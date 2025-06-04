Key takeaways Completing SBA Form 413 is a required step for most SBA loans.

The SBA uses this form to assess an applicant’s creditworthiness, as well as their ability to repay the loan if approved.

You can download SBA Form 413 from the Small Business Administration’s website.

SBA loans offer long repayment terms and more favorable rates than other business financing options, making them an attractive option for many small business owners. Almost $30 billion have been awarded so far in fiscal year 2025 for 7(a) and 504 loans, just two of the options available from the Small Business Administration.

Competition is fierce, and comes with a lengthy approval process and strict documentation requirements, including SBA form 413, the Personal Financial Statement. Lenders and the SBA use Form 413 to assess your creditworthiness and ability to repay a loan, so getting it right is key to approval. For borrowers hoping to qualify for a 7(a), 8(a), 504, disaster loan or woman-owned small business certification, knowing how to fill out the form and what to include could be the difference between getting funded or denied.

What is SBA Form 413?

SBA Form 413, formally referred to as “Personal Finance Statement,” is a form business owners must fill out for most SBA loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration uses this form to assess loan applicants’ creditworthiness and repayment ability. The form requires you to provide a snapshot of your unique financial situation by sharing information about your assets, liabilities and income streams.

Who needs to complete SBA Form 413?

You’ll need to complete SBA Form 413 if you’re applying for a 7(a) loan, 504 loan or surety bond. If you’re applying for a business disaster loan, you must complete this form unless your business is structured as a sole proprietorship.

The following types of applicants are required to complete SBA Form 413:

All proprietors

Each general partner

All owners with a 20 percent or higher stake in the company

Each managing member of an LLC

Any person guaranteeing the loan

A separate Form 413 is required for the owner’s spouse and minor children for all loan and program types, except for disaster business loans.

Lightbulb Icon Approval rates SBA loan approval rates vary by state. The state with the highest SBA (7a) loan approval rate is California — as of May 26, 2025, 6,947 applicants in California have been approved. On the other hand, Alaska has the lowest approval rate, at 78, and is one of the least populated states in the U.S.

How do you fill out SBA Form 413?

If you’re ready to fill out SBA Form 413, follow the steps below.

1. Gather required documents

Before you begin filling out SBA Form 413, gather the personal and business documents that contain the information needed to complete it, such as:

Retirement account statements

Bank statements

Investment statements

Life insurance policies

Loan statements

Pay stubs that show your annual income

W-2s

Real estate and vehicle information, including lien details, in applicable

Important: The documents you provide must be current: within 90 days for disaster loans and 120 days for all other qualifying loan types.

2. Select the SBA loan type or program

After you’ve gathered the required documents, select the SBA loan type or program you’re applying for on the first page of SBA Form 413.

Here are the options you can choose from:

7(a) loan, 504 loan or surety bonds

Disaster business loan

Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) federal contracting program

8(a) Business Development Program

Lightbulb Icon The SBA weekly lending report shows a summary of loan approvals 7(a) and 504 loans broken down into different demographics, such as race, veteran status, industry and gender.

3. Enter business and personal information

At the top of page two of the form, provide your name, business name, home address, business and home phone number. Also, check what type of business entity you have:

Afterward, select whether you’re married if you’re applying for the WOSB program.

4. Add your assets and their value

For this section, you’ll need to list all of your assets — items of value, such as a bank account or cash. You’ll also need to provide the value of your spouse’s assets if married. Your spouse will need to complete a separate Form 413 for the WOSB and 8(a) programs.

Below are some additional assets you’re required to list:

Retirement accounts . List the value of your retirement accounts, such as Roth IRAs, Traditional Roths, 401(k)s and 403(b)s. If married, include the total value of your spouses’ accounts as well.

. List the value of your retirement accounts, such as Roth IRAs, Traditional Roths, 401(k)s and 403(b)s. If married, include the total value of your spouses’ accounts as well. Accounts and notes receivable . If you have unpaid invoices, list the value here.

. If you have unpaid invoices, list the value here. Life insurance — cash surrender value only . If your life insurance policy includes a cash value component, you’ll have to list the current payout amount you’d receive after canceling your policy. This option comes with whole permanent life insurance policies. Term life policies — policies with a set expiration period — don’t include a cash value option.

. If your life insurance policy includes a cash value component, you’ll have to list the current payout amount you’d receive after canceling your policy. This option comes with whole permanent life insurance policies. Term life policies — policies with a set expiration period — don’t include a cash value option. Stocks and bonds . Write down the current market value of any stocks and bonds you and your spouse have purchased. You’ll provide additional details in section three.

. Write down the current market value of any stocks and bonds you and your spouse have purchased. You’ll provide additional details in section three. Real estate . Provide the total current market value of all the real estate you and your spouse own, including primary residences, rental properties and commercial property. You’ll share more details in section four.

. Provide the total current market value of all the real estate you and your spouse own, including primary residences, rental properties and commercial property. You’ll share more details in section four. Automobiles . List the current market value of automobiles you and your spouse own. Don’t include any leased vehicles — they aren’t considered assets.

. List the current market value of automobiles you and your spouse own. Don’t include any leased vehicles — they aren’t considered assets. Other personal property . Include the approximate value of your personal stuff, such as an engagement ring, furniture and electronics.

. Include the approximate value of your personal stuff, such as an engagement ring, furniture and electronics. Other assets. Provide an estimated value for any asset not listed above. You will describe them in detail in section five.

5. Add your liabilities and their value

This section requires you to list your liabilities. If married, you’ll also list any joint liabilities you have with your spouse.

Liabilities you’ll provide information for include:

Accounts and notes payable . If you’ve personally loaned money to a third party, list the outstanding amount.

. If you’ve personally loaned money to a third party, list the outstanding amount. Automobile installment accounts . Provide monthly payments and total outstanding balance for any vehicles you lease or finance.

. Provide monthly payments and total outstanding balance for any vehicles you lease or finance. Other installment accounts . If you have any other kind of installment accounts, include those.

. If you have any other kind of installment accounts, include those. Loans against life insurance . If you’ve taken out a loan using your life insurance policy as collateral, include the total amount you borrowed.

. If you’ve taken out a loan using your life insurance policy as collateral, include the total amount you borrowed. Mortgages on real estate.

Unpaid taxes . Write down any taxes you owe since filing your most recent tax return.

. Write down any taxes you owe since filing your most recent tax return. Other liabilities. List the total outstanding balance on any other debts not listed above. You’ll provide more details in section seven.

Once you’ve finished listing your liabilities, add them up. Afterward, calculate your net worth by subtracting your total liabilities from your total assets.

6. List income and any contingent liabilities

In section one, you’ll need to list your sources of income, including:

Salary . List your annual salary on your tax return and your spouse’s annual salary if married.

. List your annual salary on your tax return and your spouse’s annual salary if married. Net investment income . Provide the total amount you earn from interest or dividends on your investments.

. Provide the total amount you earn from interest or dividends on your investments. Real estate income . List the amount you earn from real estate minus expenses.

. List the amount you earn from real estate minus expenses. Other income. Enter any other income not listed above and describe it in detail in the last box on page two. Including alimony or child support payments to you is optional, but you may include it to count towards your total income.

You may also need to list contingent liabilities if you meet certain requirements:

As endorser or co-maker . Enter any debts in which you or your spouse are co-signers.

. Enter any debts in which you or your spouse are co-signers. Legal claims and judgments . Provide the outstanding amount of any pending litigation.

. Provide the outstanding amount of any pending litigation. Provision for federal income tax . List the estimated amount your business will have to set aside to cover federal taxes for the current year.

. List the estimated amount your business will have to set aside to cover federal taxes for the current year. Other special debt. Share any other debt you didn’t list above.

7. Add any additional details

Once you’ve filled out section one, complete sections two through eight — these sections require you to list additional information about the assets and liabilities you listed earlier.

Section 2 : List details of any debts you owe to banks or other lenders.

: List details of any debts you owe to banks or other lenders. Section 3 : Share more information about stocks and bonds you own.

: Share more information about stocks and bonds you own. Section 4 : Provide more details about any real estate you own.

: Provide more details about any real estate you own. Section 5 : Add additional details about any other personal property and other assets you listed.

: Add additional details about any other personal property and other assets you listed. Section 6 : Provide details about any unpaid taxes.

: Provide details about any unpaid taxes. Section 7 : Enter more details about any liabilities you listed in the other liabilities section.

: Enter more details about any liabilities you listed in the other liabilities section. Section 8: Share details about any life insurance policy you included.

8. Review the form, sign and date

Double-check the information you provided on the form to ensure accuracy since mistakes may lead to an SBA loan denial. If you need help reviewing the form, consider contacting an accountant or loan specialist. Once finished, you’ll sign, date and provide your Social Security number. If you’re married, including spousal assets, and are a business owner, your spouse will also have to sign, date and provide their SSN.

Download Icon Downloading SBA Form 413 Now that you’ve reviewed an SBA Form 413 example, you’re ready to download and fill out the form yourself. Visit the SBA’s Form 413 page and click the blue download button to open the PDF version. Be sure to save your progress as you complete each section. Having your financial documents — like bank statements, mortgage balances, and business debts — on hand will make the process quicker and help ensure your form is accurate and complete.

The bottom line

SBA loans often come with lower rates and more flexible repayment terms than conventional business loans. But getting one is typically a lengthy process. Although gathering the necessary documents to fill out SBA Form 413 can be tedious, doing so may help you qualify for one of the best small business financing options.

