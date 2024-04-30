At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Online lenders are more likely to have accessible loan requirements for startups

SBA loans are an option, with the SBA approving thousands of startup business loans per year

If you can’t get a business loan, try alternatives like a business credit card or personal loan

In March 2024, over 435,000 new business applications were filed, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s business formation data. While exciting, launching a startup can also be quite challenging — especially when it’s time to secure funding for your new venture.

One reason is that many traditional lenders, like banks and credit unions, might not want to work with your company if you don’t have a track record of business success. Fortunately, there are other options to consider, including online lenders, personal loans and crowdfunding, to ensure that your startup finds the right funding to be succesful.

Startup business loans from online lenders

Alternative lenders like fintechs tend to have more relaxed lending requirements than traditional banks and credit unions. That can boost your chance of getting a startup loan approved since you’re more likely to match the lender’s credit and experience requirements.

For example, online lenders at least partially approve around 69 percent of business loan applications compared to large banks, which partially approved 66 percent, according to the 2023 Small Business Credit Survey.

Applying for a small business startup loan is fairly straightforward and involves submitting an application online. Some online lenders will decide on your loan within a day; if approved, you’ll receive the money in a day or two. But prepare to deal with potentially higher interest rates or shorter repayment windows in exchange for quick access to financing.

Pros

Easier to qualify for than some other business loans

Offers fast access to cash

Simple to apply for and manage these loans online

Cons

Interest rates may be higher

Shorter repayment periods, which can mean higher payments

Can’t discuss loan options in person at a physical branch

Lightbulb Bankrate insight The best business loans for startups will accept businesses with little time in the market and offer extra features like fast funding or low interest rates. Some of the best lenders include: Taycor Financial

Fundible

Funderial

Accion Opportunity Fund

SBA startup business loans

The Small Business Administration (SBA) backs small business loans — known as SBA loans — to help companies cover large purchases and expand their operations. The loans are distributed by SBA-approved traditional and online lenders.

Qualifying for an SBA loan as a startup can be tricky because lenders often require you to have a minimum time in business. If you’re running a brand-new company, you might consider the SBA microloan program, which provides small businesses with up to $50,000 to get off the ground.

These loans can take several months to get funding approved. But if you’re patient, you can secure competitive interest rates and repayment terms that you might not otherwise qualify for. The SBA caps interest rates lenders can charge and allows for long terms, like six years, for microloans.

Pros

Lower, capped interest rates

Fewer fees than other loan types

Microloans can help young businesses launch and expand

Cons

Many lenders require at least two years of business history

Can take up to 90 days to receive funding

Some SBA loans require a down payment

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Startup businesses make up a significant part of SBA loans granted. According to the SBA 7(a) summary report for fiscal year 2023, SBA lenders approved $4.9 billion dollars in funding to businesses under two years old. Another $5.2 billion was granted to startups opening their doors.

Crowdfunding for startups

If you don’t qualify for traditional financing or want to engage the community, you can try crowdfunding. Crowdfunding involves raising money from people interested in supporting your company. You’ll start by registering with a crowdfunding site like Kickstarter or Indiegogo. Then, you’ll set up a fundraising campaign, which should include a target dollar amount and a deadline for donations.

It’s also common to incentivize your supporters for their financial support — either with equity (a small stake in your company) or a specific reward like the product you sell or swag.

Alternatively, you can run a debt-based crowdfunding campaign, where you essentially get a startup business loan from individual investors. Microlender Kiva uses this approach.

Pros

With equity-, donation- or reward-based crowdfunding, money doesn’t have to be repaid

Gives you the opportunity to create early customers and fans of your brand

No credit check or collateral required

Cons

Some crowdfunding websites charge high fees

Platforms may not release the money unless you hit your fundraising goal

Can take significant time and effort to raise funds this way

Personal loans to start a business

If you have strong personal credit, you could use it to your advantage and take out a personal loan to fund your business. Financial factors, including your income and debt-to-income ratio, will influence your lender’s decision.

You’ll usually need at least a fair personal credit score (above 580) to get a personal loan, a low requirement compared to many business loans. Personal loans may also offer a low loan amount, like $100,000 or less, and limited repayment terms between one and five years.

One important caveat: Some lenders won’t let you use personal loans for starting a business or any other commercial purpose. Make sure to check the fine print on a loan’s conditions to see if there are any rules about this. If you have questions or doubts, ask the lender directly.

Pros

No business history required

Many lenders make it quick and easy to apply online

Money can be deposited into your bank account within days

Cons

Small loan amounts

Interest rates can be high if you have bad credit

If you can’t repay the personal loan, you could face legal action and be held personally liable

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Another viable option is to get a business credit card, which gives you available credit up to a preset limit. You won’t need any money initially, as you only pay for what you spend. Plus, as you spend on business expenses, the best business credit cards let you earn rewards that you can redeem later.

How to choose a startup business lender

Choosing the right kind of startup loan will depend on a few factors, including how long you’ve been in business and how quickly you need money. Here’s how to decide on a lender that fits your needs.

Decide how much money you need — and when. There’s a limit to how much you can borrow with each lender, so choose one that offers enough capital to cover your expenses. Use a business loan calculator to gauge the monthly payments that will fit your budget. Also, if you need money immediately, look for a loan that can be funded in days rather than weeks or months. It’s common for lenders to set eligibility criteria around the length of time you’ve been in business, credit history and revenue. Make sure you meet the lender’s loan requirements. Consider what trade-offs you’re willing to make. Business loans for startups can be tough to find, so you may need to get creative when evaluating loan options. For example, a personal loan might work if you’re comfortable with putting your credit on the line. Or, if you’re happy to trade equity and rewards for funding, crowdfunding could be a good option. Compare your options. Create a pro-con list of each startup lender’s interest rates, repayment periods and fees before deciding on one.

Bottom line

While getting approved for a startup business loan may be trickier than for more established businesses, it’s not impossible. You might have some success by exploring non-traditional options like online lenders and crowdfunding or considering startup-friendly programs like SBA microloans.

Once you’ve decided on a loan type, you can take the next steps to get a startup business loan, which includes comparing lenders, gathering documents and applying.

Frequently asked questions about where to get a startup business loan