At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways SBA Express and Export Express loans offer loans of $500,000 or less

Express loans don’t need SBA review, speeding up the approval process

Lender requirements can vary from lender to lender, so you may want to compare multiple lenders before making a decision

The Small Business Administration (SBA) offers loan programs to fund small businesses nationwide. They often have lower rates than many alternative lenders and even some banks, but they can take weeks or months to fund.

The Express loan program helps to significantly shorten the waiting time. Unlike with other SBA loans, lenders don’t have to get direct SBA approval for Express loans, which can significantly speed up the lending process. If your business needs a fast loan but wants to avoid the higher cost of working with an online or alternative lender, the Express loan program is worth considering.

What is an SBA Express loan?

An SBA Express loan is a working capital loan of $500,000 designed for small businesses. It is part of the 7(a) loan program. But unlike other loans offered through the 7(a) program, Express loans are faster business loans that can be funded within a few weeks.

Because Express loans don’t require direct SBA approval, lenders can follow their normal process for evaluating the loan. This streamlined process helps small businesses get approved for this loan more quickly than other SBA loans.

The amount you can borrow is limited, but you can use your funding for a variety of expenses, including working capital, expansion, equipment and debt refinancing. The amount the SBA guarantees is lower than its normal 7(a) loans, which only affects the lender’s decision-making for approving the loan. But for businesses that only need a small amount, they can be a handy way to get quick funding.

Types of SBA Express loans

Both SBA Express loans and SBA Export Express loans fall under the larger 7(a) loan program. They allow businesses to borrow the same amounts for similar rates and terms — but Export Express loans have larger SBA guarantees and are meant specifically for businesses that export products.

Loan amounts Interest rates Loan terms Maximum SBA guarantee SBA Express loan $500,000 11.50% to 16.50% Up to 10 years for term loans or lines of credit; 25 years for property purchases or improvements 50% SBA Export Express loan $500,000 11.50% to 16.50% Up to 10 years for term loans, up to 7 years for lines of credit 90% for loans of $350,000 or less

75% for loans over $350,000

SBA Express loan

An SBA Express loan is similar to a standard 7(a) loan. While your business is limited to just $500,000 rather than the usual $5 million, the streamlined SBA approval time makes it ideal if your business needs faster funding.

And like 7(a) loans, interest rates can be variable or fixed based on the Prime rate plus a percentage. Rates are currently between 11.50 percent and 16.50 percent. Exact rates vary depending on the amount of the loan and the type of interest rate charged.

SBA Export Express loan

The Export Express loan is slightly different. They are only available for businesses that export products outside the U.S. So, while your business will have access to similar terms as an Express loan or 7(a) loan, it must meet the additional requirement of being involved in exports. Like the Express loan, the lender doesn’t need direct SBA approval and can use their usual processes for approving the loan.

SBA Express loan requirements

Since the SBA Express loan program falls under the 7(a) loan program, your business must meet the same minimum requirements to qualify.

For-profit. Businesses must operate for profit in the U.S. or U.S. territories.

Business size. The business must be defined as a small business, outlined in the SBA size requirements by industry.

Business size. The business must be defined as a small business, outlined in the SBA size requirements by industry. Other funding. Your business must have already applied for other loans and used other business or personal assets to qualify.

Other requirements — like minimum annual revenue, time in business and credit score — will depend on the lender you work with. In most cases, you will need to provide proof of steady cash flow and have a personal or business credit score in the good to excellent range.

The SBA doesn’t require lenders to take collateral for loans of $50,000 or less. For higher loan amounts, lenders can use their usual policies for collateral, but can’t disapprove a loan due to lack of collateral.

Pros and cons of SBA Express loans

While SBA Express and Export Express loans are some of the faster options on the market, they are still difficult to qualify for and limit how much your business can borrow.

Pros

Response time. Lenders don’t need the SBA to directly review the loan before approval. They are free to approve the loan using their usual processes, often leading to approvals that take a few weeks or less. This is significantly quicker than the weeks- or months-long waiting period for standard 7(a) or 504 loans.

Lenders don’t need the SBA to directly review the loan before approval. They are free to approve the loan using their usual processes, often leading to approvals that take a few weeks or less. This is significantly quicker than the weeks- or months-long waiting period for standard 7(a) or 504 loans. Lines and loans available. Businesses can choose between a line of credit with a seven- to 10-year maturity or a term loan that lasts up to 10 years.

Businesses can choose between a line of credit with a seven- to 10-year maturity or a term loan that lasts up to 10 years. Variety of lender options. The SBA certifies a variety of lenders, including large banks and online lenders, that work in the alternative finance space.

Cons

Smaller loan amounts. Express and Export Express loans have a quick response time but limit how much your business can borrow to $500,000.

Express and Export Express loans have a quick response time but limit how much your business can borrow to $500,000. Down payment required. Like other loans, your business may need to make a down payment, such as 10 percent to 30 percent of the loan amount.

Like other loans, your business may need to make a down payment, such as 10 percent to 30 percent of the loan amount. Requirements set by the lender. The SBA has a few basic requirements businesses will need to meet, but most eligibility criteria are set by the lender, not the SBA. Lenders often want to see a moderate to strong financial profile when approving these loans.

How to apply for an SBA Express loan

The application process for SBA Express loans is similar to any other business loan. You will need to determine your business’s funding needs, check your eligibility and compare lenders before applying.

Determine your business’s needs. Express loans are significantly smaller than other SBA loans, but many small businesses will benefit from loans of $500,000 or less. If you need more funding, you will need to consider a different loan option. Check your eligibility. You will meet the SBA’s small business size standards and operate for profit, along with other SBA and lender requirements to qualify for an Express loan. Fill out SBA Form 1919. In addition to other documentation, you will need to complete Form 1919. This form requests information about your business and personal information about each owner. Compare at least three lenders. Because of the wide variety of lenders that work with the SBA, you should compare three or more lenders before you apply. The SBA Lender Match tool can help you find a lender that fits your business. Apply and submit documentation. Once you find a lender and have completed Form 1919, you will need to apply for the loan and submit supporting documents that show your business’s finances, assets and how it will utilize the funding. Receive a loan decision. You should receive an approval decision from the lender within a few weeks, based on the lender’s usual timeline for processing loans.

Alternatives to SBA Express loans

The SBA requires business owners to exhaust other forms of financing before they can qualify for any 7(a) loan, including Express and Export Express loans. There are alternative lending options for your business that may be easier to qualify for, including:

Fast business loans. A fast business loan can take a variety of shapes. Some are term loans, while others are lines of credit. Whichever you go with, you can expect a quick application process and a decision within a few days in most cases.

A fast business loan can take a variety of shapes. Some are term loans, while others are lines of credit. Whichever you go with, you can expect a quick application process and a decision within a few days in most cases. Business credit cards. For smaller everyday expenses, you may want to consider a business credit card. These offer more flexible financing options, a less strenuous application process and may offer rewards for frequent use.

For smaller everyday expenses, you may want to consider a business credit card. These offer more flexible financing options, a less strenuous application process and may offer rewards for frequent use. Bad credit business loans. It can be more difficult to qualify for an SBA loan — especially if your business doesn’t have its own established score. So you may want to consider a bad credit business loan if you have a lower personal credit score.

It can be more difficult to qualify for an SBA loan — especially if your business doesn’t have its own established score. So you may want to consider a bad credit business loan if you have a lower personal credit score. Short-term business financing. While not exactly loans, options like merchant cash advances and invoice factoring are quick options for business owners. But they will come at a higher cost than more traditional financing.

The bottom line

SBA Express and Export Express loans are ideal for small businesses needing fast funding. While they can be more difficult to qualify for than other fast business loans, their competitive rates and government-backed status make them a safe option for your business.

Frequently asked questions about SBA Express loans