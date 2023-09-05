Should you buy or rent a boat? Factors to consider before deciding
Buying or renting a boat depends on your wants, needs and financial situation when both options have pros and cons.
Laurie Garrison is a Florida-based freelance writer whose specialties include sports business, sports tech and sports facilities. For 14 years, Laurie was the managing editor of Athletics Administration, a national trade publication for the collegiate sports industry. She also writes about general business and technology and has more than 30 years of experience as a writer.
Additionally, Laurie writes business and marketing awards entries; she has close to a 90 percent success rate. Through the years, Laurie has worked for a variety of corporate, tech, sports and agency clients. Among these are Anheuser-Busch InBev, AMB Group (parent company of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC), Cleveland Cavaliers, KORE Software, Infinity Marketing Team, MKTG, Factory 360 and more.
Buying or renting a boat depends on your wants, needs and financial situation when both options have pros and cons.
Learn the steps involved with getting a secured business loan and what collateral you can use.
Loan approval rates at small banks and credit unions are higher than at big banks.
Home fires kill thousands of Americans every year. Here’s how to protect your family and property.
Most banks include business loans among their products.
Learn what factors affect the cost of your business loan the most.
Factor rates are simple but costly. We’ll show you what you need to know.
Business loans are a versatile funding source for your growing company.