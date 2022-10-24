Current mortgage rates in Minnesota

After a decade of low rates, mortgage interest rates have climbed to their highest levels since 2000. As of Monday, February 12, 2024, current interest rates in Minnesota are 7.00% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.54% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Elevated mortgage rates continue to make housing affordability a challenge for Minnesota homebuyers, and refinances far less desirable for homeowners. While mortgage rates are difficult to predict, many economists expect them to remain well above their historical lows for the foreseeable future.

Refinance rates in Minnesota

While mortgage refinance rates are much higher than the lows of 2020 and 2021, the equity in your home could rise and make it easier for you to get your refinance application approved. Refinancing is challenging in the current rising-rate environment, but you could save thousands if you shop around and snag a lower rate. Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to understand whether refinancing in Minnesota would be a smart move for you.

Minnesota mortgage rate trends

As of October 2023, mortgage rates nationally and in Minnesota had risen to their highest levels since 2000, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

National mortgage rates by loan type