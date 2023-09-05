Laurie Garrison

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Small business loans
  • Auto loans
Education EDUCATION
  • Kent State University, M.A., sports administration
  • Bowling Green State University, B.S., sports management

 

Laurie Garrison is a Florida-based freelance writer whose specialties include sports business, sports tech and sports facilities. For 14 years, Laurie was the managing editor of Athletics Administration, a national trade publication for the collegiate sports industry. She also writes about general business and technology and has more than 30 years of experience as a writer.

Additionally, Laurie writes business and marketing awards entries; she has close to a 90 percent success rate. Through the years, Laurie has worked for a variety of corporate, tech, sports and agency clients. Among these are Anheuser-Busch InBev, AMB Group (parent company of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC), Cleveland Cavaliers, KORE Software, Infinity Marketing Team, MKTG, Factory 360 and more.

Find Laurie Garrison beyond Bankrate

  • Sports Business Journal
  • Boston Business Journal
  • Charlotte Business Journal
  • Dallas Business Journal
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal
  • Athletics Administration
  • ZDNet
  • CNET

