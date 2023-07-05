Michelle Honeyager

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Home improvement
  • Personal finance
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts, Mount Mary College

 

Michelle Honeyager has a bachelor’s degree in English professional writing from Mount Mary College, where she studied journalism, technical writing, and PR writing. Her internship was with the Irish American Post, an internet publication. After, she worked on staff as an editorial assistant for a publisher that specialized in remodeling magazines.

Michelle has been a full-time freelance writer since 2014. She’s done features, technical articles, news writing, and corporate blogging for a wide variety of clients but specializes in tech, insurance, and general business topics.

Find Michelle Honeyager beyond Bankrate

  • CNET
  • Celebrity Cruises
  • Horizons
  • Axess

The first draft is just you telling yourself the story. -Terry Pratchett

— Michelle Honeyager

Michelle's latest articles