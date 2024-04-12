At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Law school scholarships can offset the high tuition cost of most programs.

Search for scholarships at institutional, local and national levels.

Consider scholarships outside of law programs to improve your chances of finding funding.

The average cost of earning a law school degree continues to grow increasingly expensive. Every year since 2005, the cost of tuition has increased by more than $5,000, according to the Education Data Initiative. The average expense of tuition alone is projected to be $51,624 for the 2024-25 school year. When you factor in living expenses, that price tag rises by nearly $25,000.

Many students turn to student loans to cover the cost of law school, but there are also financial aid offerings and scholarships available for every level of college, including law school.

Top law school scholarships for 2024

When searching for law school scholarships, look for those that suit your interests, background and financial picture. The list below is not exhaustive, but it is a good place to start your search.

1. Sidney B. Williams, Jr. Scholarship

The Sidney B. Williams, Jr. Scholarship, offered by the Foundation for Advancement of Diversity in IP Law, is designed for students in underrepresented racial and ethnic groups attending an ABA-accredited law school. The scholarship is specifically for students interested in exploring a career in patent law.

Amount: $10,000 per year for up to three years

$10,000 per year for up to three years Deadline: March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 Apply here: https://diversityiniplaw.org/sidney-b-williams-jr-scholar-program/

2. Mike Eidson Law Student Scholarship

The Mike Eidson Scholarship is for female law school students in their third (or qualifying fourth) year. You’ll need to prove your commitment as a trial lawyer and dedication to upholding the principles of the Constitution. Applicants must also be a student member of the American Association for Justice.

Amount: $5,000

$5,000 Deadline: May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024 Apply here: https://www.justice.org/community/caucuses/law-students/eidson-scholarship

3. Richard D. Hailey Law Student Scholarship

The American Association of Justice awards the Richard D. Hailey Law Student Scholarship to a minority law school student in their first, second or third year of law school. To apply, you’ll need to include a resume, up to three recommendations, a completed form that verifies your status and an essay of up to 500 words detailing your interest in trial advocacy. You’ll also need to demonstrate financial need and be an AAJ law student member.

Amount: $5,000

$5,000 Deadline: May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024 Apply here: https://www.justice.org/community/caucuses/law-students/hailey-scholarship

4. Sarita and Claire Wright Lucas Foundation Scholarship

While not strictly a law school scholarship, the Sarita and Claire Wright Lucas Foundation Scholarship can cover the cost of taking the Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland or Pennsylvania bar exam. Applicants must be African-American female law students committed to a career as a prosecutor. Applicants can also win a monetary award if they get a job as a prosecutor in certain states.

Amount: $5,000

$5,000 Deadline: March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 Apply here: https://saritaandclairefoundation.org/scholarship/

5. Emery Reddy Legal Studies Scholarship

The Emery Reddy Legal Studies Scholarship is awarded to students pursuing a degree in legal studies at an accredited U.S. college or university. To apply, students must submit an essay of 400 to 600 words detailing why they’re interested in the study of law. Additional requirements include being a U.S. citizen and currently enrolled or recently accepted to an accredited U.S. law school, college, or university.

Amount: $2,000

$2,000 Deadline: Application period is open from September 1 to November 30 each year

Application period is open from September 1 to November 30 each year Apply here: https://www.emeryreddy.com/scholarship/

How to get a law school scholarship

Much like undergraduate scholarships, scholarships for law school require you to be diligent. Looking for institutional scholarships and using search engines are prime ways to find opportunities. When you have a shortlist of options, focus on the application requirements and have a handful of essays you can draw from to keep the process efficient.

Check for institutional scholarships. Most law schools have their own scholarship programs. Check with your school first to find out what scholarship options it may have available.

Most law schools have their own scholarship programs. Check with your school first to find out what scholarship options it may have available. Use scholarship search engines. Many private organizations offer scholarships that cater to certain demographics or interests. Search for the scholarships that intersect with those qualities. Scholarship search engines are a great place to sift through scholarships that fit your profile.

Many private organizations offer scholarships that cater to certain demographics or interests. Search for the scholarships that intersect with those qualities. Scholarship search engines are a great place to sift through scholarships that fit your profile. Follow application requirements carefully. Once you find scholarships that you want to apply for, review the application requirements in detail. It may be helpful to have a friend or family member look over the requirements and your application to verify you have everything you need.

Once you find scholarships that you want to apply for, review the application requirements in detail. It may be helpful to have a friend or family member look over the requirements and your application to verify you have everything you need. Reuse application essays when you can. While you want your essays to be specific to each scholarship you apply for, you can use past essays as a starting point for future essays. If you are going to reuse an essay, tweaking a few things to make it work for a similar prompt can help you give it a unique touch without having to start from scratch.

Additional ways to pay for law school

While some scholarships are available just for law school, they can get highly competitive, which means that you may not win in a crowded pool. There are other ways to pay for law school, including: