At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways To calculate your debt-to-income ratio, add up your monthly debt payments and your gross monthly income and then divide your debt by your gross income.

While every lender and product will have different ranges, a DTI nearing 50 percent is generally considered high by most companies.

Your DTI greatly impacts your ability to get approved for a loan or mortgage.

Your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) is your total monthly debt payments divided by your total gross monthly income. It helps lenders determine your approval odds and the likelihood of you being able to make your monthly payments.

The higher your DTI, the more debt you have compared to your income, which signals to lenders that you may struggle to cover debts and other expenses. The lower your DTI, the more lenders see you as a reliable borrower.

Step one: Add up your monthly debts

Start by adding up all your debts listed on your credit report, including:

Auto loan payments

Child support and alimony payments

Credit card payments

Home equity loan payments

Home equity line of credit payments

Line of credit payments

Mortgage payments

Personal loan payments

Store card payments

Student loan payments

Timeshare payments

In addition to your personal debts, you should also include any joint accounts or co-signed loans.

Use your monthly payment for fixed-rate loans like personal loans and auto loans. Use your minimum monthly payment for variable-rate accounts like credit card payments or a home equity line of credit.

For your mortgage, calculate the full PITI — principal, interest, taxes and insurance. This will be your regular monthly payment if you escrow your taxes and insurance. If you don’t escrow, your lender will likely take your annual tax and insurance payments, divide them by 12 and include them as part of your mortgage payment for purposes of your DTI calculation.

Here is an example of what it could look like after considering these monthly debts:

Mortgage: $1,600

Auto loan: $300

Minimum credit card payments: $300

Student loan: $200

Total monthly debts: $2,400

Step two: Add up your monthly gross income

Next, add up your monthly gross income. This should include wages from any traditional jobs as well as any gig or freelance work you do. However, you do not need to include payments like alimony or child support unless you want that to be considered by the lender.

If you are a W-2 employee, documentation will likely come from your W-2 form or your last several pay stubs. If you are self-employed or have income from a side hustle, your lender will likely look at your business tax returns.

If you have money coming in from a side hustle but don’t have a business tax return or other documentation, your lender may not allow you to use that income as part of your DTI calculation, though some may allow bank statements with regular deposits.

If you have properties you rent out, you need to include them in your income as well. The mortgage payments on your rental properties are included as part of your monthly debts, but you may not be able to use all of the rental income as part of your income calculation. Many lenders will only allow you to count 75 percent of the monthly rent towards income. That leaves a buffer for maintenance and vacancies.

Here is how those calculations could go:

Monthly gross income from day job: $5,000

Side hustle monthly gross income: $1,000

Total monthly gross income: $6,000

Step three: Divide your monthly debts by your monthly gross income

For this example, divide your monthly debt payments ($2,400) by your total monthly gross income ($6,000). In this case, your total DTI would be 0.40, or 40 percent. To confirm your number, use a DTI calculator.

What is a good debt-to-income ratio?

The higher your DTI, the riskier you appear to lenders. Each lender has different DTI standards you must meet to qualify for a loan, but according to credit.org most lenders see a DTI under 36 percent or less as “ideal” while 37 percent to 42 percent is seen as “acceptable.”

Typically, a DTI of 50 percent or more will make it difficult to get approved with most lenders. If your DTI is a bit lower — between 36 and 49 percent — but is over 43 percent, you may want to consider paying off some of your debt before taking out another loan.

Keep in mind that the requirements differ for each lender and the type of loan you take out so read the minimum requirements and eligibility criteria carefully before applying. For example, the lender’s maximum DTI for a mortgage might not be the same as its maximum DTI for a personal loan, so research the lender’s eligibility distinctions and where your DTI lands.

Bottom line

Lender’s take your DTI very seriously — it’s one of the primary approval considerations for a loan. If your DTI is above 50 percent, it may be harder to get approved for additional credit, so do your best to lower your DTI before taking on any new debt if possible.

A lower DTI will not only help you qualify for a loan but may also help you get a lower interest rate. You can improve your DTI by lowering expenses to make higher debt payments, increasing your income or consolidating debts at a lower interest rate.

Frequently asked questions