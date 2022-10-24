Current mortgage rates in Tennessee

Mortgage interest rates are reaching their highest levels since 2008. As of Friday, February 16, 2024, current interest rates in Tennessee are 7.30% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.62% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Refinance rates in Tennessee

Refinance rates in Tennessee are slightly higher. While interest rates no longer are at historic lows, you might still consider a cash-out refinance to pay for renovations or consolidate high interest debt. Use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.

Tennessee mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates dipped as of late November 2023, with this trend currently expected to continue into 2024. The record-low interest rates of 2021 are in the rearview mirror, however. This higher-interest rate environment, along with rising home prices, has made it difficult for many homebuyers in Tennessee to make their move.

National mortgage rates by loan type