Best startup business loans in March 2024

- Application-Only Financing from $500 to $350,000
- Approvals are good for 90 days
- Concierge Experience: You’ll work with the same Taycor Finance Professional from start to finish
- Funding in as little as 24 hours
Taycor Financial has been a partner to the small & medium-sized business community for nearly three decades. We provide commercial financing and leasing to buyers across North America. Taycor offers innovative financial services and products that are flexible, affordable, and tailored to our customers’ specific needs.
Irrespective of your business goal, we have a product that can help you achieve it. It doesn’t matter if it’s a business line of credit or perhaps you’re seeking to funds to buy software, machinery, equipment, a vehicle or device, we have the financial tools to help you get the job done at rates and terms that lead to a long-standing relationship with our clients.
Pros
- Approval time within hours
- Low credit requirements
- Large range of loan amounts
Cons
- High fees
- Longer application process for loan amounts above $400,000
- Potentially high factor rates
What to know
Taycor Financial offers loans across North America. For loan amounts under $400,000, Taycor has a simplified online application that doesn’t require tax returns. For larger financing, there are more requirements.
Any owner with at least 10% stake must be listed on the application. Repayments vary between weekly, monthly, quarterly or semi-annual, depending on the loan.Business credit score:N/A
There are four companies that assess business credit scores: Dunn & Bradstreet (D&B), Experian, Equifax and FICO. Each calculates their own scores based on various scales. D&B and Experian rank on a 1-100 scale. FICO scores on a 0-300 scale. Equifax generates 3 separate scores based on business payment index (1-100), business credit risk (101-992), and business failure (1,000 - 1,880).Personal credit score:550
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator of the loans you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Personal guarantee requirement?:Yes
This is a form of protection for lenders requiring the borrower to repay the loan from their personal assets if the business defaults. A personal guarantee can help some businesses access credit that typically wouldn't qualify.Minimum time in business requirement:3 monthsMinimum business annual revenue:$96,000