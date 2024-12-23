2025 Minnesota conforming and FHA loan limits by county
Published on December 23, 2024 | 1 min read
Preparing to buy a house in Minnesota? Find the 2025 Minnesota conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
|County
|FHFA limit
|FHA limit
|Aitkin
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Anoka
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Becker
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Beltrami
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Benton
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Big Stone
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Blue Earth
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Brown
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Carlton
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Carver
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Cass
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Chippewa
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Chisago
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Clay
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Clearwater
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Cook
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Cottonwood
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Crow Wing
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Dakota
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Dodge
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Douglas
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Faribault
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Fillmore
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Freeborn
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Goodhue
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Grant
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Hennepin
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Houston
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Hubbard
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Isanti
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Itasca
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Jackson
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Kanabec
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Kandiyohi
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Kittson
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Koochiching
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lac Qui Parle
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lake
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lake Of The Woo
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Le Sueur
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Lincoln
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lyon
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Mahnomen
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Marshall
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Martin
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Mcleod
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Meeker
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Mille Lacs
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Morrison
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Mower
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Murray
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Nicollet
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Nobles
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Norman
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Olmsted
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Otter Tail
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Pennington
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Pine
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Pipestone
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Polk
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Pope
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Ramsey
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Red Lake
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Redwood
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Renville
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Rice
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Rock
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Roseau
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Scott
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Sherburne
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Sibley
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. Louis
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Stearns
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Steele
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Stevens
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Swift
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Todd
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Traverse
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Wabasha
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Wadena
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Waseca
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Washington
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Watonwan
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Wilkin
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Winona
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Wright
|$806,500
|$529,000
|Yellow Medicine
|$806,500
|$524,225
