QuickBridge Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

Allison Martin
Robert Thorpe

Updated Dec 22, 2023

At a glance

4.2
Bankrate Score
Accessibility
Affordability
Customer experience
Transparency
Flexibility
Overview

QuickBridge offers business owners with fair credit or above several small business loans with flexible terms and the chance at an early payoff discount. You can apply in minutes and receive personalized support to choose the funding solution that best fits your company’s needs.

Lender Details

    Loan amount

    Up to $500,000

    Interest rate

    1.10 Factor rate

    Term lengths

    3-24 months

    Min. annual revenue

    $250,000

    Min. time in business

    6 months

Who QuickBridge is best for

Startup businesses in need of short-term financing may get the best value. But you’ll need at least six months’ time in business and an annual revenue of $250,000. Business owners with a personal credit score of 600 and above may want to take a look at QuickBridge to see if its rates beat the rates offered with bad credit business loans.

Who QuickBridge may not be best for

QuickBridge does not provide much information on its website. So it may not be the best fit for business owners who like to quickly shop around and compare loans. You’ll also want to look elsewhere if you don’t generate a sizable annual revenue or are seeking a business line of credit.

QuickBridge: in the details

QuickBridge pros and cons

Pros

    Streamlined application process

    Fast funding times

    Early payoff discount

Cons

  • Interest rates and fees not stated online

  • Steep annual revenue requirement

Business loan types offered

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $500,000
  • Terms: Not stated
  • Factor rate: Not stated

QuickBridge unsecured business loan overview

Unsecured business loans do not require collateral to get approved, making them a viable option for business owners who want to protect their company’s assets. QuickBridge promises a quick application process and the potential to have your loan funded within a few days. 

QuickBridge doesn’t offer much information on its website, far less than many traditional banks and online lenders. To find more information, you’ll need to call or start an application.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $10,000 to $500,000
  • Terms: 3 to 24 months 
  • Factor rate: Starting at 1.10

QuickBridge working capital loan overview

To qualify for a working capital loan with QuickBridge, you’ll need fair-to-excellent credit, $250,000 or more in annual gross sales and six months in business.
 
A spokesperson provided additional information for QuickBridge’s working capital loans: Loan amounts range from $10,000 to $500,000 with repayment terms of three to 24 months.
 
Origination fees range from 1 percent to 3 percent. These aren’t the highest fees around, but if you have good or excellent credit, you may qualify for loans with lower or no origination fees.
 
Instead of an APR, QuickBridge uses factor rates to assess interest. Rates start at 1.10, which is similar to an annualized interest rate that’s slightly higher than 20 percent. 
 
It doesn’t take much change in factor rates for the cost of your loan to rise rapidly. While a $30,000 loan with a factor rate of 1.10 will cost $33,000 ($30,000 x 1.10) before additional fees, that same loan with a factor rate of 1.30 will cost $39,000 ($30,000 x 1.30) while a factor rate of 1.50 will cost $45,000 ($30,000 x 1.50)  — and that’s before any additional fees. 

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $150,000
  • Terms: 2 to 5 years, 6 years in some cases
  • Factor rate: Not stated

QuickBridge unsecured business loan overview

An equipment loan can provide funding for equipment purchases and often has a lower interest rate or fee because the loan is secured by the equipment. QuickBridge promises a quick application process and the potential to have your loan funded within 24 to 72 hours. This loan does come with a 1 percent to 3 percent origination fee and a monthly payment schedule. 

QuickBridge doesn’t offer much information on its website, far less than many traditional banks and online lenders. To find more information, you’ll need to call or start an application.

Do you qualify? 

It depends on the type of small business loan you’re considering. QuickBridge doesn’t provide much information about its loan eligibility requirements online beyond the six-month business requirement. But the lender does disclose that applicants seeking a working capital loan must have fair-to-excellent credit and $250,000 in annual gross sales. You must also operate in an industry the lender serves to be eligible for funding. 

Business loans are available to contractors and companies in farming, food service, health and wellness, retail and business services and transportation. You may also qualify for funding if you operate a female or minority-owned business.

What we like and what we don’t like

QuickBridge offers several flexible small business loans with attractive features, but the lack of information on its website won’t appeal to everyone.  

What we like

  • Streamlined application process. You can apply online for a small business loan in minutes. 
  • Fast funding times. Some applicants received funding as soon as one day. 
  • Early payoff discount. This perk is available on select small business loans and may be a good fit for business owners who want to pay off loans early without having to deal with prepayment fees. 

What we don’t like

  • Interest rates and fees not stated online. This may be frustrating for some business owners who want to quickly compare lenders and their loan products.  
  • Steep annual revenue requirement for working capital loans. Gross yearly sales of $250,000 or more are required to qualify for funding.

How QuickBridge compares to other lenders

If you’re in the market for a business loan, it’s key to compare your options to find the best deal. Keep these alternatives in mind.

Read our review

Read our review

QuickBridge vs. SMB Compass

SMB Compass has a few advantages over compared to QuickBridge. For example, it offers a wider variety of loan types, such as SBA loans, equipment financing and lines of credit. That makes it an appealing choice if QuickBridge doesn’t have the type of loan you’re looking for.

SMB Compass also has slightly less strict lending requirements, offering certain types of loans to companies that have only $100,000 in annual revenue.

However, QuickBridge has the benefit of early repayment discounts, which may help borrowers save money.

QuickBridge vs. National Funding

National Funding is another lender that offers short-term loans with early repayment discounts. It has high requirements for applicants, matching QuickBridge’s requirement of $250,000 in annual revenue. National Funding offers the same types of business loans as Quickbridge, including equipment financing. 

National Funding and Quickbridge’s factor rates for working capital loans are the same: 1.10. But National Funding’s equipment loans have relatively low rates, starting at a 4.99 percent simple interest rate. Quickbridge doesn’t state its rates for equipment loans. 

Since the lenders are comparable, choosing between them may come down to which lender gives you the best offer based on your finances and eligibility.

How to apply for a loan with QuickBridge

QuickBridge offers a simple online application that takes just a few minutes to complete. Once you apply, a Funding Specialist will notify you of your credit decision and review financing options if you’re a good fit for a small business loan. If you decide to move forward, select a loan product and formally apply for a loan. Upon final approval, you could receive funds in just one business day.

QuickBridge frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates QuickBridge

Overall Score 4.2
Accessibility 4.6 QuickBridge has a low minimum time in business and options for borrowers with fair credit.
Affordability 4.1 The lender’s starting factor rate is an affordable option for those who qualify.
Transparency 3.6 More information could help potential borrowers compare lenders quickly.
Customer experience 4.1 A fast application process and quick funding are appealing options for customers.
Flexibility 4.6 QuickBridge tailors its loans for a variety of borrowers and also offers early payment discounts for some loans.

Methodology

Clock Wait
47
years in business
Credit Card Search
30+
lenders reviewed
Loan
22
loan features weighed
Rates
770+
data points collected

To select the top small business lenders, Bankrate considers more than 20 factors. These factors include loan amounts, approval and funding times, credit requirements, APR or factor rate ranges, fees, and easy-to-find rate and fee disclosures. Bankrate reviewed more than 30 lenders and gave each a rating, which consists of five categories:

  • Accessibility: Factors considered in this category include minimum loan amounts, approval and funding speed, minimum annual revenue and minimum credit score.
  • Affordability: This section measures interest or factor rates and fees.
  • Transparency: How easy it is to find important rates, fees and eligibility requirements are considered in this category.
  • Customer experience: Customer service hours, online applications and app availability are considered in this category.
  • Flexibility: This category considers factors like the number of loan products and ability to change payment due date.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

