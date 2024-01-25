At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Online lenders usually offer the fastest funding for small businesses

Traditional lenders, banks and credit unions tend to have stricter underwriting processes, extending the funding timeline

The best fast lenders should have an easy-to-understand application and funding process

Sometimes, you need fast business funding to cover an emergency or to finance a new business opportunity. Online lenders and some traditional lenders can provide fast small business loans with a simplified application process. Fast business lenders typically fund within a few or even the same business day.

But fast small business funding options may come with less favorable terms. For example, they may offer shorter repayment periods or higher costs than traditional options like SBA or bank loans. Consider the pros and cons and where to look for a fast business loan.

Online lenders

If you want the fastest option for small business funding, a business loan from an online lender may be the best option. These lenders require minimal documentation and use software to streamline the approval process. Not only can you get fast approval, but funding often occurs within 48 hours.

For example, Fora Financial advertises funding within 24 to 72 hours after approval. But Triton Capital may be an option for fast equipment financing. Some business lines of credit even provide same-day funding.

Pros Fastest funding option

More lenient qualification requirements

Use funds for almost any purpose Cons May not build business credit

Less favorable loan terms — often only a few months

Higher borrowing costs

Who it’s best for

Financing through online lenders may be best for startups, businesses with limited credit history or business owners with bad credit. Entrepreneurs comfortable with tech may also appreciate the streamlined application process and less stringent guidelines for approval.

Traditional lenders

As traditional lenders, banks and credit unions often have a longer underwriting process with stricter loan requirements than online lenders. The lengthier process usually stretches to funding timelines, too. The entire approval process can take several days to several weeks, depending on the factors surrounding the loan. Some traditional lenders like PNC Bank can fund loans in one to five days, but typically, a traditional lender won’t be the fastest option.

Pros Favorable interest rates and terms

Face-to-face customer support

Able to build business credit Cons Strict documentation requirements

Longer application process and time to fund

Most require established business history

Who it’s best for

Traditional lenders usually require businesses to be established — often at least two years old — with good or excellent credit.

Invoice factoring or invoice financing companies

One alternative to fast small business loans is invoice factoring. Invoice factoring offers fast business funding for companies through their clients’ unpaid invoices. The factoring company buys the outstanding invoices, paying the business between 70 percent and 90 percent of the value. The business gets any remaining funds after customers satisfy the invoices, and the factoring company takes out fees.

Invoice financing works similarly, but you’ll collect the invoices yourself rather than leaving them to the financing company.

Pros Faster funding than traditional banks

Uses clients’ credit instead of the business

Invoice factoring company collects invoices Cons Lowers profit margins

Factoring fees can add up

Remaining amounts can take up to 90 days to fund

Who it’s best for

Businesses that invoice other businesses are the best choice for invoice factoring. This option may be good for businesses with poor credit since the invoice factoring company uses the customers’ credit to determine eligibility. But this funding option can be costly since a customer’s bad credit or missed payment could affect your business’s profit margins.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Other types of fast business loans to consider are: Merchant cash advances

Business lines of credit

Short-term business loans

What to look for in a fast business lender

While you may need fast business funding, researching the most reputable fast business lender can pay off. After determining which loans and terms best fit your lending needs, you can evaluate each lender by its application process, customer service, underwriting requirements and funding speed. Once you’ve found the right lender, responsibly managing your fast business loan is key to avoiding default and penalties.

The best fast business lenders should have:

Good customer reviews on sites like Trustpilot

A soft credit check to prequalify and avoid lowering your credit score

Competitive interest rates

A clear and understandable approval process

No fees or other costs hidden in fine print

Lightbulb Fast business lender red flags When you need small business funding fast, it could cause you to overlook red flags in a business lender. Consider these warning signs when researching fast business lenders Requiring an application fee

Being pushy through the application process

Not showing rates and loan terms upfront

Extremely high interest rates or additional fees

Making promises the lender can’t keep, like guaranteeing approval

Alternatives to fast business loans

Fast business loans may not be the right approach for everyone. Repayment terms and borrowing limits for fast business loans can be challenging, especially if your business has less-than-perfect credit, as you’ll likely be subject to higher fees or rates. Before signing a loan agreement, consider the alternatives to fast lending:

Lightbulb Bankrate insight SBA loans provided through the Small Business Administration can be a valuable option to consider. These loans cover the costs of operating your business and are available to small businesses that have exhausted other funding options. According to the SBA weekly lending report , about 57,362 7(a) loan applications were approved in the 2023 fiscal year, and the average loan size was $479,645.

The bottom line

Fast small business loans can be a great way to get the financing you need quickly. There are multiple business lenders available, from traditional banks to online lenders, that can expedite the funding speed. Then, gather any necessary documentation, apply and get approved and funded the same day or within a few business days.

