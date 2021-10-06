Best law school loans in January 2024

Best overall private lender
SoFi

Min. credit score:
640
Fixed APR From:
4.99% –14.05%
Loan amount:
$1,000– $500,000
Term lengths:
5 to 20 years
Min. annual income:
Not disclosed
Bankrate’s guide to the best law school loans weigh each lender’s interest rates, features and terms to help you make the best choice for funding your education. You’ll also find information on deciding whether a private or federal loan is right for you, comparing lenders and preparing to apply.
The costs of law school, including tuition, fees, housing and books, are difficult for most people to pay without additional financing. The average law school graduate owes $130,000 in student loan debts by graduation. When borrowing that much money, finding the right loan for your needs and your financial future is essential.
Law school students can borrow money for school through federal or private student loans. For the 2023-2024 school year, graduate student borrowers pay rates of 7.05 percent on direct unsubsidized federal loans or 8.05 percent for PLUS federal loans. Private lender rates range from about 4 percent to 16 percent. The rates private lenders offer you depend on factors like your income and credit score.
If you want to take out a federal student loan for law school, apply now. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid for 2023-24 opened on Oct. 1 2022 and closes June 30, 2024. It's the only way to access federal aid, and it’s wise to apply as soon as possible.
The Bankrate scoring system evaluates lenders' affordability, availability and customer experience based on 11 data points selected by our editorial team.
An annual percentage rate (APR) represents the interest and fees you'll pay on top of your initial amount every month. A fixed rate will not change during your repayment period.
The range of loan amounts that a lender will service. The maximum value is the largest amount a lender will give although this amount may not be available to borrowers who don’t have good or excellent credit. Amount ranges may vary for non-loan products. Term refers to the amount of time you have to repay the loan.
|Fixed APR from
4.43- 16.99%
|Loan amount
$1k- No Max
|Fixed APR from
4.50- 15.49%
|Loan amount
$1k- No Max
|Fixed APR from
4.48- 13.29%
|Loan amount
$1k- $350K
|Fixed APR from
5.35- 7.95%
|Loan amount
$2k- No Max
When shopping for a law school loan, compare APRs across multiple lenders to make sure you’re getting a competitive interest rate. Look for lenders that keep fees to a minimum and offer repayment terms that fit your needs. While we do our best to ensure accuracy, the lenders’ websites will have the most up-to-date information. The law school lenders listed here are selected based on factors such as APR, loan amounts, fees and credit requirements. See our methodology section below for more information on how we chose and evaluate lenders.
|LENDER
|APR FOR LAW STUDENT LOANS**
|LOAN TERMS
|MIN. LOAN AMOUNT
|MAX. LOAN AMOUNT
|BEST FOR
|Federal grad PLUS loan
|Fixed: 8.05%
|Standard repayment term is 10 years
|Not specified
|100% cost of attendance
|Overall loans
|SoFi
|Fixed: 4.99%-14.05%; Variable: 5.99%-14.05%
|5-15 years
|$1,000
|100% cost of attendance
|Overall private loans
|Earnest
|Fixed: 4.49%-15.90%; Variable: 5.39%-16.20%
|5-15 years
|$1,000
|100% cost of attendance
|Flexible repayment options
|Sallie Mae
|Fixed: 4.99%-14.47%; Variable: 6.87%-16.46%
|10-15 years
|$1,000
|100% total cost of attendance
|Part-time students
|College Ave
|Fixed: 4.43%-14.47%; Variable: 5.59%-14.47%
|5 to 20 years
|$1,000
|100% total cost of attendance
|Competitive rates
|Citizens Bank
|Fixed: 4.48%-14.59%; Variable: 6.38%-15.81%
|5 to 15 years
|$1,000
|$225,000
|Multiyear funding
|Ascent
|Fixed: 4.98%-14.56%; Variable: 7.19%-15.35%
|7 to 15 years
|$2,001†
|$400,000
|Loans with a long grace period
*See offer details in rate table above
**The rates in this table are for international student loans. The information on lenders below reflect the overall student loan rate range offered by each lender.
†The minimum amount is $2,001 except for the state of Massachusetts. Minimum loan amount for borrowers with a Massachusetts permanent address is $6,001.
To qualify for a loan with Earnest, the borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or have a co-signer who is one. Borrowers must be pursuing a graduate degree at a Title IV four-year institution. In terms of finances, borrowers must have a minimum FICO Score of 650, a minimum income of $35,000, at least three years of credit history, no bankruptcies on their credit report and no accounts currently in collections.
Earnest charges a 0.35 percent Florida stamp tax to Florida residents.
To be eligible for a Sallie Mae loan, borrowers must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents or have a co-signer who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Borrowers must be attending a JD program at a participating degree-granting school. Sallie Mae has credit requirements, but it does not disclose a specific number.
Sallie Mae charges a 5 percent fee for late payments, up to $25, and returned payments may be charged a fee of up to $20.
College Ave does not disclose many of its eligibility requirement, but states borrowers must be enrolled in a degree program at one of its eligible schools. International students may apply with a qualified co-signer as long as they have a U.S. Social Security number. Borrowers can attend full time, half time or less than half time but must maintain satisfactory academic progress in their program.
College Ave may charge an unspecified late fee.
Citizens Bank accepts borrowers who are U.S. citizens, permanent residents or eligible noncitizens with a creditworthy co-signer who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. A co-signer is required if the borrower is not the age of majority in their state. Borrowers must be enrolled at least half time in a degree-granting program and must have “reasonably strong credit” or a creditworthy co-signer.
Citizens Bank may charge late and returned payment fees.
Law school loans are a type of graduate student loan designed for students pursuing a Juris Doctor degree. Students can take out both federal and private loans to finance their schooling, although they should be aware of the varying APRs and terms between lenders before applying.
Both federal and private law school loans can be used to finance tuition costs or related academic expenses. Plus, most private lenders allow students to apply with a co-signer to score better terms or increase their approval odds.
When you accept a law school loan, your lender will send the funds to your school. Typically, you can defer principal payments until graduation (or after the agreed-upon grace period). Interest will accrue during this period and will be added to your loan balance at the end of the grace period. Alternatively, most lenders allow you to make interest-only or small principal payments while in school.
Once you have graduated and reached the end of your grace period, you'll begin making payments on both the principal and interest.
Private law school loans let you choose between fixed and variable interest rates. If you choose a fixed rate, your interest rate (and monthly payment) will be the same throughout your repayment period. If you choose a variable rate, the interest you pay could change monthly or quarterly based on market trends.
There are two broad categories of law school loans: federal loans and private loans.
Federal student loans are a popular option since they come with a fixed interest rate and benefits like loan forgiveness programs. Federal student loans include Direct Unsubsidized Loans and grad PLUS loans.
|Direct Unsubsidized Loans
|Grad PLUS Loans
|Fixed rate (2023-2024)
|7.05%
|8.05%
|Fee
|1.057%
|4.228%
|Aggregate maximum limit
|$138,500
|Full cost of attendance
|Credit requirements
|None
|No adverse credit history
If you don't have a good credit history, you may still qualify for a grad PLUS loan by adding an endorser — essentially, a co-signer.
Direct Unsubsidized Loans start accruing interest once money is disbursed to your school. You may choose not to pay this interest while in school and during your six-month grace period. These loans may be a good option if you have a short credit history or poor credit because all borrowers receive the same interest rate, regardless of financial history.
To qualify for federal student loans, you’ll have to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Applications for the 2023-24 FAFSA opened on October 1, 2022, and close on June 30, 2024. However, some institutions and states have individual deadlines, so be aware of every deadline so you don't leave financial aid on the table.
U.S. citizens and eligible noncitizens can apply for federal student aid – including need-based financial aid – through the FAFSA. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients aren't eligible for federal need-based aid or loans. However, they should still fill out the FAFSA to be considered for state and institutional aid.
All graduate students are considered independent, so you won't need to provide any of your parents' details when filling out the form, but you will need to provide your own financial and personal details. Be prepared to lay out your portfolio, including your annual income and total assets. If you experience a major financial change – like total and permanent disability – after you've submitted, you may be able to correct your FAFSA later on.
Private student lenders typically offer high loan limits, and many companies brand their products specifically as law school loans. With these loans, you may be able to defer payments while you’re going through clerkship or fellowship in addition to while you're in school.
Additionally, these lenders let you choose between fixed and variable interest rates.
Borrowers should maximize their federal aid potential before turning to private loans, as many lenders don't offer the same forgiveness and hardship benefits that federal lenders offer. However, some may provide payment relief options or alternative repayment plans, so always consider the lender's benefits and protections when comparing loans.
There are many ways to finance law school — some of which you have to pay back and some of which are "free" money. Here are a few of the best ways to pay for law school:
Some students may find it most convenient to pay for law school with their own savings. If you can, keep any funds designated for law school in a high-yield savings account before you need to withdraw them.
With high loan amounts and flexible repayment periods, law school loans allow you to pay off your degree over time, rather than upfront. Only take out loans once you've exhausted free aid opportunities.
An income share agreement funds your schooling, and then you repay it with a percentage of your income over a set number of years.
If you’ve exhausted free aid opportunities and still need money for school, the right choice depends on the rate you qualify for and any extra perks you want to pursue.
Federal student loans are the best place to start for many borrowers. You may find them appealing if:
Generally, it’s wise to use federal loans before applying for private student loans, due to the protections and forgiveness options federal student loans offer. But private student loans might be a good choice for you if:
Getting a law school student loan if you have bad credit is possible, but your options could be limited.
Federal student loans are the best place to start. Direct Unsubsidized Loans don't do a credit check, and while grad PLUS loans do, there isn't a minimum credit score threshold you need to meet.
On the other hand, private lenders almost always have minimum credit score requirements, and the best rates go to borrowers with high credit scores. If you get approved for a bad credit student loan, your rate may be in the double digits. In other words, you’ll be paying more in interest over your loan’s life. If you can improve your credit score, you may eventually be able to refinance to a lower rate.If you're having trouble getting approved or seeing high rates, it may be worthwhile to use a co-signer. Co-signers are common for private student loans, since many students don't have enough credit history for a lender to determine their eligibility. The lender considers the co-signer's credit profile, which can improve your chances of getting approved for a student loan with better rates and terms.
How much you can borrow with a law school loan depends on which lender you choose. The federal government, for instance, sets a limit of $20,500 per year and $138,500 total for its Direct Unsubsidized Loans for graduate students. On the other hand, federal grad PLUS loans let you borrow up to the full cost of education each year with no aggregate limit.
Many private lenders also let you borrow up to the full cost of education, although you may also be subject to aggregate limits, whether advertised or not.
The "total cost of attendance" covered by law school loans includes tuition, fees, food, transportation, books, equipment and housing. You may be able to use your student loans to pay for child or adult care for dependents while you attend classes. Check your loan agreement for more details.
While law school loans taken out from private lenders typically cannot be forgiven, there are a few ways you could find forgiveness for your federal loans. One method is an income-driven repayment plan, which bases your monthly payment on your income and forgives any remaining balance after 20 to 25 years of payments.
You may also qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness if you find a job as a public service lawyer, and some schools or states could offer loan repayment assistance programs, such as the John R. Justice Program.
According to the American Bar Association, the average law school graduate owes approximately $165,000 in educational debt upon graduating. However, the amount of debt you leave with depends entirely on the cost of your school, the length of your program and how much financial aid you receive.
Whether law school is worth the cost is a highly personal question — it largely depends on your finances, the amount of debt you have to take out and your job prospects after you graduate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists the median lawyer salary as $148,030, while legal occupations as a whole have a median salary of $82,430. While salaries vary by location and specific occupation, those prospects could offset the higher costs of earning your degree.
To find the best law school loan lenders, we first searched for lenders that were reputable and widely available to borrowers across the United States. We then narrowed down the field by ensuring that lenders had low starting interest rates. To select our final rankings, we looked at repayment terms, number of fees and loan amount ranges to determine which lenders would make the loan process easy and affordable. We particularly liked lenders that offer special perks, like cash back rewards or multiyear funding options.