Business loan prepayment penalties: What are they?

Key takeaways Lenders charge business loan prepayment penalties when borrowers pay off a loan early.

SBA loans and commercial real estate loans often come with prepayment penalties.

Carefully reviewing loan agreements helps borrowers identify the presence of prepayment penalties.

Some online and alternative lenders may not have prepayment penalties.

Since interest is how lenders make money, they’ll often assess fees known as prepayment penalties to borrowers who pay off their business loans ahead of schedule.

Although prepayment penalties don’t come with all loans, it’s important to know they exist. Not only can they influence your decision to pay off your loan early, but they may also impact the overall cost of the business loan, especially for SBA and commercial real estate loans.

We’ll explore the types of small business loans that commonly have prepayment penalties, how much they are and when it may be worth paying the fee.

What is a business loan prepayment penalty?

A prepayment penalty is a business loan fee a lender charges when a borrower pays off a loan before their term ends. In addition to business loans, lenders often charge prepayment fees for mortgages and auto loans.

This penalty compensates the lender for the loss of interest resulting from the early payoff. Lenders often calculate this fee based on a percentage of the loan balance.

What types of business loans have prepayment penalties?

You’ll likely face business loan prepayment penalties with certain SBA loans, specifically 7(a) and 504 loans and commercial real estate loans.

SBA 7(a) loans

SBA 7(a) loans provide financing for small businesses unable to secure a conventional loan. They come with prepayment penalties if the term is 15 years or more. The SBA prepayment penalties are triggered when you pay off 25 percent or more of your loan within the first, second or third year of the loan. The total SBA prepayment penalty decreases the longer you hold the loan. Beyond three years, no prepayment penalties will be charged.

Loan year (from date of receiving the loan) SBA loan repayment penalty 1 year 5.00% of prepayment amount 2 years 3.00% of prepayment amount 3 years 1.00% of prepayment amount

SBA 504 loans

SBA 504 loans, commonly used for commercial real estate projects, can also have prepayment penalties. Loan terms are typically 10, 20 or 25 years, and penalties are imposed for early payoff within 10 years or less. In the first year, your prepayment penalty is equal to the full interest rate of the loan. It then decreases by 10 percent each year until year 11 when no penalty is charged.

Loan year Prepayment penalty 1 Full interest rate on outstanding balance 2 90.00% of interest 3 80.00% of interest 4 70.00% of interest 5 60.00% of interest 6 50.00% of interest 7 40.00% of interest 8 30.00% of interest 9 20.00% of interest 10 10.00% of interest 11 and up 0.00%

Commercial real estate loans

Commercial real estate loans, which you can use to purchase commercial properties, are another type of business loan with prepayment penalties. Depending on the lender, a prepayment penalty may be imposed if you pay the loan in full within a certain number of years. But for some lenders, how long you’ve had the loan does not matter and any early payoff triggers the prepayment penalty.

With some commercial real estate loans, a defeasance clause allows borrowers to avoid paying prepayment penalties by allowing them to replace their original collateral with a different asset.

How can you find business loans without prepayment penalties?

If you’re applying for a business loan, ask the lender about prepayment penalties. If you’re further along in the process, carefully examine loan agreements before signing.

It’s possible to avoid prepayment fees by choosing an online and alternative lender, especially if you’re applying for a short-term or fast business loan. Yet you’ll want to review other fees and interest charged by these loans since they may charge higher fees elsewhere.

Business loans with no prepayment penalties

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate insight Some online lenders don’t have prepayment penalties, including: Bluevine: Specializes in lines of credit up to $250,000

Fundbox:Waives its weekly fees when you prepay the loan

Live Oak: Waives prepayment penalties for loans with terms under 15 years

When is it worth prepaying a loan?

While business loan prepayment penalties may deter borrowers from paying off loans early, there are situations where it can benefit them to do so. Consider the following scenarios:

High interest rates: If the loan carries a high interest rate, the savings from early repayment may outweigh the prepayment penalty.

If the loan carries a high interest rate, the savings from early repayment may outweigh the prepayment penalty. Improved cash flow: Early loan repayment can reduce monthly financial obligations and free up cash, providing more flexibility and improved cash flow.

Early loan repayment can reduce monthly financial obligations and free up cash, providing more flexibility and improved cash flow. Improved terms for future borrowing: Paying off a loan early may enhance creditworthiness, making it easier to secure future financing on more favorable terms.

The bottom line

As you hunt for the best business loan, it’s essential to understand the terms and conditions so that you know when a prepayment penalty is charged. Carefully evaluating and comparing your loan options will empower you make an informed decision. Business loan prepayment penalties impact your flexibility when it comes to repayment, but there are advantages to paying off your loan early. If this is a smart move for your business, don’t let fees keep you from the benefits of early repayment.

Frequently asked questions

Can business loans be paid off early? Caret Down Icon Yes, you can pay off a business loan early. But you want to review the loan agreement to determine if prepayment penalties apply.

Is there a prepayment penalty on SBA loans? Caret Down Icon SBA loans, including 7(a) and 504 loans, can have prepayment penalties. SBA 7(a) loans charge prepayment penalties if you prepay the loan within the first three years. SBA 504 loans assess penalties if paying off the loan within 10 years or less. SBA prepayment penalties start high and gradually lower the longer you hold onto the loan.

Are business loan prepayment penalties tax-deductible? Caret Down Icon Generally, business loan prepayment penalties are not tax deductible. However, you can consult with a tax professional to confirm if any of your business expenses are deductible.



