At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways SBA loan types cater to different business needs

In the 2023 fiscal year, 10,194 SBA loans were used to fund new business ventures

Eligibility includes for-profit status, SBA size compliance, industry expertise, personal investment and financial need

Starting a business can be both exciting and scary. New business owners must answer a major question: How will they fund their business? Entrepreneurs in the United States can apply for an SBA loan to start a business.

The U.S. government administers these loans through the Small Business Administration. The application process is lengthy, but SBA startup loans are backed by the SBA and typically have more favorable terms than conventional business loans. We’ve outlined everything you need to know if you want an SBA startup loan.

How to get an SBA loan to start a business

SBA loans for startups require lots of research and patience. If you want an SBA loan for your new business, you will need to plan out business details and understand the requirements for each loan type.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight In the 2023 fiscal year, the SBA approved 57,362 7(a) loans. Of those approved loans, 10,194 or 18.9 percent were used to open new businesses, according to the SBA weekly lending report .

Follow these key steps to apply for an SBA startup loan.

1. Write a business and financial plan

Before you even start the application process for an SBA loan to start a business, you need to have a business plan. Starting a business requires knowing what you want your business to do and how you want it to operate, including a financial plan.

Spend time researching similar businesses, competitors in your area and projections for the field of business. Use the information you gather to write an informed business plan. There are many different structures you can use to craft a successful plan, but business plans typically include these components:

Executive summary

Company description

Market analysis

Business organization and management

Description of service or product line

Marketing and sales strategy

Financial projections

Supporting documents for the above

2. Understand how much funding you will need

As a part of your business plan, you will need to make financial projections and determine how much money you will need to start and run the business. These projections will give you something clear to show investors and lenders when you ask for business funding.

List everything in detail. You will want to provide cost projections for everything from equipment and materials to team salaries and marketing costs. The more detail you can provide, the more prepared you will be to apply for an SBA loan or seek other funding sources.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight A business loan calculator is a great tool to understand how much funding you can afford. Using repayment terms, interest rates and monthly payments, you can determine what size loan fits into your budget.

3. Determine your eligibility

There are several different SBA loan types, which we discuss in more depth below. You will need to review each type to decide which fits your needs best. The eligibility requirements differ slightly for each loan type. Each lender may have additional requirements, like a certain time in business, minimum annual revenue requirement or a certain credit score. But typically, you will need the following to be eligible for an SBA loan for a new business:

Operate as a for-profit company

Meet the SBA size requirements for a small business

Show expertise and experience in the industry

Have invested your own resources first

Be able to demonstrate financial need

Review the SBA loan website to see the exact requirements for each loan type.

4. Connect with lenders

SBA funds are disbursed through banks and other lenders rather than the SBA itself. You’ll need to find a lender that offers loans in your area or online.

You can use the SBA’s lender match tool to find lenders likely to work with you. You will need to answer a few questions about your business. Then, you will hear back from the SBA with a list of interested lenders within a few days.

You can talk to each lender to find the best loan package for your startup. Compare the SBA loan rates, terms and fees to decide which lender you want to work with.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Look for SBA Preferred Lenders. These lenders have extensive experience working with SBA loans and can make a final decision on your loan application in the SBA’s place — which can save significant time.

5. Gather documents and info

Once you choose a lender, you will need to gather some documents for your loan application. This can be a lengthy process. Typically, you will need to submit these documents as a part of your application:

Business plan

Amount of funds you need and how you will use them

Your credit history

Financial projections for at least the next five years

Any collateral you will use to guarantee your loan (such as your home, vehicle or other property you own)

Documentation of your industry experience

Any SBA forms, like Form 413, which are specific to the type of SBA loan you are applying for

Your lender will also look up your personal and business credit score.

Your lender may have additional document requirements. Communicate with your lender to make sure you have everything you need.

6. Work with your lender to submit your application

Your lender can review your application before submitting it to ensure nothing is missing. This step can take some time, as you may need to prepare certain documents or rely on others to provide them.

Keep open communication with the lender. They can usually give you tips on what to focus on and additional pieces you may need to successfully apply for an SBA loan to start a business.

7. Wait for approval

SBA loan approval time varies widely depending on the loan type you apply for. You may hear back as soon as 36 hours for an SBA Express loan, but approval for other loans may take 30 to 90 days. CDC/504 loans often have a long wait time because both the certified development company and the SBA must give approval.

The lender may also request additional documents after you’ve submitted your application. Stay in touch with the lender even after you’ve applied. This way, you can provide any additional details as soon as they are needed and keep the process moving.

Even after approval, it may be several weeks before you receive the funds.

Best SBA loans for startups

There are multiple SBA loan types, and many are helpful to small business startups. Understand how each loan type can be used and compare that to your financial needs to decide which loan type is the best fit.

7(a) loans

A 7(a) loan is the most common type of SBA loan.

The loan is best suited for funding real estate purchases, but it can also be used to fund working capital, refinance business debt or purchase furniture, fixtures and supplies.

There are several types of SBA 7(a) loans, including the standard 7(a) loan, 7(a) small loan, SBA Express and Export Express.

Eligibility requirements vary by lender. Some may be willing to work with startups that meet the SBA’s minimum requirements. However, sometimes lenders require two years in business, good credit scores and minimum annual revenue requirements.

Maximum loan amount: $5 million

Interest rate: Varies by lender but cannot exceed the SBA maximum rate. This rate varies by loan and interest type but is pegged to a prime rate, LIBOR rate or SBA optional peg rate.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight The best states for SBA loans , such as California, Texas, and Florida, benefit from substantial funding due to their size and population. Smaller states like North Dakota, Hawaii, and Vermont get less SBA funding.

Community Advantage Loan

The Community Advantage loan is one of the SBA’s pilot program loans. These loans are only available for a limited amount of time. The CA Loan, available until Sept. 30, 2024, serves small businesses in underserved markets.

Lenders may be microloan program intermediaries, companies focused on development designated by the SBA, or other specified not-for-profit organizations.

Maximum loan amount: $350,000

Interest rate: For loan amounts $50,000 or less: Wall Street Journal Prime plus 6.5 percent; for loan amounts between $50,001 and $250,000: WSJ Prime plus 6 percent; for loan amounts between $250,001 and $350,000: WSJ Prime plus 4.5 percent.

504/CDC loans

Used to promote business growth and job creation, 504 loans are long-term, fixed-rate business loans provided through Certified Development Companies. 504 loan funds may be used to purchase buildings, land, machinery and equipment. Funds cannot be used for working capital or inventory, refinancing debt or speculating on real estate.

Maximum loan amount: $5.5 million for most projects

Interest rate: Rates are pegged to the current market rate for 10-year U.S. Treasury issues plus a percentage.

Microloans

Microloans are small loans disbursed by nonprofit organizations chosen by the SBA. These loans are designed with startups specifically in mind.

Loan funds can be used to launch, repair, re-open, renovate or grow a small business. Microloan funds can’t be used to purchase real estate or pay existing debts.

Maximum loan amount: $50,000

Interest rate: Generally between 8 percent and 13 percent, depending on the lender

SBA loan alternatives

SBA loans aren’t always easy to get. Lenders may set stringent requirements to apply, and you must provide substantial information to even be considered. If your startup plan isn’t buttoned up perfectly, you may have difficulty getting an SBA loan.

No matter how good your business plan is, you may need to try several funding options before finding one that works for your business. Consider these options as an alternative to getting an SBA startup loan:

Self-funding: Use your equity and assets to fund the business if you have the money.

Private investors: If you know people who have money to invest , you might propose that they invest in your business. If they are friends or family, be sure that a financial relationship won’t hurt the personal relationship.

Venture capital firms: If you want to use a venture capital firm, research your options and be ready to get rejected. Make a proposal and prepare extensive business information and projections to argue why your business is worth the investment.

Crowdfunding: Fund your business by rallying your peers and community. Online platforms make organizing a crowdfunding campaign simple. Depending on the type of campaign, investors may receive a tangible reward, a repayment over time or equity in your company.

Conventional business loans: Explore business loan options from online and traditional banks, credit unions and online lenders. Banks typically have strict funding requirements that may be difficult for startups to meet, but online lenders often boast nontraditional underwriting requirements

Grants: Business grants are available from a variety of sources, and they provide funds without the burden of repayment, making them a cost-effective way for businesses to secure capital. Additionally, grants often support specific initiatives or industries, making them competitive but worth it for businesses that may struggle to get approved for SBA loans.

Business grants are available from a variety of sources, and they provide funds without the burden of repayment, making them a cost-effective way for businesses to secure capital. Additionally, grants often support specific initiatives or industries, making them competitive but worth it for businesses that may struggle to get approved for SBA loans. Business credit cards: With business credit cards, you only pay interest on what you spend if repaid by the due date, making it easier to manage business debt. This flexibility makes them an attractive option for businesses seeking efficient and manageable financing solutions.

Frequently asked questions about SBA startup loans