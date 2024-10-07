At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

While the Small Business Administration (SBA) offers a variety of government-backed business loans, the 8(a) program is different.

Primarily, the 8(a) program is not a loan. It is a service that helps small businesses access government contracts. And it is specifically designed for those who belong to historically disadvantaged groups. It may have similar requirements to business loans, but your business won’t receive any money or need to pay anything to participate.

The application process is lengthy, but qualifying for the 8(a) program will give your business the opportunity to compete for government contracts and unique mentorship opportunities.

What is the SBA 8(a) program?

About 10 percent of all federal contracts go toward small disadvantaged businesses each year, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The 8(a) Business Development program is designed by the SBA to help businesses secure these government contracts, giving your business an edge when competing for contracts under any U.S. agency or department.

To qualify, a business must be at least 51 percent owned and operated by socially and economically disadvantaged people. These are defined by the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).

Socially disadvantaged individuals “have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias within American society because of their identities as members of groups and without regard to their individual qualities. The social disadvantage must stem from circumstances beyond their control.”

“have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias within American society because of their identities as members of groups and without regard to their individual qualities. The social disadvantage must stem from circumstances beyond their control.” Economically disadvantaged individuals are “socially disadvantaged individuals whose ability to compete in the free enterprise system has been impaired due to diminished capital and credit opportunities as compared to others in the same or similar line of business who are not socially disadvantaged.”

Your business must be certified by the SBA before you can participate. If each owner qualifies and the business meets other requirements, it will give your business preference for government contracts.

The 8(a) program lasts nine years. The first four years are a developmental stage to build your business and train owners, and the last five years are a transitional stage to help you maintain momentum once the program ends.

Your business will have access to training and technical assistance during the 8(a) program, including assistance for management, technical, financial and procurement issues. There is also one-on-one development assistance from the federal government and mentorship from established firms through the SBA Mentor-Protégé program.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight In July 2023, a U.S. District Court ruled that 8(a) program participants would have to show evidence that they’re part of a socially disadvantaged community. New and past participants will need to submit a narrative that will be considered alongside their application. If you have not yet submitted a narrative, the SBA will return your application with a request for the narrative in order to be currently certified.

Pros and cons of the SBA 8(a) certification

Although the 8(a) program does have a lengthy application process and limits what businesses qualify, the benefits of joining will likely outweigh the time it takes to apply.

Pros

Exclusive federal contracts. Participating in the 8(a) program will make your business eligible for sole source and set-aside contracts with the government.

Participating in the 8(a) program will make your business eligible for sole source and set-aside contracts with the government. One-on-one development assistance. The 8(a) program gives your business access to experts in compliance and regulations and one-on-one assistance.

The 8(a) program gives your business access to experts in compliance and regulations and one-on-one assistance. Management and technical assistance training. Businesses in the 8(a) program can access the Management and Technical Assistance program, which provides training to make your business more competitive when applying for government contracts.

Businesses in the 8(a) program can access the Management and Technical Assistance program, which provides training to make your business more competitive when applying for government contracts. Mentorship with established businesses. Through the SBA Mentor-Protégé program, your business can access advice from experienced government contractors.

Through the SBA Mentor-Protégé program, your business can access advice from experienced government contractors. Continual development assistance. Although the SBA considers only the first four years a development stage, you will have access to development and transition help over the entire nine-year program.

Cons

Lengthy application process. You must submit the usual business documents, register with the federal government and provide a variety of forms and information to confirm your eligibility.

You must submit the usual business documents, register with the federal government and provide a variety of forms and information to confirm your eligibility. Limited eligibility. Your small business must meet SBA size standards in addition to meeting other certification requirements to qualify for the 8(a) program.

Your small business must meet SBA size standards in addition to meeting other certification requirements to qualify for the 8(a) program. One-time eligibility. The SBA only allows businesses to certify and participate in the program once. After your business has completed the nine-year development term, it will need to pursue other options.

The SBA only allows businesses to certify and participate in the program once. After your business has completed the nine-year development term, it will need to pursue other options. Annual review required. Your business — and its owners — must continue to meet the eligibility criteria every year. This is done by re-certifying, which will require time and paperwork.

SBA 8(a) certification requirements

To qualify, your business must meet time in business and size standards in addition to being majority owned by someone in a socially and economically disadvantaged group.

Size: Your business must meet SBA size standards for its NAICS classification.

Your business must meet SBA size standards for its NAICS classification. Ownership: At least 51 percent of your business must be owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged U.S. citizens.

At least 51 percent of your business must be owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged U.S. citizens. Personal finances: Owners must have a personal net worth of $850,000 or less, an adjusted gross income of $400,000 or less and assets totaling less than $6.5 million.

Owners must have a personal net worth of $850,000 or less, an adjusted gross income of $400,000 or less and assets totaling less than $6.5 million. Successful business: The SBA requires you to show your business’s potential for success, such as having two years in business.

The SBA requires you to show your business’s potential for success, such as having two years in business. Good character: Business owners must “demonstrate good character” to qualify. But the SBA does not provide details on what this involves.

How to apply for the SBA 8(a) program

The application process for the 8(a) program is lengthy and requires a significant amount of paperwork. But once submitted, you should receive a decision within 90 days.

Determine if your business is eligible for the 8(a) program. Look up your NAICS code(s). Register for the System for Award Management (SAM). Apply for 8(a) certification. Gather supporting documentation. Prepare a narrative, similar to a business plan, describing your business, its structure and how you fall into a socially disadvantaged group. Review the 8(a) application checklist for required documents and information. Complete the 8(a) application and submit supporting documentation.

The SBA will then review and process your application. Your decision result will be available through SAM.

The bottom line

The 8(a) program does require a significant amount of time and resources to apply for. But the benefit of qualifying for government contracts — and accessing other resources — can help your business grow over the nine years you are involved with the SBA.

Whether or not you qualify for the SBA 8(a) program, you can still grow and expand your business through small business loans. Research the best business loans on the market to see which ones offer you the most favorable terms for your needs.

Frequently asked questions