Student loans lender reviews methodology

1 min read May 3, 2024
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions.

What is the Bankrate Score for student loans?

Bankrate rates student loan lenders using a 14-point scale split into three categories: availability, affordability and customer support. These categories let us to weigh how competitive a lender’s products are and which lenders they’d serve best.

Score visualization across Bankrate

Score Breakdown
  • 4 - 5 stars is exceptional
  • 3 - 4 stars is above average
  • 2 - 3 stars is average
  • 0 - 2 stars is below average

Bankrate Scores are presented differently across our website. These images display the variations you may encounter.

Bankrate Score

4.5
Bankrate score

Bankrate review score

4.5

How we calculate a Bankrate Score

Our editorial team begins the process by conducting a thorough analysis of industry trends, as well as market and economic trends that may influence that particular space. This analysis allows us to establish what a competitive student loan product should look like.

Our team then collects lender-specific data related to the categories examined within the Bankrate Score. Lenders are then rated with a score of one to five, with five being the highest.

Though Bankrate receives compensation from some of the lenders reviewed, these partnerships do not influence our ratings. Lender scores are determined based on hard data and expert analysis.

Overall score 

Bankrate evaluates student loan lenders in three core areas, each with its own weight, based on consumer impact.

5
Overall Score

Availability score 

Availability factors help us rate products’ accessibility and ability to meet different borrowers’ needs. We want to recommend products that many students can benefit from, regardless of their location or degree. 

We like lenders that offer flexible loan amounts and repayment options. Lenders with a loan portfolio that fits different levels of education, as well as those servicing most states, rank higher in this category.

Breakdown
Minimum loan amount 20%
Maximum loan amount 20%
Types of loans offered 20%
States serviced 20%
Repayment options 20%

Affordability score

Student loan debts can stay with borrowers for decades, so we prioritize lenders that help borrowers minimize their burden.

Lenders offering low APR ranges and fewer fees secure the highest scores. We also favor lenders that offer loans with and without a co-signer option, as well as those whose loans come with reasonable grace periods.

Breakdown
Minimum APR 20%
Maximum APR 20%
Fees 20%
Co-signer requirement 20%
Grace period 20%

Customer experience score

It should be easy for customers to contact their lenders and manage their loans — but some lenders make it hard. The customer experience category measures how well-equipped a company is to serve its customers. 

Lenders offering a wide range of contact options and service hours get the highest scores. Those that make the repayment process easy with automatic payments, as well as those with robust online portals and apps, also rank highly.

Breakdown
Online account management 25%
Customer support 25%
Autopay option 25%
Mobile app availability 25%