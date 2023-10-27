At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

GaudiLab/Shutterstock The decision to become an attorney does pay off for many professionals who choose this career. The average lawyer salary in the United States is $163,770, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Of course, as in most professions, your earnings as an attorney will likely begin on the lower side and increase over time. The BLS reports that the average lawyer salary ranges from $66,470 to $239,200. The presumption is that lower salaries go to those just starting, and attorneys who earn at the higher end of the scale are years or even decades into their careers. The average salary for lawyers can also depend on the type of law you practice and the industries you tend to work with.

However, that number can be much higher depending on your location and the size of the law firm. The National Association of Law Placement (NALP), for instance, reports a median starting salary of $200,000.

What are the best-paying industries for lawyers?

The amount of money an individual attorney makes depends on the type of law they practice. Beyond the type of industry they choose to practice law in, whether an attorney works in the private or public arena (for example, government versus corporations and private law firms) can also impact earnings in a significant way.

According to the BLS, lawyers who work within the Federal Executive Branch of the government earn an average annual salary of $152,700. On the other hand, lawyers who work for state governments bring in an average salary of $103,390.

Meanwhile, some of the top-paying industries for lawyers include:

Nonscheduled Air Transportation: $310,250

Computer and Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing: $276,160

Office Administrative Services: $261,740

Spectator Sports: $251,260

Sound Recording Industries: $249,320

What are the worst-paying industries for lawyers?

While the BLS does not expressly list the worst-paying industries for lawyers, those working in the state government, excluding education and hospitals, make an average salary of $97,640. As a comparison, those working in the federal government earn an average of $158,370.

There are also areas in law where people focus more on public service than on money. For instance, public defenders average $75,337 per year. For another example, immigration attorneys average $74,378 per year.

What are the highest-paying states for lawyers?

The state you live in can also play a significant role in your salary as a lawyer. Specific metropolitan areas also boast much higher wages. States with the highest annual mean wages for lawyers include:

State Average lawyer salary District of Columbia $226,510 California $201,530 Massachusetts $196,230 New York $188,900 Connecticut $174,520

If you plan to live in a big city or a major metropolitan area, you should also know which regions have the highest annual salaries nationwide. The highest-paid metropolitan areas currently include the following:

Also, note the states where your salary as a lawyer could be lower. The annual mean wage for lawyers in the following states fell below $100,000:

Montana: $98,170

Kentucky: $99,840

Wyoming: $88,570

Idaho: $96,810

What other careers can law students pursue?

After you graduate with a law degree, there’s a possibility you could end up working in another related field. Some of the top related careers for those with a law degree fall within the fields of corrections, law enforcement and politics.

If you have some flexibility in your desired career field, BLS lists average salaries as the following:

Is a law degree worth it?

Law school can potentially be a stepping stone toward a successful and lucrative career in the legal field. But you’ll need to consider whether the average lawyer salary is worth everything you’ll have to give up along the way.

Before applying to law school – and especially before you enroll – you should take the time to ask yourself some important questions, like:

What is the cost of tuition? The average annual law school tuition is around $28,186 for in-state students at public universities, according to the most recent figures from Law School Transparency. Graduate students attending private law schools face a much higher price tag of $49,312.

The average annual law school tuition is around $28,186 for in-state students at public universities, according to the most recent figures from Law School Transparency. Graduate students attending private law schools face a much higher price tag of $49,312. Do you plan to attend a top school? If you plan to earn your law degree at an Ivy League institution, you’ll need to weigh the cost of attendance. For example, tuition at Columbia University worked out to $78,444 for the 2023-24 school year, while attending law school at Harvard would set you back $73,600

If you plan to earn your law degree at an Ivy League institution, you’ll need to weigh the cost of attendance. For example, tuition at Columbia University worked out to $78,444 for the 2023-24 school year, while attending law school at Harvard would set you back $73,600 Does the law school you’re considering have a solid reputation? Degrees from lower-tier schools may not open the door to the higher-paying opportunities you hope to land post-graduation.

Degrees from lower-tier schools may not open the door to the higher-paying opportunities you hope to land post-graduation. Do I have the time and dedication to succeed? The last thing you want to do is start law school, incur student debt and decide to drop out before earning your degree. You should also consider whether you can commit the time and energy necessary to earn good grades. After all, your GPA might impact your job opportunities after graduation — especially in highly competitive positions.

The last thing you want to do is start law school, incur student debt and decide to drop out before earning your degree. You should also consider whether you can commit the time and energy necessary to earn good grades. After all, your GPA might impact your job opportunities after graduation — especially in highly competitive positions. Which legal specialty should I study? Beyond picking the right law school, it may pay off to focus your legal studies on a field in high demand.

Managing law school debt

Because of the high cost of law school, many students need to find a source of financing to cover tuition, fees and other educational expenses. One of the most popular ways to do this is through law school loans. A study by the American Bar Association (ABA) found that respondents had an average debt load of $108,000 in law school loans and $130,000 in all loans combined at graduation. This debt could be hard to manage in the early stages of your career.

If you’re struggling with payments, you do have options. Some ways to manage your debt include:

Income-based repayment: Depending on the types of loans you used to finance your education, you may be eligible for a federal income-driven repayment plan, which could lower your monthly payments to a more manageable level.

Depending on the types of loans you used to finance your education, you may be eligible for a federal income-driven repayment plan, which could lower your monthly payments to a more manageable level. Public Service Loan Forgiveness: If you are willing to work in an eligible public service position, you could have your federal student loans forgiven after 10 years of on-time payments through a program known as Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

If you are willing to work in an eligible public service position, you could have your federal student loans forgiven after 10 years of on-time payments through a program known as Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). Refinancing : Refinancing your private student loans could potentially help you find a lower interest rate or a smaller monthly payment.

Refinancing your private student loans could potentially help you find a lower interest rate or a smaller monthly payment. Employer assistance: Employers can contribute up to $5,250 per year on a tax-free basis toward student loans or college tuition through 2025. This benefit can be given tax-free on behalf of the employer, but it’s also tax-free for the employee.

Next steps

Weighing the benefits and drawbacks of any career decision upfront is important, and that’s true no matter which occupation you decide to pursue. Becoming an attorney has proven to be a lucrative career choice for many people, but getting a law degree is expensive and highly competitive. Take your time and make sure that law school is the right move for you before committing to such a big investment of your time and money.

Are you ready to move forward? Federal and private law school loans may be available to help you cover your education expenses, depending on your situation. Shop around and compare law school loans to find one that works best for you.

