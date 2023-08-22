At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Fast business loans have short repayment terms, often with higher interest rates than regular business loans

Setting up automatic payments will ensure payments are made on time

Increasing your monthly payment to pay off your loan faster if there are no prepayment penalties

Fast business loans are useful when you need quick access to capital. Other business loans, such as SBA loans, have lengthy applications and longer funding times. But a fast business loan can get much-needed cash into your business bank account, potentially within the same day.

Although convenient, these loans typically have short terms, fees and higher interest rates, which requires businesses to carefully manage them to avoid default and keep their credit scores safe.

Here’s more on how to manage your fast business loan.

5 tips for managing your fast business loan

Due to the higher interest rates often associated with fast business loans, it’s critical to manage them properly so you don’t end up defaulting on the loan or owing additional money.

1. Prioritize your payments

Since fast business loans typically come with higher interest rates, you don’t want to be late on payments or miss them entirely. That will add late fees on top of the higher cost you’re already paying to borrow the money. As you prioritize your bills, your payment for a fast business loan should be at or near the top of the list.

If money is tight and you’re struggling to make this additional payment, look at other things you could cut out of your budget, like monthly subscriptions that are nice to have but aren’t necessities. Compiling a business debt schedule can also help you manage your debt and repayment schedules.

2. Use automatic payments

The best way to make sure you’re never late or miss a payment on your fast business loan is to sign up for automatic payments. However, you need to have a steady cash flow so the funds will always be available when the payment is withdrawn from your account.

This strategy is especially useful if your fast business loan requires daily or weekly payments that could be hard to keep up with manually.

3. Increase your monthly payment

The repayment amount on the bill is the minimum amount you must pay your lending institution each month. However, if you can pay an additional amount each payment period, this will decrease the total amount of interest you must pay. When you have good months, and your accounts receivables are higher than expected, you may want to direct some of those additional funds toward your fast business loan.

If you’re using automatic payments, you’ll need to manually make a second payment with the additional amount.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Paying off your loan early may cost more due to prepayment penalties, which lenders use to recoup lost interest. These fees are common with fast business loans, and if payments are made daily or weekly, businesses won’t save money — or could end up paying more — by repaying the loan early.

4. Pay the balance off early

If your lending institution does not have a prepayment penalty, you may want to pay the balance off before the final due date.

One way to do this is to make higher monthly payments (see #3) until the balance is paid in full. You could also make an early, substantial, lump sum payment. Or you could combine the two: Make higher monthly payments until you have the funds to pay the loan off in full before the final due date.

This will save you money on interest — unless the lender uses a factor rate instead of an interest rate.

Businesses should utilize a business loan calculator to estimate factor rates to interest rates and evaluate potential savings against prepayment penalties. This can help them determine if settling the loan ahead of time makes sense and make informed decisions about loan repayment strategies.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Lenders using interest rates run the risk of losing out on money if the loan is paid off early and they don’t charge prepayment penalties. However, in fast lending, lenders often use factor rates instead of interest rates, as borrowers pay a fixed amount of interest, regardless of whether they repay the loan early.

5. Refinance the loan

Your purpose in getting a fast business loan was to resolve an immediate need. Once that problem is resolved, you could look at replacing that loan with a traditional business loan that carries a lower interest rate. This could make the cost of borrowing the money less expensive and give you a lower monthly payment.

However, before refinancing your loan, you’ll want to factor in the cost of the origination fees. If the amount of money you’ll save with a lower interest rate is offset by the origination fees from a new business loan, it may not make sense to refinance the original loan.

The bottom line

If your business has an urgent financial need, getting a fast business loan may be the solution. However, since these loans often come from online lenders and carry short terms and high interest rates, it’s important to manage them correctly.

Your keys to success are making on-time payments (preferably automatically), sending more than the minimum payment when possible and paying the balance off early. And, if you see interest rates dropping, you may want to consider refinancing the original loan.

Frequently asked questions