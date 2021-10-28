Best startup business loans in March 2024

Types of startup loans

Most types of business loans are available to startups, so long as you can find a lender that will work with you. Types of startup business loans that may particularly interest you include:

SBA loans

SBA loans are backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and are a popular choice thanks to their low interest rates and favorable repayment terms. For startups, SBA loans come in various subtypes based on your needs, like microloans or real estate purchases. Their benefit is that the SBA sets interest rates that lenders are allowed to charge at a maximum.

While it can be tough to qualify for these loans, the SBA weekly lending report shows that it's possible for startups to qualify for funding. For example, for the 2023 fiscal year, over $9 billion in SBA 7(a) loan funds have gone to startups — businesses that are new, younger than two years or businesses that have yet to open their business.

Term loans

Term loans can be a good choice for startup businesses needing larger purchases. These loans allow for borrowing a lump sum that can be paid back in installments over longer terms.

Working capital loans are another type of business startup loan. These loans are short-term and cover day-to-day operating expenses such as wages, inventory purchases and rent.

Startups can often obtain term loans from traditional and online lenders. When using an online lender, the application process takes place entirely online and often has a faster funding timeline than with traditional lenders.

Microloans

Microloans are small loans meant to help a business get off the ground. Interest rates tend to be lower, but microloans might not be a good option if you need more than $50,000. These loans are usually thought of as SBA microloans. But nonprofits, alternative and traditional lenders may offer specialty loans or programs with small loans, typically to help disadvantaged businesses.

Business lines of credit

Business lines of credit include set credit limits and draw periods. You can borrow, pay back the loan and then borrow again during the draw period.

One plus: You can take out what you need in credit limits while only paying interest on what you borrow. It can also help businesses that make frequent purchases.

Equipment financing

This is financing for any technology or equipment you may need. Equipment financing could be anything from a computer system to manufacturing equipment. These loans offer competitive interest rates, and the loan amount is set to cover the equipment you need.

However, they tend to be secured by the property you buy, so you could lose that property if you default on the loan.

Invoice factoring or financing

Invoice factoring is a short-term alternative financing option for businesses that send customer invoices. This typically involves selling outstanding invoices to the factoring company, which pays most of the value of the invoice upfront. The factoring company then takes over the responsibility of collecting the balance due on the invoice from your client.

The benefit of this form of borrowing is that it allows you to receive money from invoices upfront, quicker than waiting the typical 30 to 90 day timeline.

Invoice financing works more like a traditional loan. In this case, the invoices serve as collateral for a traditional loan.

Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding campaigns don’t have to be repaid, so they are popular among many startups. This type of funding involves obtaining business capital by gathering small contributions from many different backers through an online crowdfunding platform.

While these contributions are sometimes donated, contributors may also offer their investments in exchange for company equity or other rewards. This is different than a loan from Kiva, which must be repaid.