A closer look at our top equipment loans

Creditfy: Best for startups

Overview: Creditfy offers loans and lines of credit with a low personal credit score requirement. It’s ideal for startups in part because you can apply if you have a FICO score as low as 500. Creditfy’s time in business requirement is six months, which also makes it easier for startups to be approved for funding. Why Creditfy is the best for startups: Creditfy has a 90 percent approval rate for loans, and even new companies are likely to qualify if they have enough revenue. The company also has terms up to eight years. This can allow a startup to keep monthly payments low as they continue to grow their business. Who Creditfy is good for: Businesses with low personal credit scores may find Creditfy very appealing. It’s also good for brand new startups because the minimum time in business is just six months. You can receive approval in just a few hours and get funds within 24 to 48 hours.

Funding Circle: Best for low revenue requirement

Overview: Funding Circle has been around since 2010 with locations in Denver and London. It offers business term loans that you can use for equipment financing. Why Funding Circle term loan is best for low revenue requirement: Funding Circle has the lowest listed annual revenue requirement on the list at $50,000 per year. Who Funding Circle term loan is good for: Newer or smaller businesses that make less annually and may not qualify for an equipment-specific loan.

SMB Compass: Best for large amounts

Overview: SMB Compass states it has expertise in SBA, asset-based and equipment lending and has provided over $250 million to over 1,250 businesses. Its equipment financing loans are funded through partner lenders. Why SMB Compass equipment financing is best for large amounts: SMB Compass’s equipment financing go all the way up to $5 million. But loan amount ranges also start at $25,000, making this a solid option for a wide range of loan uses. Who SMB Compass equipment financing is good for: Companies that need a high amount of funding, such as expanding larger factory locations or commercial vehicle fleets.

National Funding: Best for equipment leasing

Overview: National Funding was founded in 1999 and lists itself as both a small business funding company and an equipment leasing company. It offers loans for any type of new or pre-owned equipment. Why National Funding is best for equipment leasing: A stand-out for National Funding is the Guaranteed Lowest Payment program for equipment leases. It also has no down payments required on new or pre-owned equipment leases. Who National Funding equipment leases is good for: Any company that wants to focus on leasing equipment, such as a transportation company that likes to replace vehicles every few years to keep the fleet updated.

Triton Capital: Best for long preapproval period

Overview: Triton Capital, a loan marketplace, is based in San Diego and focuses on faster funding in as little as two days. Triton Capital offers a business equipment loan program with lasting pre-approval periods for if you need time to compare or access the equipment. Why Triton Capital equipment loan is best for long preapproval period: Triton’s pre-approval is good for 90 days, and that includes a rate lock for that time period. Who Triton Capital equipment loan is good for: Businesses that may need the time to shop around for loans or take time to secure specialty equipment or large fleets, like specialty manufacturers or large transportation companies.

Taycor Financial: Best for flexible requirements

Overview: Taycor Financial has offices in California and Utah and has been around for about 25 years. Taycor’s equipment financing helps newer businesses and startups access funding. Why Taycor Financial equipment financing is best for flexible requirements: Taycor works with startups if the owners have three or more years of related experience. Plus, there are no minimum annual revenue requirements for loans under $250,000. Minimum personal credit score requirements are also low at 550. Who Taycor Financial equipment financing is good for: Newer startups that need more leniency in requirements or established businesses with lower credit.

Bank of America: Best for established businesses

Overview: Bank of America is a household name and, as the second-largest bank in the nation, has physical locations all across the country. It offers equipment financing and loans to established businesses. Why Bank of America equipment financing is best for established businesses: Bank of America’s high minimum loan amount and stiff qualification requirements mean this loan is best for well-established companies that need to make a large purchase. Though Bank of America doesn’t disclose its maximum interest rate, its starting rate is competitive. Who Bank of America equipment financing is good for: Established businesses like manufacturers or trucking companies that have been in business for a couple of years and make a high amount of annual revenue.

U.S. Bank: Best for no down payment

Overview: U.S. Bank is the fifth largest bank in the United States based on total assets and is headquartered in Minneapolis. The bank has a wide variety of financial products that range from personal checking to business loans. Their equipment financing can be used for everything from medical equipment to commercial vehicles. Why U.S. Bank equipment financing is best for no down payment: The minimum term required for no down payment with U.S. bank financing is just 24 months. You can avoid using capital to secure the loan and still enjoy a short-term loan for your equipment purchase. Who U.S. Bank equipment loan is good for: Businesses that have been in operation for at least two years and want to avoid spending their cash reserves on a down payment.

Balboa Capital: Best for truck financing