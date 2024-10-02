At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The application process for a startup loan may differ from other types of business loans.

When business documentation is limited, lenders may request personal financial documents and a business plan for startup loans.

Business plans can provide clarity and direction, attract investors and help you secure financing.

Startup business loans can help entrepreneurs secure funding for equipment, inventory and other costs to get their business off the ground, but securing funding can be challenging for younger businesses. In fact, the 2023 Small Business Credit Survey by the Federal Reserve Banks revealed that 26 percent of firms two years old and younger are denied business loans. Yet getting a startup business loan is possible.

Because startup businesses have a limited financial runway, the application process may differ from a conventional business loan. For example, the document requirements for a startup business loan will likely focus more on your personal financial history to assess creditworthiness. Document requirements vary by lender for startup loans, but in general, here are the documents required to obtain a startup business loan.

Documents about yourself

Assuming there is limited documentation available about your business, lenders may require substantial documents about your personal finances and business plan before issuing a startup business loan. Background information you will want to have on hand include:

Your name

Your address (and, if different, your business address)

Social Security number

Date of birth

Personal bank statements

Personal tax returns

Documents about your business

Lenders want to know your business is legitimate and that you own it. They’ll also look for early signs your business is heading for success. Documents you’ll want to gather for your startup business loan:

Business tax returns (if available)

Business bank account statements (if available)

Receipts from quarterly tax payments

Profit and loss statements

EIN (Employer Identification Number): This acts much like a Social Security number for payments and tax documents. You can apply for one online through the IRS.

Business licenses and permits, if applicable

Foundational documents, including articles of incorporation

Outstanding invoices, especially if you’re applying for invoice factoring

Business plan

Writing a business plan can help you develop a clear vision for the path ahead and can help build confidence and buy-in from potential investors. A good startup business plan will include the following elements:

An executive summary: This introduction provides an overview of your business, its objectives, and why you will be successful. Keep this section brief: ideally, two pages or less. Introduce information about:

Your business and its products or services

The target market being served

Your key qualifications as a business owner

Information about the organizational structure of your business

Pertinent background information about your business and/or market sector

Funding information: Any capital dedicated to date and its sources, as well as your plans for future funding

Your company description: This section gives a brief overview of your business’s details. You’ll want to outline your business entity and its management structure here. You’ll also want to include your mission or vision statement in this section.

Value proposition: Think of this as your elevator pitch. What problem is your business solving? What differentiates it from competitors in the field?

Market research: Show your understanding of the current market conditions; underscore any noticeable themes from successful businesses in your industry.

Your product or service: Go into more detail here than was provided in your executive summary about how your product works, how it helps customers and who it serves.

Marketing plan: Describe how you will build and retain a customer base.

Funding request: Go into detail here about why you are requesting funds and how this money will be used.

Other documents

Other document requirements for your startup business loan include:

Collateral information : Documents related to any assets that belong to the company. This can include equipment, technology, vehicles, real estate and bank accounts. You may need to include an appraisal to prove the asset’s worth.

Documents related to any assets that belong to the company. This can include equipment, technology, vehicles, real estate and bank accounts. You may need to include an appraisal to prove the asset’s worth. Personal guarantee : A clause in your loan agreement stating you take personal liability for the debt.

A clause in your loan agreement stating you take personal liability for the debt. Business loan proposal: This document outlines the financial needs and repayment plan if a business secures a loan.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate tip

Not every loan will require these — ask your lender if you’re unsure. Secured loans are more likely to require collateral, while most small business loans require a personal guarantee and loan proposal.

Documents for a startup SBA loan

In addition to the documents listed above, applications for Small Business Administration-backed startup loans require extra documentation. Be prepared also to provide:

Financial plan: Describe your projections for the next one to five years. This should inspire confidence in lenders about the stability of your business.

Describe your projections for the next one to five years. This should inspire confidence in lenders about the stability of your business. Appendices: Any supporting documents that may strengthen your funding request and provide more context about your business.

Any supporting documents that may strengthen your funding request and provide more context about your business. SBA forms: The SBA has its own application forms you must complete. Requirements will vary by the type of SBA loan. For example, 7(a) loans require Form 1919 and SBA Form 413.

The SBA has its own application forms you must complete. Requirements will vary by the type of SBA loan. For example, 7(a) loans require Form 1919 and SBA Form 413. Business debt schedule: The SBA will want to see a list of other debt obligations your business has, unless you’re applying for an SBA Small Loan.

The SBA will want to see a list of other debt obligations your business has, unless you’re applying for an SBA Small Loan. Business valuation: If you’re purchasing an existing business, the lender and SBA will want to see documentation of the business’s value.

If you’re purchasing an existing business, the lender and SBA will want to see documentation of the business’s value. Purchase agreements: The SBA will want to evaluate the assets and stocks acquired when purchasing an existing business. It may also request the seller’s financial statements.

The bottom line

Lining up the documents you need to apply for a business startup loan can ensure a straightforward application process. Having the information handy can also demonstrate your readiness to secure funding and grow as a business.

Once you collect this paperwork, you can use these documents to apply for other kinds of business loans and business lines of credit.

Frequently asked questions