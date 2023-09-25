Secured vs. unsecured fast business loans
Key takeaways
- Secured fast business loans require collateral
- Unsecured fast business loans can often be funded faster than secured fast business loans
- Secured fast business loans are a good fit for businesses facing difficulty getting approved for unsecured funding
Fast business loans prioritize speed of funding. When you apply with the right lender, you can often get funding from a fast business loan as soon as the next day.
These loans can come in both secured and unsecured forms. There are benefits and advantages to each that can help you decide the right one for you.
Fast secured loans require collateral. To get this type of loan, you must provide an asset of value to secure the loan. If you fail to make payments, the lender can take the collateral to cover its losses. That helps reduce the lender’s risk.
Fast unsecured loans have no collateral requirements. You can apply even if your company has no assets to offer to secure the debt. But these loans may have higher rates and strict lending requirements compared to secured loans.
Term loans and business lines of credit can be both secured and unsecured. Some loans, like equipment financing and invoice financing, are secured. And some, like invoice factoring or merchant cash advances, are almost always unsecured.
Compare secured fast business loans
If you’re looking for a fast secured business loan, consider these lenders.
|Lender
|Loan type
|Funding speed
|Best features
|Funding Circle
|
|Two days
|
|SMB Compass
|
|24 to 48 hours for most types of loans
|
|National Funding
|
|As soon as 24 hours
|
|Lendio
|
|Next business day
|
Compare unsecured fast business loans
Consider these options if you’re looking for an unsecured loan with quick funding.
|Lender
|Loan type
|Funding speed
|Best features
|OnDeck
|Line of credit
|Same-day
|
|Fundbox
|Line of credit
|Next business day
|
|Credibly
|Merchant cash advance
|Same-day
|
|Backd
|Working capital loan
|Next business day
|
When to take out a fast secured business loan
Secured fast business loans are a great fit for businesses needing quick funds and have assets to provide as collateral. Since there is less risk involved, lenders tend to offer the most affordable rates and terms for these loans.
Secured term loans and business lines of credit are also more accessible than unsecured loans. So, if you are a startup or a business owner with fair-to-bad credit, a secured loan can help you secure affordable financing.
When to take out a fast unsecured business loan
Unsecured fast business loans typically have quicker application processes than secured loans because the lender doesn’t have to examine the collateral to assess its value. If you need money quickly, skipping the collateral may speed up the process.
An unsecured loan is also a good choice if you plan to pay the loan off quickly. The extra effort of offering collateral to lower the interest rate won’t save you much if the loan only lasts a few months.
You may also consider an unsecured business loan if you have no collateral. If you don’t have assets, an unsecured loan is the only option.
Bottom line
If you’re a business owner needing funds quickly, you’ll want to opt for a lender focusing on quick underwriting and approval. Many online lenders offer both secured and unsecured fast business loans.
Though secured loans require that you put your business’s assets at risk, doing so can be worth it because you’ll save money through lower rates and fees. Before you apply for any business loan, take the time to shop around for the best deal.
Frequently asked questions
-
No, not all business loans need to be secured. If your company has strong financials, good credit, and a long operating history, that can help it qualify for unsecured loans. But some lenders may ask for a personal guarantee on your business loan in place of collateral.
-
Whether you want a secured or unsecured loan, the process starts the same: you’ll have to find a lender and fill out an application. Both loan types require similar info, such as your company’s financial documents, credit score, personal information and business plans. When applying for a secured loan, you’ll need to provide details about the proposed collateral.
-
The quickest way to get a business loan is to have a complete and accurate application with the required documentation. Applying through an online lender with a streamlined process can also speed up approval and funding.
