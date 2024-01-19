At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeways Personal guarantees require an individual to take responsibility for the debt if a business defaults

Personal guarantees can be limited or unlimited

You may be able to avoid personal guarantees with other collateral

Getting approved for a small business loan if your company is relatively new or faces financial instability can be challenging. One way lenders offset their risk is by asking for a personal guarantee (sometimes spelled guaranty).

A personal guarantee is a provision in your loan contract. When you agree to it, you’re taking personal responsibility for the loan if the business defaults and can’t repay it. In other words, if your business goes under or gets behind on loan payments, you are required to use personal assets to satisfy the debt.

Small business lenders commonly request personal guarantees.

What is a personal guarantee?

A personal guarantee is a legal promise. By signing a contract with this provision, you agree that you will be personally responsible for the business’s debts if the loan goes into default. SBA loans require personal guarantees, as do many loans from online and traditional lenders.

Even if you have good credit and meet all business loan requirements, a lender will often want extra assurance that you can repay no matter what.

If your business falls behind on loan payments and the lender begins enforcing the personal guarantee clause, you may face financial consequences and end up in court.

Lenders expect you to cover expenses from your personal funds as promised. However, if you’re unable or refuse to do so, the lender can begin legal proceedings and receive a judgment.

The lender could seize your personal assets to cover the debt. In other words, the lender could come after your home, personal savings, investment assets and more to make sure they get repaid.

Lightbulb Bankrate tip While negotiating the loan, you can ask to exclude specific assets from the personal guarantee.

Types of personal guarantees

Personal guarantees can be unlimited or limited. One represents more risk than the other. The type of guarantee you’re offered may depend on how many of your fellow business owners put their assets on the line.

Unlimited personal guarantees

An unlimited personal guarantee is one in which the individual is responsible for the entire business loan and then some.

On top of being responsible for the full balance of the business loan principal, you could be on the hook for the lender’s legal fees and any outstanding loan interest or late fees.

If you’re the sole owner of your business, this might be your only option.

Limited personal guarantees

When you have a limited personal guarantee in your contract, there is a ceiling on how much of the business loan you are personally responsible for. This type of clause is often used when multiple business owners share the personal guarantee burden.

For instance, if you own 25 percent of the business, the contract may hold you personally liable for 25 percent of the business loan.

Lightbulb Bankrate tip With limited personal guarantees, a several guarantee means you are only responsible for a predetermined portion of the loan. But a joint and several guarantee means that if your business partners can’t fulfill their debt, your assets may be levied to cover their obligations up to the total loan amount.

Continuing guarantees

Both limited and unlimited personal guarantees for business loans can be continuing guarantees. A continuing guarantee extends the guarantee for your current business loan to all previous and future financial agreements with the same lender.

Even if you don’t sign a separate personal guarantee for a new loan agreement you enter with the same lender a year from now, the continuing guarantee will still apply.

How common are personal guarantees on business loans?

Personal guarantees are quite common with business loans from banks, credit unions and online lenders. According to a Small Business Credit Survey conducted by the Federal Reserve, 59 percent of small businesses used a personal guarantee to secure their funding.

As you browse loans, note that even some loans lenders label as unsecured still require a personal guarantee.

Personal guarantee alternatives

You can sometimes use other types of collateral to secure funding. For instance, you may promise business assets or a portion of future sales.

If you’re taking out funding for a major piece of equipment like a semi truck, the asset is typically the collateral. The lender will take it back if your equipment loan goes into default.

Should I sign a personal guarantee?

Assess the level of risk you’re assuming before signing a personal guarantee. Are you taking on an unlimited guarantee, or will business partners help share the burden? Is the loan amount so great that you’d have to liquidate your home to repay it?

A personal guarantee may be a safe bet in a thriving industry if you’re taking out a modest loan or sharing it with other guarantors. It’s riskier on large loans where you’re the sole signatory. That said, being willing to sign a personal guarantee can be the difference between being approved or denied for a business loan.

Lightbulb Bankrate tip Does legalese make your heads spin? Have a legal expert review your loan contract and explain exactly what your personal guarantee means before signing it.

Frequently asked questions