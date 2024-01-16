At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Fast business loans can potentially be approved and funded within 24 hours

Several types of fast business loans exist, including equipment financing, invoice factoring and SBA Express loans

Both online and traditional lenders offer fast business loans

If you’re thinking about getting a small business loan, it helps to be prepared. To apply and get approved for one can take time and research. And finding the right option for your business depends on a number of factors, like how fast you want to receive funds.

It is not unheard of for business loans to take weeks or months to be approved and funded. For example, some SBA loans can take up to 90 days to receive funding after an application is accepted.

But fast business loans could offer funding in as little as 24 hours. Read on to learn how to secure fast funding for your small business.

Know how much you can afford

If you want a fast business loan, start by looking into how much you can afford to borrow. Take a look at your business revenue and compare it to your current expenses. Then, use a small business loan calculator, which can show you total loan amounts, monthly payments and how much interest you’ll pay over the life of the loan.

Find the type of fast business loan you need

Some types of business loans offer much faster funds than other types. While some traditional banks and credit unions may offer quick financing, fast business loans are usually found with alternative lenders. Here’s a look at a few common types of fast business loans and their advantages and disadvantages.

Online term loans

Online lenders often focus on fast funding more than larger, traditional banks can. For example, Credibly business loans can be approved in as little as four hours, with funds possibly arriving in less than 24 hours. Another benefit is that these lenders are often more accessible to a broad range of borrowers, even business owners looking for bad credit business loans.

A potential drawback is that faster online funding may come in smaller amounts. These loans also tend to have higher interest rates compared to traditional loans from banks and credit unions.

SBA Express loan

SBA loans tend to have favorable rates and long repayment terms, which makes them worth the typically long wait.

For businesses that want an SBA loan but need cash fast, the federal government created the SBA Express loans. There are two types of these fast business loans: the SBA Express and the Export Express. For the SBA Express, the SBA will respond to your application in as little as 36 hours. The Export Express is set up for the SBA to respond to your application within 24 hours. Even though you get a faster response, receiving your funds will still take longer than the speed of online lenders.

Another downside is that even though these loans are set up for faster approval, credit score requirements for these types of SBA loans tend to be higher than other loan types, usually in the mid-600s. The loan may also require business collateral, meaning the lender can take any assets you pledge to help secure the loan if you fail to pay back the loan.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight

If you have bad credit, the SBA has two types of loans with relaxed eligibility requirements, though funding time will be much slower than what you can get with fast business loans: If you have bad credit, the SBA has two types of loans with relaxed eligibility requirements, though funding time will be much slower than what you can get with fast business loans: SBA microloans

SBA Community Advantage loan



Business lines of credit

Business lines of credit offer flexible credit that you can borrow from, up to a certain amount and only pay interest on what you use. Online lenders tend to offer fast approval and funding time and have relaxed requirements like lower credit scores.

A potential drawback is that lines of credit tend to have smaller loan amounts and shorter payback periods. With a term loan, you pay back the lump sum you borrowed over the course of the term, often anywhere from six months to up to seven years or more. Repayment terms for lines of credit, especially with online lenders, might run as short as six, 12 or 18 months.

Invoice financing and invoice factoring

With invoice factoring, you sell your invoices to a factoring company and receive a percentage of the invoice upfront right away. On the other hand, invoice financing allows you to borrow directly against unpaid invoices.

Both of these have the potential to be good short-term options when you need fast funding that can be paid back quickly. And since invoice financing and factoring lenders are more concerned with the payment history of invoiced clients, they’re considered a type of bad credit business loan open to startup businesses and business owners with poor credit.

The downside to invoice financing and factoring is that you lose out on getting the full value of your invoices since you’ll have to pay fees.

Equipment financing

Equipment financing typically can only be used to purchase equipment, such as office equipment or semi trucks. Many lenders won’t require you to put up anything you already own as collateral for this type of loan since the equipment you purchase secures the loan.

Depending on the lender, you may be able to secure financing within days compared to weeks with traditional lenders.

Merchant cash advances

A merchant cash advance (MCA) allows you to borrow against future debit or credit card sales. You can find this option through online lenders as well, with one-day applications and funds available in as little as 48 hours in some cases. It can open up quicker and more stable cash flow for business expenses.

The biggest drawbacks of MCAs are the high interest rates and often short repayment periods. Lenders may charge factor rates for this type of financing. Not only does this make it harder to understand the true cost of the loan, but rates can soar upwards of 80 percent and higher.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight The 2022 Small Business Credit Survey by the Federal Reserve Banks found that merchant cash advances made up 7 percent of financing applications submitted by employer firms. In total, 90 percent of applicants were at least partially approved for this type of funding.

Find the right lender

Once you decide how much you want to borrow and the type of loan that works for you, it’s time to find a lender. You can look at our list of the best fast business loans, search for yourself or ask around in your industry.

Next, compare any listed eligibility requirements. Lenders often list how much time you need to be in business, annual revenue requirements and minimum credit scores.

Also, assess approval times and funding speeds. Online lenders especially tend to list how long the application process takes and how long funds take to hit your business bank account.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Top fast business lenders like Bluevine, Funding Circle or Fora Financial offer funds to businesses of varying profiles in one to two business days, ensuring speedy and efficient support for diverse needs.

Compare rates and terms

Before you settle on one loan, you should compare multiple options from different lenders. The downside to this is that it can be hard to find all the details you need to help you compare. Some lenders may only list starting rates and funding speeds. Some may not list any information at all.

To get an accurate picture, you may have to contact each lender or apply to see the rates and terms you are eligible for.

Pros and cons of fast business loans

Getting a loan is a major decision that can affect your finances for years down the road. Below, we’ve listed several pros and cons to see if it’s right for you.

Pros More accessible : Businesses with imperfect credit are more easily approved, as many online lenders extend loans to subprime borrowers.

: Businesses with imperfect credit are more easily approved, as many online lenders extend loans to subprime borrowers. Rapid funding : Many fast business loans can be funded within a day or even the same day, depending on the lender.

: Many fast business loans can be funded within a day or even the same day, depending on the lender. Quick application : Applying for a fast business loan usually only requires completing a short application and limited loan documentation.

: Applying for a fast business loan usually only requires completing a short application and limited loan documentation. Emergency support: A fast loan can solve short-term cash flow issues, making it suitable for emergencies. Cons Expensive : Fast business loans can be pricey, especially with less-than-perfect credit.

: Fast business loans can be pricey, especially with less-than-perfect credit. Limited loan amounts : Fast loans have lower loan amounts, so they may not offer you the funding you need to cover significant business expenses.

: Fast loans have lower loan amounts, so they may not offer you the funding you need to cover significant business expenses. Shorter repayment terms : Be careful with fast business loans since the monthly repayment terms may lead to difficulty managing the loan payments, which can strain your budget.

: Be careful with fast business loans since the monthly repayment terms may lead to difficulty managing the loan payments, which can strain your budget. Collateral: Lenders may require collateral, which is risky since you risk losing the asset if you default on the loan.

Alternatives to fast business loans

If you aren’t sure a fast business loan is a good fit, or you don’t need funds urgently, consider these alternatives:

Business credit cards: This funding option provides on-demand access to funds when through a pre-determined credit. Though approval may take longer than a day, it offers perks like rewards programs and expense tracking.

Business loans: Instead of an online fast business loan, you could consider a more traditional small business loan from a bank.

Crowdfunding: Approval times vary, but with access to a broad pool of potential investors, you can build customer engagement for your business and possibly avoid having to repay the funds you receive.

Business grants: Grants offer free capital with no repayment required; however, they are competitive and may require a lengthy, in-depth application process.

Bottom line

You have a number of options for fast funding, which may approve you in as little as minutes to a day. Funds can also appear in your account within hours. But it’s important not to let the ease and speed of the process turn into an impulsive action. Take time to compare loan types, rates, terms and other features very carefully.

