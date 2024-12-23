Skip to Main Content

2025 Minnesota conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Preparing to buy a house in Minnesota? Find the 2025 Minnesota conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Minnesota conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Aitkin $806,500 $524,225
Anoka $806,500 $529,000
Becker $806,500 $524,225
Beltrami $806,500 $524,225
Benton $806,500 $524,225
Big Stone $806,500 $524,225
Blue Earth $806,500 $524,225
Brown $806,500 $524,225
Carlton $806,500 $524,225
Carver $806,500 $529,000
Cass $806,500 $524,225
Chippewa $806,500 $524,225
Chisago $806,500 $529,000
Clay $806,500 $524,225
Clearwater $806,500 $524,225
Cook $806,500 $524,225
Cottonwood $806,500 $524,225
Crow Wing $806,500 $524,225
Dakota $806,500 $529,000
Dodge $806,500 $524,225
Douglas $806,500 $524,225
Faribault $806,500 $524,225
Fillmore $806,500 $524,225
Freeborn $806,500 $524,225
Goodhue $806,500 $524,225
Grant $806,500 $524,225
Hennepin $806,500 $529,000
Houston $806,500 $524,225
Hubbard $806,500 $524,225
Isanti $806,500 $529,000
Itasca $806,500 $524,225
Jackson $806,500 $524,225
Kanabec $806,500 $524,225
Kandiyohi $806,500 $524,225
Kittson $806,500 $524,225
Koochiching $806,500 $524,225
Lac Qui Parle $806,500 $524,225
Lake $806,500 $524,225
Lake Of The Woo $806,500 $524,225
Le Sueur $806,500 $529,000
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
Lyon $806,500 $524,225
Mahnomen $806,500 $524,225
Marshall $806,500 $524,225
Martin $806,500 $524,225
Mcleod $806,500 $524,225
Meeker $806,500 $524,225
Mille Lacs $806,500 $529,000
Morrison $806,500 $524,225
Mower $806,500 $524,225
Murray $806,500 $524,225
Nicollet $806,500 $524,225
Nobles $806,500 $524,225
Norman $806,500 $524,225
Olmsted $806,500 $524,225
Otter Tail $806,500 $524,225
Pennington $806,500 $524,225
Pine $806,500 $524,225
Pipestone $806,500 $524,225
Polk $806,500 $524,225
Pope $806,500 $524,225
Ramsey $806,500 $529,000
Red Lake $806,500 $524,225
Redwood $806,500 $524,225
Renville $806,500 $524,225
Rice $806,500 $524,225
Rock $806,500 $524,225
Roseau $806,500 $524,225
Scott $806,500 $529,000
Sherburne $806,500 $529,000
Sibley $806,500 $524,225
St. Louis $806,500 $524,225
Stearns $806,500 $524,225
Steele $806,500 $524,225
Stevens $806,500 $524,225
Swift $806,500 $524,225
Todd $806,500 $524,225
Traverse $806,500 $524,225
Wabasha $806,500 $524,225
Wadena $806,500 $524,225
Waseca $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $529,000
Watonwan $806,500 $524,225
Wilkin $806,500 $524,225
Winona $806,500 $524,225
Wright $806,500 $529,000
Yellow Medicine $806,500 $524,225

Surrounding state conforming and FHA loan limits

