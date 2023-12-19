At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways A startup business loan can help new companies develop and grow, covering everything from bringing on new headcount to buying key equipment

If you default on the loan, you could risk not just your company but also your personal assets

Before you take out this kind of financing, make sure have a plan around how to manage a startup business loan

It’s good news if your business can qualify for a startup loan. They are excellent ways to increase cash flow and cover the big expenses that might arise as you expand. But before you take on any debt — or even submit an application — know how you will manage your startup business loan and what happens if you cannot repay.

5 tips for managing a startup business loan

A startup business loan is just like any form of business financing. As you figure out how to manage a startup business loan, focus on on-time payments to make paying down your debt as quick and easy as possible.

1. Prioritize loan payments in your budget

Clearing debt should be the priority as you move forward. Shape your budget around the monthly payment for your startup business loan. Avoid falling behind, even if it means cutting expenses elsewhere. Ultimately, your loan will build your business credit score and make it easier to borrow more in the future.

2. Sign up for automatic payments

If you’re looking for ways to manage a startup business loan as easily as possible, get on autopay. If you have regular cash flow, automatic payments are one of the best ways to keep on top of your loan. Since these payments get deducted directly from your business bank account, you have one less bill to pay manually each month.

You must ensure the payment goes through — but it should still save time overall. And provided you always have enough in your account to cover your loan payment, your business will avoid late payments and fees.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight According to data from the 2022 Small Business Credit Survey, the top three reasons startup business owners apply for financing are: Expanding the business

Meeting operating expenses

Replacing or repairing capital assets

3. Avoid taking on additional debts

Startup loans can be a valuable cash infusion for new businesses. But you should never borrow more than your business can reasonably afford to repay. Even small additional debts can can be a risk that strains a startup’s budget, so only take on one debt at a time. A low debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) as a business will put you in a better position if you need to borrow for expansion or unforeseen costs in the future.

4. Put extra cash toward payments

While funding a new project or hiring a new employee may be necessary for growth, excess revenue may be better spent by paying back your loan. If you see a seasonal increase in revenue, even one or two extra payments can make a big difference in the amount your business pays in interest over the life of the startup business loan.

Use a business loan calculator to determine if this route makes sense. Also, check your loan agreement for prepayment penalties that could make this route cost more than it saves.

5. Communicate with your lender

Stay in contact with your lender, especially if you borrow through your bank. Direct communication is key to working through problems. A lender that knows your business and its operations may be able to restructure your loan, defer payments or help you develop a debt consolidation strategy if you have issues making payments in the future.

What happens if you don’t repay a startup loan?

The consequences of default — being unable to pay your loan — can affect both your business and personal finances. Avoiding default is always important but especially critical in the startup phase.

Since startup loans typically require a personal guarantee, your personal credit score will be impacted alongside your business credit. The lender could sue you for your personal assets to cover their losses. And the lender will seize any collateral you put up. So before you take out any financing for your company, make sure you know how to manage a startup business loan and consult a financial advisor if you need additional help.

The bottom line

Before taking on any debt, plan how you will repay it and handle contingencies if you run into problems. And if you received a high interest rate on your startup business loan, you may want to consider refinancing as your credit improves and your business expands to lower your monthly costs.

Frequently asked questions