Bankrate Rating = 4.2/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Overview
QuickBridge offers business owners with fair credit or above several small business loans with flexible terms and the chance at an early payoff discount. You can apply in minutes and receive personalized support to choose the funding solution that best fits your company’s needs.
Lender Details
-
Loan amount
Up to $500,000
-
Interest rate
1.10 Factor rate
-
Term lengths
3-24 months
-
Min. annual revenue
$250,000
-
Min. time in business
6 months