Key takeaways Secured fast business loans require collateral

Unsecured fast business loans can often be funded faster than secured fast business loans

Secured fast business loans are a good fit for businesses facing difficulty getting approved for unsecured funding

Fast business loans prioritize speed of funding. When you apply with the right lender, you can often get funding from a fast business loan as soon as the next day.

These loans can come in both secured and unsecured forms. There are benefits and advantages to each that can help you decide the right one for you.

Secured vs. unsecured fast business loans

Fast secured loans require collateral. To get this type of loan, you must provide an asset of value to secure the loan. If you fail to make payments, the lender can take the collateral to cover its losses. That helps reduce the lender’s risk.

Fast unsecured loans have no collateral requirements. You can apply even if your company has no assets to offer to secure the debt. But these loans may have higher rates and strict lending requirements compared to secured loans.

Term loans and business lines of credit can be both secured and unsecured. Some loans, like equipment financing and invoice financing, are secured. And some, like invoice factoring or merchant cash advances, are almost always unsecured.

Compare secured fast business loans

If you’re looking for a fast secured business loan, consider these lenders.

Lender Loan type Funding speed Best features Funding Circle Term loan

Line of credit Two days One quick application that shows what loans you’re eligible for

Low rates and fees SMB Compass Line of credit

Equipment loan

Bridge loan 24 to 48 hours for most types of loans Wide variety of loan options

Low starting rates

High loan amounts National Funding Term loan

Equipment loan As soon as 24 hours Lowest payment guarantee

Early payoff discount Lendio Equipment loan Next business day Shows offers from large network of lenders

Compare unsecured fast business loans

Consider these options if you’re looking for an unsecured loan with quick funding.

Lender Loan type Funding speed Best features OnDeck Line of credit Same-day Early payment discount

Low credit score requirements Fundbox Line of credit Next business day Low credit score requirements

No early repayment penalty Credibly Merchant cash advance Same-day Minimal eligibility requirements

Variety of loans available Backd Working capital loan Next business day Generous loan amounts

Low annual revenue requirements

Lightbulb Bankrate insight The best business credit cards are often unsecured and don’t require collateral. This is a great alternative to a fast business loan because it offers easy access to funds while potentially earning rewards and building credit. But you will likely need to provide a personal guarantee

When to take out a fast secured business loan

Secured fast business loans are a great fit for businesses needing quick funds and have assets to provide as collateral. Since there is less risk involved, lenders tend to offer the most affordable rates and terms for these loans.

Secured term loans and business lines of credit are also more accessible than unsecured loans. So, if you are a startup or a business owner with fair-to-bad credit, a secured loan can help you secure affordable financing.

When to take out a fast unsecured business loan

Unsecured fast business loans typically have quicker application processes than secured loans because the lender doesn’t have to examine the collateral to assess its value. If you need money quickly, skipping the collateral may speed up the process.

An unsecured loan is also a good choice if you plan to pay the loan off quickly. The extra effort of offering collateral to lower the interest rate won’t save you much if the loan only lasts a few months.

You may also consider an unsecured business loan if you have no collateral. If you don’t have assets, an unsecured loan is the only option.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Since fast business loans often require daily or weekly payments, you run the risk of defaulting if you can’t afford your payments. It is recommended to use a business loan calculator to determine the cost of the loan and compare fast business loan options to find the best one for you.

Bottom line

If you’re a business owner needing funds quickly, you’ll want to opt for a lender focusing on quick underwriting and approval. Many online lenders offer both secured and unsecured fast business loans.

Though secured loans require that you put your business’s assets at risk, doing so can be worth it because you’ll save money through lower rates and fees. Before you apply for any business loan, take the time to shop around for the best deal.

Frequently asked questions