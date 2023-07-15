SMALL BUSINESS LOANS REVIEWS
Fundible Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

Sarah George
Robert Thorpe

Updated Feb 01, 2024

At a glance

Bankrate 2024 Awards Winner: Best small business loan for borrowers with bad credit

4.7
Bankrate Score
Accessibility
Affordability
Customer experience
Transparency
Flexibility
Overview

Founded in 2017, Fundible uses in-house financing and a network of partners to help small businesses that often get denied by traditional banks. It offers several loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, invoice financing and SBA loans.

Lender Details

    Loan amount

    $5,000-$10 million

    Interest rate

    0.75% Monthly rate | 5.00% to 18% Simple interest

    Term lengths

    1-10 years

    Min. annual revenue

    $100,000

    Min. time in business

    6 months

Who Fundible is best for

Fundible works well for business owners with poor credit and startup businesses with six months under their belts. According to a spokesperson, its network accepts FICO scores as low as 450, although its website states a minimum score of 500. But you’re most likely to get favorable repayment terms and interest rates with a FICO score of around 600 and an annual revenue of $200,000 or $250,000, according to representatives.

Who Fundible may not be best for

As an online lender, Fundible doesn’t work well if you’d prefer to work with a loan specialist in person. Instead, it aims to provide funding options for small businesses outside the traditional lending space. Plus, business owners with good-to-excellent credit might qualify for lower-interest loans at traditional banks than with an online lender.

Fundible: in the details

Loan amount
$5,000-$10 million
Interest rate
0.75% Monthly rate | 5.00% to 18% Simple interest
Term lengths
1-10 years
Fastest funding
Same day
Min. annual revenue
$100,000
Min. time in business
6 months
Personal credit score
450

Fundible pros and cons

Pros

    Accessible to borrowers with low credit scores

    Variety of loan options

    High loan amounts

Cons

  • Uses partner network

  • Some loans have strict requirements

  • Mixed loan information

Business loan types offered

Fundible offers multiple business loans with loan sizes and repayment terms that meet a variety of needs. It works to match the loan agreement to your business’s credentials, whether you have bare minimum revenue of $100,000 or an ample stream of $250,000.

While it gives plenty of details about its loans, you will get some conflicting information about interest rates and repayment terms when talking with a representative versus researching online. 

Fundible works with partner lenders whose requirements may vary depending on which partner you qualify for. 

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $5,000 to $1 million
  • Terms: 1 to 5 years
  • Simple interest: 5.00% to 18.00% 

Fundible term loan overview

For term loans, Fundible requires a personal credit score of 650, at least one year in business and $200,000 in annual revenue. Feel free to pay off the loan early, as it doesn’t have a prepayment penalty

Its term loans also offer high loan sizes in the millions of dollars. A spokesperson stated that loans can go up to $1 million with repayment terms between one and five years. But the website mentions loan amounts go up to $2.5 million with terms between five months and 10 years. By comparison, other online lenders stop at $500,000 with terms up to 24 months. 

If you need a high loan amount or long repayment terms, it’s best to call to see if you qualify.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $1,000 to $500,000
  • Terms: 12 to 120 months
  • Simple interest: From 6.00%

Fundible business line of credit overview

Fundible's business line of credit is built for those with FICO scores starting at 580 and at least $200,000 in annual revenue. These are higher criteria than some of its other loans. You also need six months in business to qualify.
 
However, the website states that credit limits go up to $250,000 and that repayment terms are revolving up to 24 months. You’ll want to verify what credit limits and terms are available to you during the application process.
 

Once you open the line of credit, you won’t have to get approved again — it’s available for the lifetime of your business. There are no prepayment penalties. And with each draw of funds, Fundible will recalculate the entire loan balance into a new term. 

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $10 million
  • Terms: 1 to 10 years
  • Monthly interest rate: From 3.50% of principal

Fundible equipment financing overview

Fundible offers equipment loans with up to 100% financing available, which means no down payment. It offers repayment terms up to 10 years, which is long for equipment loans that usually go to five years. 

The website does state some conflicting information about equipment loans. For example, it states that repayment terms can go up to eight years with monthly rates starting from 4.00 percent on the equipment financing webpage. We opted to give the broadest range and lowest starting rate given on its website. 

You can also choose lease-to-own options if you don’t qualify for the loan or would rather go the leasing route. Fundible also charges a monthly percentage that gets calculated on the outstanding principal each month. 

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $10 million
  • Terms: 2 to 10 years
  • APR: 11.50% to 16.50%

Fundible SBA loans overview

Fundible is one of the few fintech lenders where you can get SBA loans, which are partially guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Maximum APRs for these loans are set by the SBA and range from 11.50 to 16.50 percent, depending on the type of loan, loan size and repayment term. 

According to a spokesperson, Fundible accepts minimum FICO scores of 650, $250,000 in annual revenue and at least one year in business. But you’re most likely to get approved with a FICO score of 685 and $350,000 in annual revenue. 

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $1 million
  • Terms: 3 to 24 months
  • Monthly interest rates: Starting at 1.90% of principal

Fundible bridge loan overview

This short-term loan can provide funding temporarily until you’re able to find a long-term solution, such as an SBA loan. You can choose weekly or monthly payments, and you get rewarded with an early payoff discount for repaying the loan early. 

The 1.90 percent starting interest rate is a monthly percentage that gets calculated on the outstanding principal amount each month

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $1 million to $10 million
  • Terms: Not stated
  • Rates: From 0.75% of invoice amount

Fundible invoice financing or factoring overview

Through its invoice financing options, Fundible offers financing secured by invoices from slow-paying clients. It can also buy the invoices and collect on them for you, known as invoice factoring. It advances you up to 90 percent of the total invoice amount, paying out instantly once you’re approved for financing. Once your clients pay, Fundible takes out fees starting at 0.75 percent of the invoice amount.

Do you qualify? 

A spokesperson told Bankrate that the ideal business considered for its in-house financing will have:

  • At least $450,000 in annual revenue
  • FICO score of 680
  • 2 years in business 
  • No current judgments, liens or bankruptcies 

If you can’t qualify for Fundible’s in-house financing, the lender will try to help you secure a loan with one of its partners. The bare minimum requirements to qualify for loans through Fundible’s network of partners is:

  • Minimum FICO score of 450
  • At least six months in business
  • At least $100,000 in revenue, according to spokesperson
  • Not in adult entertainment

What we like and what we don’t like

Fundible’s lending requirements make it open to business owners with bad credit or those with little time in business. But its website sometimes provides conflicting details about each loan. 

What we like

  • Welcomes startups and those with bad credit. Fundible offers options for those with a personal credit score of 450 and as little as six months in business. Some lenders require a score of at least 600 and two years in business.
  • Variety of loan options. Many online lenders specialize in a few types of business loans, but Fundible offers six options. 
  • High loan amounts. Most of Fundible’s loans max out at $1 million to $10 million, much higher than many online lenders that stop at $500,000.

What we don’t like

  • Some loans offered through partners. Fundible reserves its in-house financing for strong credit businesses, while those with bad credit might qualify with one of its partners.
  • Some loans have high eligibility requirements. Some loans tighten credit and revenue requirements, such as its term and SBA loans which have minimum FICO scores of 650 and annual revenues in the $200,000s. Businesses with a FICO score as low as 450 might only qualify for a starter term loan, according to a spokesperson.
  • Mixed loan information. Its website and representatives sometimes give mixed details for exact loan sizes, interest rates and repayment terms.

How Fundible compares to other lenders

Fundible offers a variety of business loans to owners that usually get declined from traditional lenders. Its minimum FICO score of 450 is one of the lowest requirements on the market. 

It’s important to note that lenders consider a score of 670 or higher a good credit score. Online lenders tend to accept lower scores. But minimum credit requirements in the 400 and 500 range are unusual even in the online landscape. 

4.7

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $5,000-$10 million

  • Interest rate

    0.75% Monthly rate | 5.00% to 18% Simple interest

  • Term lengths

    1-10 years

  • Min. time in business

    6 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $100,000

4.6

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $5,000-$10 million

  • Interest rate

    1.11 Factor rate

  • Term lengths

    3 months-10 years

  • Min. time in business

    6 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $300,000

on Bankrate

4.4

Bankrate Score

  • Loan amount

    $10,000-$10 million

  • Interest rate

    5.25% APR

  • Term lengths

    6 months-25 years

  • Min. time in business

    6 months

  • Min. business annual revenue

    $100,000

on Bankrate

Fundible vs. Credibly

Both Fundible and Credibly offer a similar range of business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and SBA loans. Both also cater to businesses with bad credit, but Fundible approves lower credit scores than Credibly. 

Fundible requires a FICO score as low as 450 and $100,000 in annual revenue. On the other hand, Credibly starts with a FICO score of 550 and annual revenue of $240,000. 

Fundible also offers bigger loan sizes than Credibly, providing funding into the millions of dollars depending on the type of loan. Most of Credibly’s loans stop funding at $300,000 to $400,000, which is common for an online lender. The exception is its long-term loan, which provides funding up to $10 million. 

Credibly also uses factor rates for several loans, which can easily translate into a high interest rate. Fundible advertises low monthly percentage rates that are charged on the outstanding principal amount each month.

Fundible vs. SMB Compass

Like Fundible, you can get a variety of loans from SMB Compass, including term loans, bridge loans and lines of credit. The main difference is that SMB Compass offers asset-based, inventory and purchase order financing that Fundible doesn’t offer. 

Fundible is more lenient toward business owners with bad credit. SMB Compass approves FICO scores as low as 550, depending on the loan. Meanwhile, Fundible accepts business owners with a credit score as low as 450. For both lenders, some loans require a higher score like 600 or 650. 

With SMB Compass, you’ll need funding of at least $10,000 to $25,000 to qualify, while Fundible offers lower loan sizes. For example, Fundible’s business line of credit goes as low as $1,000, and its term loans can go down to $5,000. On the other end, both lenders have maximum loan sizes that reach into the millions of dollars.

 

How to apply for a loan with Fundible 

You can apply and upload documents through its online application. Otherwise, call a representative at 855-784-0008 to get started. 

The information you need to provide includes:

Required application information

  • Business entity
  • 3 most recent bank statements
  • Average daily bank balance
  • Average monthly credit card balance
  • Personal information about owners
  • Percentage of ownership
  • Rented or owned real estate payment
  • Name of landlord

Fundible frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates Fundible

Overall Score 4.7
Accessibility 4.9 Fundible has some of the most accessible lending criteria for startups and owners with bad credit.
Affordability 4.3 Its starting interest rates are low, but Fundible doesn't provide information on maximum rates borrowers may encounter
Transparency 5.0 Fundible provides a wealth of information about its loans online. But some details about terms, rates and loan sizes are mixed from page to page.
Customer experience 4.5 Apply quickly online and get approved in as little as the same day. And phone reps are on standby to help with questions.
Flexibility 5.0 Fundible offers six different loans with long repayment terms. Other online lenders specialize in specific short-term loans.

Methodology

Clock Wait
47
years in business
Credit Card Search
30+
lenders reviewed
Loan
22
loan features weighed
Rates
770+
data points collected

To select the top small business lenders, Bankrate considers more than 20 factors. These factors include loan amounts, approval and funding times, credit requirements, APR or factor rate ranges, fees, and easy-to-find rate and fee disclosures. Bankrate reviewed more than 30 lenders and gave each a rating, which consists of five categories:

  • Accessibility: Factors considered in this category include minimum loan amounts, approval and funding speed, minimum annual revenue and minimum credit score.
  • Affordability: This section measures interest or factor rates and fees.
  • Transparency: How easy it is to find important rates, fees and eligibility requirements are considered in this category.
  • Customer experience: Customer service hours, online applications and app availability are considered in this category.
  • Flexibility: This category considers factors like the number of loan products and ability to change payment due date.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

