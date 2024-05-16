At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways You will need to provide both personal and business documents to be considered for a fast business loan

Providing accurate and complete documents helps avoid delays

New businesses may need to submit a business plan

If your company needs quick cash, you’ll want to apply for a fast business loan. These loans offer same-day approvals and funding within one to three days. They tend to come from online lenders or other specialized business lenders.

To keep things moving quickly, fast business lenders typically have shorter applications and require limited documentation. However, you’ll still need some paperwork to complete your application.

If you have these fast business loan documents ready before you start the application, you can help the process go smoothly.

Information about yourself

Most fast business lenders will need you to provide basic details about yourself. Many also require a personal guarantee for your loan, so they’ll ask some questions about your financial situation.

Some documents you should have ready include:

A photo ID

Proof of address, such as a utility bill, pay stub or postmarked mail

You’ll also have to provide some other information, including:

Your date of birth

Social Security number

Phone number

How much of the business you own

Documents about your business

When you apply, you’ll have to provide documents for your fast business loan that show that you have a legitimate business and that offer insight into your company’s finances. Fast business lenders only ask for the most basic documents that they need to assess your company’s finances.

You will most likely need this documentation when applying:

Employer identification number: You can apply for an EIN, also called a business tax ID, from the Internal Revenue Service online, by mail or by fax.

You can apply for an EIN, also called a business tax ID, from the Internal Revenue Service online, by mail or by fax. Recent bank statements: These show your company’s recent income and expenses, letting the lender get a sense of the company’s revenue and ability to repay the loan. Most lenders will want to see this.

These show your company’s recent income and expenses, letting the lender get a sense of the company’s revenue and ability to repay the loan. Most lenders will want to see this. Business formation documents: These can be articles of incorporation or other documents from the government showing that you’ve officially formed the business. Nearly every lender will ask for this info.

These can be articles of incorporation or other documents from the government showing that you’ve officially formed the business. Nearly every lender will ask for this info. Tax returns: This lets the lender review your company’s financial history over the past years. Many fast business lenders won’t require this until you’re on the cusp of qualifying.

You may also be asked to provide:

Balance sheet: This shows all your company’s assets and liabilities. While traditional business lenders typically want to see this, many fast business lenders skip it.

This shows all your company’s assets and liabilities. While traditional business lenders typically want to see this, many fast business lenders skip it. Business plan: Most fast lenders won’t ask for a business plan, but if you’re running a very new company it could help.

Most fast lenders won’t ask for a business plan, but if you’re running a very new company it could help. Financial forecasts: Fast business lenders generally won’t ask for forecasts, but there could be cases where well-reasoned projections of your future success could persuade a lender to approve you.

Fast business lenders generally won’t ask for forecasts, but there could be cases where well-reasoned projections of your future success could persuade a lender to approve you. Proof of collateral. If you’re getting a secured loan, you may need to provide this. However, many fast business loans are unsecured, meaning you won’t need collateral at all.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Fast business lenders will often require minimal documentation when you first apply or prequalify for a loan. But you may need to submit additional documents before receiving a finalized loan agreement once an underwriter reviews your documentation and application.

Bottom line

One of the benefits of fast business loans is that they don’t require many documents. Many lenders tout that their applications take just a few minutes to complete. Even though getting approved within 24 hours or less is possible, it’s still wise to take a beat and review your options. Compare types of loans, rates, terms, and requirements before you decide to submit an application.

Once you’ve applied, wait for approval and the funds to arrive in your account. You’ll want to keep an eye out for messages from the lender stating either that the loan is approved or that the lender needs additional documents. If more documentation is required, prioritize getting it to the lender as quickly as possible to avoid slowing down the funding process. If all goes well, you should get the loan funds in just a day or two.