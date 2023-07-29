On partner site
Bankrate Rating = 4.2/5
Overview
Taycor Financial offers a variety of small business loans, from equipment financing to working capital lines of credit. It’s available to business owners who need smaller loan amounts. It offers low personal credit score requirements, with minimums going as low as no minimum required for cash advances and 550 to 600 required for its other loans.
Lender Details
Loan amount
$500-$5 million
Interest rate
1.09-1.60 Factor rates | 4.99%-40.00% APR
Term lengths
2 months-7 years
Min. annual revenue
$96,000
Min. time in business
3 months