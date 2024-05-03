Student loans lender reviews methodology
What is the Bankrate Score for student loans?
Bankrate rates student loan lenders using a 14-point scale split into three categories: availability, affordability and customer support. These categories let us to weigh how competitive a lender’s products are and which lenders they’d serve best.
How we calculate a Bankrate Score
Our editorial team begins the process by conducting a thorough analysis of industry trends, as well as market and economic trends that may influence that particular space. This analysis allows us to establish what a competitive student loan product should look like.
Our team then collects lender-specific data related to the categories examined within the Bankrate Score. Lenders are then rated with a score of one to five, with five being the highest.
Though Bankrate receives compensation from some of the lenders reviewed, these partnerships do not influence our ratings. Lender scores are determined based on hard data and expert analysis.
Overall score
Bankrate evaluates student loan lenders in three core areas, each with its own weight, based on consumer impact.
Availability score
Availability factors help us rate products’ accessibility and ability to meet different borrowers’ needs. We want to recommend products that many students can benefit from, regardless of their location or degree.
We like lenders that offer flexible loan amounts and repayment options. Lenders with a loan portfolio that fits different levels of education, as well as those servicing most states, rank higher in this category.
|Breakdown
|Minimum loan amount
|20%
|Maximum loan amount
|20%
|Types of loans offered
|20%
|States serviced
|20%
|Repayment options
|20%
Affordability score
Student loan debts can stay with borrowers for decades, so we prioritize lenders that help borrowers minimize their burden.
Lenders offering low APR ranges and fewer fees secure the highest scores. We also favor lenders that offer loans with and without a co-signer option, as well as those whose loans come with reasonable grace periods.
|Breakdown
|Minimum APR
|20%
|Maximum APR
|20%
|Fees
|20%
|Co-signer requirement
|20%
|Grace period
|20%
Customer experience score
It should be easy for customers to contact their lenders and manage their loans — but some lenders make it hard. The customer experience category measures how well-equipped a company is to serve its customers.
Lenders offering a wide range of contact options and service hours get the highest scores. Those that make the repayment process easy with automatic payments, as well as those with robust online portals and apps, also rank highly.
|Breakdown
|Online account management
|25%
|Customer support
|25%
|Autopay option
|25%
|Mobile app availability
|25%