Robert Thorpe

Updated Jan 04, 2024

At a glance

4.3
Bankrate Score
Accessibility
Affordability
Customer experience
Transparency
Flexibility
Overview

American Express® Business Line of Credit offers business lines of credit in all 50 U.S. states and territories. They’re available to small business owners with fair credit but feature a pricing structure that could get expensive.

Lender Details

    Loan amount

    $2,000-$250,000

    Interest rate

    N/A

    Term lengths

    Min. annual revenue

    Average monthly revenue of at least $3,000

    Min. time in business

    Must have started your business at least a year ago

Who American Express® Business Line of Credit is best for

Business owners with fair credit looking for a flexible lending solution may find this business line of credit attractive. You’ll need a minimum FICO credit score of at least 660* at the time of application to qualify. Plus, the draw fee only applies when you borrow funds, and you’ll have six, 12, 18 or 24 months to make payments.

* All businesses are unique and are subject to approval and review. The required FICO score may be higher based on your relationship with American Express, credit history, and other factors.

Who American Express® Business Line of Credit may not be best for

This isn't a good fit if you’re a new business owner or anyone with a poor credit score. American Express requires fair credit, and you'll need to have started your business at least a year ago before you can qualify for a loan. 

American Express® Business Line of Credit: in the details

Loan amount
$2,000-$250,000
Interest rate
N/A
Min. annual revenue
Average monthly revenue of at least $3,000
Min. time in business
Must have started your business at least a year ago
Fees
3.00% to 9.00% for 6-month loans | 6.00% to 18.00% for 12-month loans | 9.00% to 27.00% for 18-month loans | 12.00% to 18.00% for 24-month loans
Personal credit score
Minimum FICO score of at least 660* at the time of application

American Express® Business Line of Credit pros and cons

Pros

    Accessible

    Automated online process

    Minimal fees

Cons

  • Requires a personal guarantee and business assets

  • Not available to new business owners

  • Monthly fees could get expensive

Business loan types offered

American Express offers a line of credit. All businesses are unique and are subject to approval and review.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $2,000 to $250,000
  • Terms: 6, 12, 18 or 24 months
  • Monthly draw fees: 3.00% to 9.00% (6-month loans), 6.00% to 18.00% (12-month loans), 9.00% to 27.00% (18-month loans), 12.00% to 18.00% (24-month loans)

American Express® Business Line of Credit overview

With an American Express business line of credit, you’ll pay a monthly fee on the amount you borrow, and there are no early repayment penalties.

Loan eligibility requirements are fairly relaxed. It’s open to people with fair credit who have started their business at least a year ago and only requires an average monthly revenue of at least $3,000. 

Credit limits range from $2,000 to $250,000, and each time you access funds, it counts as a separate loan with its own loan agreement, need for a personal guarantee and loan fees.

Loan fees start low but only if you can pay off your loan within 6 months. If you need 18 months to pay back your debt, fees range between 9 percent and 27 percent. And since this is Amex’s proprietary fee structure, it’s not easy to compare to business lines of credit with interest rates.

Do you qualify? 

Here's what it takes to meet Amex's relaxed eligibility requirements: 

  • Age: At least 18 years of age
  • Minimum FICO score: At least 660* at the time of application
  • Time in business: Have started your business at least a year ago
  • Revenue: Average monthly revenue of at least $3,000
  • Industry limitations: Not specified

What we like and what we don’t like

Applying for an American Express® Business Line of Credit is simple, and you’ll know what to expect regarding borrowing costs right away.

What we like

  • Accessible. Amex’s eligibility requirements are more relaxed than other lenders, especially its minimum revenue requirements.
  • Automated online process. You won’t fill out a lengthy application or have to apply by phone or in person at a bank. 
  • Minimal fees. Borrowers do not pay loan origination fees, prepayment penalties or maintenance fees.

What we don't like 

  • Requires a personal guarantee and business assets. On top of a personal guarantee, Amex requires you to secure your loan with business assets. Not all lenders require both for a line of credit. 
  • Not available to new business owners. Access to funding is limited to small business owners who’ve been operating for a year or more. 
  • Monthly fees could get expensive. Amex’s proprietary fee structure charges higher rates the longer it takes you to pay off your loan.

How American Express® Business Line of Credit compares to other lenders

American Express is known for its business line of credit with lenient lending requirements. But it doesn’t offer as many business loan options as other online lenders. Here’s how Amex compares to other lenders:

4.3

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $2,000-$250,000

  • Interest rate

    N/A

  • Term lengths

  • Min. time in business

    Must have started your business at least a year ago

  • Min. business annual revenue

    Average monthly revenue of at least $3,000

4.7

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $5,000-$10 million

  • Interest rate

    0.75% Monthly rate | 5.00% to 18% Simple interest

  • Term lengths

    1-10 years

  • Min. time in business

    6 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $100,000

4.2

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $5,000-$10 million

  • Interest rate

    8.75%-18.25% APR

  • Term lengths

    Up to 25 years

  • Min. time in business

    Less than two years

  • Min. business annual revenue

    Not stated

American Express vs. Fundible

Fundible offers a variety of business loans, including business term loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, equipment financing and invoice financing. With Fundible, you’re most likely to get approved with a personal credit score of 600 or higher and at least $200,000 in annual revenue. 

But the lender offers options for startups and businesses with bad credit, accepting scores as low as 450. That minimum credit requirement is low even by online lending standards, though you might only qualify for certain loans like invoice financing.

Across all of its loans, Fundible offers high loan sizes. For example, its equipment loan goes up to $10 million, while most online lenders max out these loans around $500,000 or $1 million. Its business line of credit also raises the bar to $500,000, higher than most lenders’ $250,000 credit limit.  

American Express vs. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo focuses on business lines of credit, SBA loans and financing for healthcare practices. It offers three line of credit options tailored to serve businesses at specific levels, including two unsecured lines. All of its lines require a minimum personal credit score of 680, but other features include:

 

Type of credit line Loan amounts Annual revenue required Time in business
Unsecured line $10,000 to $150,000 Not stated At least 2 years
Unsecured, SBA-backed line $5,000 to $50,000 Not stated Under 2 years
Secured line $100,000 to $1 million At least $2 million Not stated

Wells Fargo is more transparent about costs. Its line of credit interest rates range from 9.00 percent to 18.00 percent APRs. Annual percentage rates offer a complete view of your annual borrowing costs including fees. American Express charges a monthly fee on the amount borrowed, and each withdrawal acts as a separate loan. Its fee structure also goes up with longer repayment terms. It charges these fees based on repayment terms, though not all customers are offered all term lengths.

How to apply for a loan with American Express® Business Line of Credit

When you’re ready to apply for a Amex line of credit, visit the website and select the “Apply now” button to get started. You'll need to provide: 

  • Your name and business name
  • Your personal address and phone number 
  • Your business address and phone number 
  • Your business tax ID
  • Your industry

If you have an American Express account, you can sign in, and your profile will be prefilled with information.

American Express® Business Line of Credit frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates American Express® Business Line of Credit

Overall Score 4.3
Accessibility 4.0 Amex’s eligibility requirements help make this line of credit more accessible than other lines of credit.
Affordability 4.0 Amex doesn’t charge a number of fees found with other business lines of credit.
Transparency 4.6 Amex provides a decent amount of costs and eligibility requirements on its website.
Customer experience 5.0 Amex’s streamlined application process, customer service options and app give it an edge over other lenders.
Flexibility 3.8 Amex only offers one loan product.

*The required FICO score may be higher based on your relationship with American Express, credit history, and other factors. 

